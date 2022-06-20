PREP SOFTBALL: North Scott at Davenport West

Maddy McDermott entered Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Davenport West batting just .209 on the season.

But McDermott, like all of her North Scott High School softball teammates, was red hot on Monday night.

The Lancer junior went 5-for-7 at the plate and drove in six runs. And North Scott collected 30 hits in the doubleheader as the eighth-ranked Lancers swept the Falcons by scores of 11-0 (five innings) and 13-4.

“I think we did a very good job of stringing hits together tonight and making contact,” McDermott said. “We just hit the ball really hard.”

North Scott (18-3, 10-0 MAC) jumped out to big leads early in both games. The Lancers scored runs in each of the first three innings in both contests. The guests led 11-0 after three innings in the opener and 10-2 after three innings in the second game.

McKinley Toohey, who had batted fifth in the North Scott lineup earlier this season, was moved to leadoff on Monday night and the switch was a spark for the Lancers. Toohey had four hits on the night, reached base six times, stole four bases, and scored four runs.

“She was in our two hole until today and we thought we’d try her out at leadoff,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said of Toohey. “She’s a very consistent hitter for us right now, so having her in the one or two spot really allows us to score runs in the first inning, which puts pressure on right away. That’s something we haven’t had in the last couple years. Maybe we’d score in the second, third or fourth, but we’re scoring in the first inning because we’re getting on base. She’s a big part of that.”

Spotted an 11-0 lead through three innings, McDermott cruised to the pitching victory in the opening game. She threw five shutout innings, allowing just three hits. She struck out seven batters and did not issue a walk.

“All of my pitches were working well,” McDermott said. “(Catcher) Teagan (Kelley) and I work really well together. We are connected. I know exactly what she’s going to call.”

In Game 2, North Scott matched its season high of 17 hits originally set in a 10-3 win over Keokuk on June 4. Carly Bredar went 5-for-5 and scored all five times in the nightcap. McDermott was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Sydney Skarich had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.

“We really worked a lot on hitting in the off-season,” Hoelting said. “They’ve gotten extremely better, and it’s showing right now. That’s exciting to see.”

McDermott said she had been working with Hoelting on positioning her hips better to make better contact. The extra practice paid off on Monday night.

“She did a great job today and put bat to ball,” Hoelting said of McDermott. “We’ve been really working on her hitting the ball hard no matter what, because she does produce when she does that.”

Davenport West (16-10, 4-8 MAC) has lost nine of 12 after a 13-1 start. The Falcons were without ace pitcher Mya Verdon, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

“Before, we split Maddie (Sparks) and her and it worked great,” West coach Steve Saladino said. “Sparks would throw horizontal, and Verdon would throw vertical. It just worked great. Verdon’s got a sore arm. They don’t know (what’s wrong with it). They’re checking. She can’t throw. So now I’m down to Maddie, who’s all horizontal, and the other eighth-grader is all horizontal. And then Aubrey (Gradin) hasn’t thrown any varsity competition. So we’re not strong (at pitcher).”

With Bettendorf dropping both games of a doubleheader against third-ranked Muscatine on Monday, North Scott is now the lone undefeated team in the MAC at 10-0. The Lancers play a MAC doubleheader at Bettendorf on Wednesday and will need another big offensive output against the 16-9, 8-2 Bulldogs.

“They hit the ball just as much as we do, so I could see that game being 14-13 or 12-10,” Hoelting said. “They put the ball in play and we put the ball in play. I’m really excited to see how that works on out Wednesday.”

Game 1

North Scott 11, Davenport West 0

NS;164;00;—;11;13;0

DW;000;00;—;0;3;1

Pitchers: North Scott — Maddy McDermott. Davenport West — Aubrey Gradin, Eden Miller (4). WP — McDermott (7k, 0bb). LP — Gradin (0k, 3bb).

Leading hitters: North Scott — McKinley Toohey 3-4 (2 rbi), Carley Bredar 2-4 (2 rbi), Sydney Skarich 2-4 (2 rbi), McDermott 2-3 (rbi), Rylee Daniels 1-1 (rbi), Adalynn Johnson 1-2 (rbi), Teagan Kelley 1-3 (rbi), Abby Rouse 1-3 (2b). Davenport West — Aubrey Gradin 1-2, Maddie Sparks 1-2, Krislyn Danielsen 1-2.

Game 2

North Scott 13, Davenport West 4

NS;352;102;0;—;13;17;1

DW;200;020;0;—;4;11;3

Pitchers: North Scott — Chevelle Kingsley, Shelby Spears (6). Davenport West — Sparks. WP — Kingsley (3k, 2bb). LP — Sparks (3k, 7bb).

Leading hitters: North Scott — Bredar 5-5, McDermott 3-4 (2 2b, 4 rbi), Skarich 2-5 (3 rbi), Daniels 2-4 (rbi), Kelley 2-5, Rylie Robertson 1-2 (rbi), Natalie Naber 1-5 (rbi). Ashley Smith 3-4, Emma Garstang 2-3 (2b, rbi), Raegan Ware 2-3 (rbi), Abbey Smith 2-4, McKenzie Harland 1-3 (rbi).

Records: North Scott 18-3, 10-0; Davenport West 16-10, 4-8

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0