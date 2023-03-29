It would probably not be a wise slogan for a high school driver’s ed instructor to embrace.

Yet it is the mantra Moline High School's softball team is unleashing in a new era.

“All gas, no brakes," first-year coach Jordan Wages stated.

The Maroons broke through after faltering in their first two contests to clip Erie-Prophetstown 9-5 on Wednesday night at Bob Seitz Field that gave Wages her first career win as the leader of her alma mater.

Wages is a former catcher and longtime assistant at Moline.

“It’s a big relief,” Wages said.

Sophomore starting pitcher Kayley Reynolds went the distance for the Maroons with a gritty early season performance on the mound, striking out nine Panthers and battling through 11 walks to get the win.

Moline capitalized on a six-run third inning that featured run-scoring doubles by first baseman Lana Edkin, third baseman Natalie Jensen and left fielder Jenna Sierra to take an 8-1 lead in the game, and counted on solid defense to cruise to the victory.

“We have a young roster, especially on our pitching staff, but at the same time, many of our younger players have varsity experience, so they know how to take advantage of baserunning and scoring opportunities, and they play smart, aggressive softball,” said Wages. “Kayley did a great job, for example, of battling and continuing to attack the strike zone and go after batters to get the win.”

Moline opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when right fielder Macy Walston singled and scored on an RBI from the bat of shortstop Mya Willard, and the Maroons added another run in the second inning when centerfielder Sarah Spurgetis doubled in Sierra.

Erie-Prophetstown (0-2) notched a run in the top of the third inning on a single by pitcher Aylah Jones, which scored third baseman Jaylynn Hamilton. The Panthers' other runs occurred in the fifth and sixth innings.

Lilly Swatos and Jones and shortstop Lilly Swatos scored on bases-loaded walks in the fifth, and E-P also scored twice in the sixth on RBI’s by first baseman Jaiden Oleson and second baseman Mekenzie Loechel.

Moline’s final run was plated in the bottom of the fifth inning when catcher Alaina Diaz doubled to center, scoring Spurgetis.

Mya Willard knocked in three runs on two hits for the Maroons while Spurgetis and Diaz each registered three hits and two RBIs. Walston added two hits at the plate.

Jones paced E-P with two hits and two runs batted in while Hamilton scored twice and Swatos roped a pair of hits.

“It was great to get the first win of the season and also by doing many of the little things it takes to win, running the bases aggressively, playing solid defense and working the count at the plate,” said Wages. “Our players work together, support each other, and never let up in game situations.”

Next up for the 1-2 Maroons is a road game on Thursday against conference rival Rock Island.

“The game against Rocky will be a good test for us early in the season, and we plan to come to the field with our tough and aggressive style,” Wages said.