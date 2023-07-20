FORT DODGE – Sometimes your best effort is not enough.

Considered a long shot to even advance out of the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament, North Scott High School's softball team did a little more than that.

In the end, the Lancers, seeking the program’s fourth state title, ran into a red-hot Winterset squad at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Thursday evening.

The defending state champion Huskies' blistering bats were too much for the Lancers as Winterset collected 13 hits in a 5-3 victory to earn back-to-back championships.

"I’m extremely proud of everything from this team from attitude, commitment and just being a Lancer in general … they were amazing," Lancer coach Holly Hoelting said. "It’s understanding, hey, we didn’t play our best softball tonight, but we did a great job. Especially those eight seniors that were committed to our program and set the tone for the rest of our younger kids."

North Scott, which finished 28-12, is runner-up for the sixth time in program history, and its senior class made four state trips (including 8th grade seasons).

It came down to one team collecting key hits when they needed them and the other coming up short.

Winterset (28-12) banged out an all-class state tournament record 44 hits in three victories en route to the championship. The Huskies had 20 in a win over Carlisle and banged out 11 in beating Fort Dodge in the semifinals.

North Scott, looking for its fourth title and first since 2002, had its chances. The Lancers left the bases loaded in the first and fourth.

"A team that hits the ball as well as they do it is hard to defend and if you don’t match that that is where you are going to fall short," said Hoelting. "They had 13 hits tonight and we had five. That was the difference. That is just the game of softball.

"But 13 hits and you only lose by two … that is a really good ball game defensively for us. We have to understand there were a lot of good things for us and second in the state — that is an amazing accomplishment for this group."

The Lancers fought to the very last out.

Down three headed to the seventh, Sydney Skarich (2-for-4, two runs from the leadoff spot) and McKinley Toohey opened the frame with singles. Skarich later scored on a Khylie Wainwright groundout.

But with two outs and runners on second and third after another intentional walk to senior Maddy McDermott, Carley Bredar flew out to right field ending the Lancers' comeback.

McDermott, Bredar, Shelby Spears and Skarich all made the all-tournament team.

"I think we did our best," McDermott said. "I think we knew we could beat anyone down here and we showed that. I also think it was a really good accomplishment to get to the championship game. I’m so proud of every single person on this team, every single one of them."

From the start, North Scott worked on putting its best foot forward.

The Lancers had a prime chance to score in the top of the first as the Lancers loaded the bases with one out.

In the inning, the Huskies switched pitchers after starter Molly Breeding pitched to a 3-1 count with McDermott. Brynn Acton came on and finished the walk to McDermott, but Winterset got out of the jam when Wainwright hit into a 1-2-3 double play.

The game settled into a pitcher’s duel before Winterset threatened in the bottom of the third.

With two outs, leadoff batter Avary Darling singled off the glove of a diving Skarich at shortstop. Makenna Olson followed with an infield single, and Jena Young loaded the bases with a line-drive single to center.

But McDermott induced a ground out to Skarich who forced out Young at second to end the inning.

North Scott finally broke through in the fourth. Adalynn Johnson led off with a walk, and after an out, Wainwright picked up the Lancers' first hit on a sharp ground ball through the hole between third and short.

Bredar walked to load the bases and Winterset returned to starting pitcher Acton. Acton struck out Abby Rouse, but Spears singled to left to score Johnson for a 1-0 lead.

The lead was quickly erased as Neela Applegate led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run over the left-centerfield fence for the Huskies.

Winterset then took a 2-1 lead as No. 9 hitter Ashlynn Devine singled to left to score pinch-runner Allie Soderberg with one out.

North Scott tied it at 2-all in the fifth as Skarich opened with a single to left, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error as she attempted to take second on a Johnson groundout.

In the end, the Lancers needed to produce a little more with the bases loaded.

"We had three innings where we had the bases loaded," Hoelting said. "It is understanding we needed somebody to get it done, and today we didn’t.

"But we did some damage here. Yeah, this wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we did the best we could. Again, just super proud of this group and everything they gave this program."