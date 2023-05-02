Seniors Sarah Spurgetis and Macy Walston scored three runs apiece and ignited an offensive explosion Tuesday for the Moline High School softball team.

The Maroons scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cruise past Quincy 16-6 at Bob Seitz Field.

"We haven't been stringing together hits and advancing runners into scoring position in the last few games, something our coaching staff set as a goal for this afternoon's game," Moline coach Jordan Wages said. "Our senior leaders accepted the challenge, and did a great job of getting our offense going.

"From the middle innings on, we moved runners over and scored consistently in the game.”

The conference battle was tight early, but the Maroons scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and the big number in the sixth inning featured six straight hits, including doubles by sophomore Kaylee Dennis and junior Natalie Jensen along with a two-run home run by Spurgetis.

After Walston reached on an infield single and junior Alaina Diaz walked, junior Ava Navarro smoked a two-run triple to right field to give Moline the 10-run win.

“We feed off of each other, both at the plate and on the bases,” Walston said. “Whenever I get on base, our coaches tell me to look for pitches I can run on. I have the mindset to move up a base and score, and I feel it is my job to encourage other players to do the same."

“Macy is very fast, which is a big part of her success on the bases, but she also has an aggressiveness and confidence that is contagious,” Wages said. “We have a ton of games left in the season, and tonight I think can be a turning point for us.”

Moline moves to 8-11 overall and 6-4 in Big 6 play. Quincy fell to 7-14, 1-9.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when leadoff batter, Avery Hlubek, just a freshman, led off with a double to left field, and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by senior Jaylen Lubbert.

In the bottom of the inning, Spurgetis walked, advanced to second on Walston’s sacrifice bunt and scored from second when Diaz smoked a shot to third base.

Navarro, junior Mya Willard and Dennis hit back-to-back-to-back singles, and Jensen smacked the fourth single of the inning. Dennis and Jensen each picked up an RBI to stake Moline to a 3-1 lead.

Quincy’s Hlubek tied the game in the top of the third inning with a two-run homer to center, and the Blue Devils scored two additional runs in the fourth on a run-scoring single by senior Sofi Sangrey and an RBI triple to left by junior and starting pitcher Kayden Smith.

“The first time we played Quincy, we allowed them to hang around and the game was close, so it was great to see the offensive explosion in the late innings to put this one away,” Wages said.

Moline scored three runs in the fourth inning with singles by Walston and Willard, and doubles by Diaz and Dennis. Three more scores were tallied in the fifth by the Maroons when Jensen, Spurgetis and Walston scored, with RBIs from sophomore Lana Edkin, Diaz and Navarro.

Spurgetis’ homer capped off her productive day, with three runs scored, two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base.

“I was looking for a pitch to hit hard, and as soon as I connected, I thought the shot had a chance to go out,” Spurgetis said. “I feel like we can gain confidence from this game which will carry over, especially in how we run the bases.”

Edkin entered the game in the fifth inning, but certainly took advantage of her two at-bats with two hard singles to left field, three RBIs and a run scored.

Moline sophomore pitcher Kayley Reynolds worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning.

Reynolds picked up the win for the Maroons after entering the game in the top of the fourth inning.

In a touching moment during the Maroons' senior night, Brenna Ross played briefly for the first time this season after suffering a knee injury that wiped out her senior year. Ross, one of Moline’s senior stars, will resume her softball career at the college level.

Moline welcomes first-place Geneseo to town Thursday. Quincy travels to Alleman.