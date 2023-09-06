With five teams from Mississippi Athletic Conference schools reaching the Iowa high school state softball tournament this summer, it was no surprise that the league was well-represented when the all-state teams were announced.

Nine local student-athletes earned first-team honors in the three largest classes of play while a total of 17 local players earned all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Four locals earned Class 5A first-team honors — Bettendorf senior Breanna Caffery, Muscatine senior Maura Chalupa and a pair of Pleasant Valley Spartans in junior Jessie Clemons and sophomore Kasey Kane.

North Scott graduate Maddy McDermott and current senior Sydney Skarich were named to the Class 4A first team.

Davenport Assumption had three 2023 graduates earn Class 3A first-team honors: Leah Maro, Abby Odean and Jessie Wardlow.

Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Assumption each finished runner-up in their respective classes. Sixth-seeded PV eliminated seventh-seeded Muscatine in the state semifinals, and eighth-seeded Bettendorf went 1-1 after losing its opening state game.

In Class 5A, five other locals earned all-state recognition. Bettendorf graduate Emily Rigdon along with Muscatine graduate Becca Haag earned second-team honors as did current Muskie senior Avery Schroeder. Current Davenport Central senior Bianca Shorter and PV sophomore Grace George earned third-team honors.

In Class 4A, current North Scott sophomore Adalynn Johnson was a third-team selection.

Assumption graduate Helen Sons was a Class 3A second-team selection, and Charlotte Nigey wrapped up her freshman season being named to the third team.

A number of these girls honored were among state statistical leaders as well.

Muscatine’s Schroeder and Haag finished 2-3 in Class 5A batting average at .511 and .508, respectively; Bettendorf’s Rigdon (.483) was eighth; and PV's Clemons (.450) 20th. Rigdon also finished fourth in RBIs (51) and 10th in 5A homers with 10. Clemons was fifth with 13 homers and 25th with 38 RBIs.

Muscatine’s Chalupa, who posted a 21-3 record, finished fourth among Class 5A pitchers with her 1.50 ERA and sixth with a 0.94 WHIP (walks plus hits for each inning pitched).

Among Class 4A hitters, North Scott’s McDermott and Skarich tied for 12th in best batting average at .474. McDermott also ranked third in home runs (14), fourth in RBIs (50) and sixth in slugging percentage (.914). Johnson knocked in 45 runs to rank seventh in Class 4A.

As a pitcher, McDermott was 15-6 with a 2.20 ERA that ranked No. 18 in the class and her 0.98 WHIP tied for sixth-best.

Among Class 3A pitchers, Assumption graduate Maro (20-3 record) led the state with a 0.64 ERA and was fifth in WHIP (0.76) and seventh with 182 strikeouts.

Assumption’s Wardlow led the team with a .455 batting average that was 29th best in the class.