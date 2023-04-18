When Moline’s Alaina Diaz stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game tied, and her team’s fastest runner on base, she was confident and determined.

Diaz, the Maroons' junior catcher, hit a screaming double into center, scoring Macy Walston from first base with the winning run and giving Moline a hard-fought 5-4 victory over its Western Big Six Conference rival United Township High School on Tuesday afternoon at Moline’s Bob Seitz Field.

“It felt great, I knew that I could hit the ball hard, and that Macy could score if I found a gap in the outfield, and even with a full count, I was confident,” Diaz said. “I’m not sure why, but I love those kinds of pressure situations, our whole team played well, running the bases and defensively.

"It was a fun win for us.”

The victory brought first-year coach Jordan Wages and her Maroon squad to .500 on the season at 5-5, and improved their record to 4-2 in league play.

UT, which came in on a three-game win streak, is also at .500 for the season at 6-6 overall and 4-3 in WB6.

“It was definitely an exciting game, both teams played well and are evenly matched," Wages said. "We were able to string some good at-bats together, our defense was solid, and Alaina came through with the big hit when we needed it in the bottom of the seventh."

United Township had 11 hits to Moline's four, but the Maroons did a masterful job of taking advantage of their opportunities.

"We told our players to be patient, work the count and get on base anyway possible," Wages said. "And when UT had some trouble finding the strike zone in the third inning, we were able to score four runs on just a couple of hits, something we have been working on throughout the season."

United Township took an early 2-0 lead. Second baseman Kaylie Pena led off with a single to center, and scored when catcher Marilyn Boyer singled to left field.

The Panthers struck again in the top of the third inning when pitcher Samantha Verstraete smacked a solo home run to right center.

Except for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Moline’s scoring was confined to the third inning, and involved station-to-station small ball.

Jenna Sierra singled to center, Sara Spurgetis hit into a fielder’s choice, Walston walked to load the bases and Diaz followed with a walk to drive in the first Maroon run.

Lana Edkin also walked to bring in Spurgetis, and Ava Navarro came through with the inning’s key hit, a two-run sharp single to right field, which provided Moline a 4-2 lead.

The Panthers scored twice to tie the game.

In the top of the fifth inning, third baseman Miah Berhenke singled on the infield to open the inning, Boyer doubled to the fence in center — her second of three hits in the game — and Berhenke scored when left fielder Tiana Casas walked.

And in the top of the seventh, the Panthers tied the game when Boyer singled to center and scored on pitcher Emily Steven’s single to right field.

“We have a very young team, no seniors, and many sophomore and freshman players getting a great deal of experience, but in our losses this season we haven’t been able to string together the hits needed for big innings, and that was the case tonight against Moline,” UT coach John Alonzo said.

“We have talent and athleticism, and it is a learning process, so we will get there yet this year, I’m confident and encouraged by what we are doing. Our pitching and defense has been very solid.”

The bottom of the seventh started with a catcher’s interference call that put Spurgetis on first base. Walston then hit a hard shot on the infield that forced Spurgetis at second base, and Diaz worked the count full until getting the pitch she was looking for.

“Macy is the fastest player on our team, and a very good baserunner, so we were in great position with Alaina at the plate," Wages said. "This win is something we can build on, and will help us go forward with confidence in close games."

Walston also provided the day’s defensive gem with a diving catch in right field to rob UT’s Berhenke of a hit for the third out in the top of the sixth.

For Moline, Taelyr Molina got the win on the mound, in relief of Kayley Reynolds. Diaz had a double and three RBI, including the game winner. Walston scored two runs and contributed a single.

For United Township, Boyer had three hits, including a double and an RBI. Berhenke had two hits and a run scored.

Moline plays host to Sterling on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. United Township travels to Alleman on Wednesday before hosting Rockridge on Thursday.

