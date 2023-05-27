Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELDRIDGE — It will have marked 30 years since North Scott High School's softball team secured the second state title in school history. That group just got inducted into its athletic Hall of Fame.

It is expected to be the final year on the current field where the late Dennis Johnson guided the Lancers to their most recent state championship in 2002.

It is a group that coach Holly Hoelting has seen mature from eighth graders in her second year in the program to a cozy bunch of nine seniors who have been sharing a diamond since elementary school.

Is a potential special summer brewing in Eldridge?

"If we just play how we need to and not put so much pressure on ourselves, the stars could definitely align," all-state outfielder Carley Bredar said.

Glance at the roster and there are numerous familiar names plastered on a piece of paper.

North Scott brings back every single player off a state semifinal team that eventually placed third in Class 4A last summer after placing solo third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

"It is kind of nice that those kids are invested in softball and they are committed to Lancer softball," Hoelting said. "All nine (seniors) have done a really good job of keeping everyone accountable.

"They've matured dramatically. They've surprised us how well they've done in that leadership."

And when prompted if they are sick of each other yet, Maddy McDermott answered with an emphatic "no."

"I think our chemistry is the best it has been so far," she added. "We know we can trust each other. We are going to be so much better."

North Scott opens the season ranked third in the 4A preseason IGHSAU rankings, behind defending state champion Dallas Center-Grimes and traditional 5A power Fort Dodge, which has dropped down a class.

Carlisle, Norwalk and ADM, Adel — all state tournament teams last season — are four-through-six in what may shape up to be a loaded classification.

"It is right about where we are," McDermott said. "Both the coaches have very high expectations and we hold ourselves to a very high expectation as well."

After triumphing over ADM, Adel 2-1 in last year's quarterfinals, the Lancers were steamrolled 9-3 by DCG in the semis. The Mustangs rallied down 3-0 by using the long ball and extra-base hits.

As Hoelting and her staff dissected the game afterward, she came away with one major takeaway.

"Dallas Center-Grimes was stronger than us," Hoelting said. "Every time they hit a double, we'd hit a single. They've put a lot of effort in the weight room. That was a huge focus."

Practices have been ultra-competitive early on in Bredar's eyes. The Lancers have plenty of depth with a handful of juniors and sophomores plus a freshman on the varsity roster.

Lineup spots and position battles won't be won easily.

"Every lineup might be different because of who we have on our bench," Hoelting said.

What North Scott does have is an ace in the circle.

McDermott is coming off a breakout junior season in which she was named a second-team all-state pick after going 18-6 with a 1.90 ERA and 154 strikeouts.

Opponents hit just .203 off the University of Northern Iowa recruit.

"I've grown a lot," McDermott said. "Just putting 100% effort, getting my snaps better and getting my spins really sharp."

She turned it on in the postseason, going the distance in both of the Lancers' regional games and tossing a five-hitter to stun the Tigers at Rogers.

North Scott won't rely heavily on McDermott as Chevelle Kingsley and Shelby Spears started 19 combined games last season and are expected to tag-team being the No. 2 pitcher in MAC doubleheaders.

Still, when the lights shine brightest, Hoelting is putting her senior leader on the stage.

"Let's make sure we have good days almost every day," Hoelting said. "She is a Division I softball pitcher in the MAC. There is no reason why that confidence shouldn't show."

McDermott, Bredar, McKinely Toohey and Sydney Skarich all roped over .360 and got on base more times than not. McDermott belted a team-best 12 home runs and drove in 54 runs.

Skarich and Bredar provided speed on the basepaths with 59 stolen bases between the two and Toohey added 18.

"We've been working a lot on our baserunning and that's what helps this team," Bredar said.

The Lancers were picked to finish in a tie for second with 5A 10th-ranked Bettendorf in the coaches preseason poll. Muscatine, a 5A state semifinalist, was selected by the coaches to win the conference.

The Muskies and Bulldogs shared the league title last season with North Scott finishing fourth.

Against those two plus Pleasant Valley last summer, it went 1-5. Assumption was picked fifth as once again, the top half of the MAC is loaded.

"A big thing for us is finishing with two outs," Bredar said. "Just focus on what we need to do, win every inning. We need to bring the energy and the competition."

Expectations are high within the program and no one is running away from them. The Lancers believe they have all the pieces in order to raise a state title trophy in late July.

In what would be a fitting way to close the chapter on the current field before starting the 2024 season on a new one.

"All of us have a super good bond that no one else has," McDermott said.