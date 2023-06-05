ELDRIDGE — Coming into her senior season, you could count on two hands the number of varsity at-bats that Leah Maro had taken for Davenport Assumption.

She’s been a starter in the circle for the Knights since her freshman season, accumulating a dazzling record of 43-8, but hadn’t gotten much time in the batter’s box.

First-year head coach Tyler Edwards has given Maro a chance to hit, and she’s taking advantage.

Maro slammed a three-run home run in the second inning of the first game of Monday’s Misssissippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at North Scott, giving the Knights a 5-0 lead. Class 4A second-ranked Assumption went on to sweep the 4A seventh-ranked Lancers by scores of 7-2 and 4-1.

“My past four years I haven’t been able to hit on varsity," Maro said. “But this year I got an opportunity, and I think the work I put in over the seasons showed this game.”

After Marissa Boynton singled and Callie Miller doubled with one out, Maro, Assumption’s No. 9 hitter, fell behind 0-2 in the count. She fouled a couple of pitches off before slamming a 1-2 pitch off the top of the scoreboard in left centerfield.

“I just knew down 0-2 I had to widen my zone and take the approach that I have to make sure I hit my pitch,” Maro said.

It was her first varsity home run. She added that her last home run at any level came “years ago.”

“I was definitely really excited, and all of my teammates were super excited for me,” Maro said.

Maro also retired the first nine batters she faced on Monday night. She allowed two runs on four hits in the opener, striking out three and walking one as she improved to 7-1 on the season.

“I was really hitting my spots and really working my locations and my spin,” Maro said.

Assumption (11-2, 4-2 MAC) scored two runs in the top of the first. Jessie Wardlow led off and beat out an infield single, and she scored on a squeeze bunt. Isabella Krogman’s single brought home a second run.

After Maro’s home run in the second, the Knights added a run in the third on Boynton’s single. Krogman drove in a run in the seventh.

“When you come to a place like this, you’ve got to fight,” said Edwards, whose team had at least one hit in every inning of the opening game, totaling 13. “That’s why it’s huge to get up early. If you get up early, you can create some momentum and make it like a home game."

Sydney Skarich singled and scored on Adalynn Johnson’s groundout in the fourth for North Scott (7-4, 3-3 MAC), and Chevelle Kingsley hit a solo homer to right field in the fifth.

The Lancers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the nightcap when Skarich singled and scored on a squeeze play. But Assumption starter Abby Odean would shut down the home team the rest of the way. Odean scattered four hits as she improved to 4-0 on the season.

“We’ve always got great pitching,” Edwards said. “We heavily rely on pitching. I think we have some elite pitching in two seniors.”

Maro and Odean limited the Lancers to just eight hits in the doubleheader.

“They had good pitching, but we didn’t have great pitch selection,” North Scott head coach Holly Hoelting said. “We’re swinging at pitches at our chest, allowing them to get ahead in the count when we could have taken that pitch and gotten ahead in the count.”

Assumption tied the game in the fourth when Charlotte Nigey doubled and then scored on Boynton’s single. The Knights took the lead in the sixth when Helen Sons, who led off the inning with a single, slid under a tag at the plate. And Assumption added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a Maro sacrifice fly and a Wardlow single.

Maro has come a long way from the player who was 1-for-7 in four seasons for the Knights. She’s batting .375 (9 for 24) this season and has driven in nine runs, four on Monday night.

“She’s been doing well. She’s batting over .300, and now she’s got a home run,” Edwards said. “She’s had a lot of doubles. She’s got pop. I think a lot of people don’t want their pitchers to hit because if they have a bad day at the plate, it can affect their pitching. But it doesn’t affect Leah.”