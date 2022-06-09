PREP SOFTBALL: North Scott takes two from Assumption

Maddy McDermott was a workhorse for the North Scott High School softball team on Thursday night.

The junior pitcher got the win in both games of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Davenport Assumption, powering the 4A No. 12 Lancers to a sweep of the top-ranked team in Class 3A. North Scott won 1-0 and 8-4 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.

“I just stayed relaxed, pitched hard and did my best,” McDermott said.

She did her best for 13 innings on Thursday night, facing 49 batters and throwing a total of 199 pitches. McDermott scattered nine hits across those 13 innings, and she threw 12 shutout innings before finally ceding a run in the seventh inning of the nightcap. But by then, her team was leading 8-3.

“We’ve never done that. We’ve never had Maddy pitch both games before, so she did a really good job of adjusting to that role,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “I thought she kept the hitters off-balance, and that’s what you need to do in a really important game.”

McDermott threw a three-hit shutout in the opener, striking out three batters without issuing a walk.

That game was a pitcher’s duel between McDermott and Assumption starter Bella Nigey, and both retired the first nine batters they faced.

North Scott’s McKinley Toohey led off in the fifth inning and bunted for a single, and she later scored when No. 8 hitter Abby Rouse singled up the middle with two outs. Toohey just beat the throw home for the only run of the game.

“I knew what needed to be done, and I went up there confident,” Rouse said.

Rouse had been just 4-for-15 at the plate on the season prior to her game-winning hit.

“She’s had a really good week of practice,” Hoelting said of Rouse. “We have 1-14 who can hit for us, so when Abby has a really good week of practice, she’s going to get a chance. If somebody else has a really good week of practice, they’ll get a chance, too.”

Nigey was handed the loss despite allowing just four hits. She struck out eight batters without issuing a walk.

Carley Bredar tripled and scored on a wild pitch, and Toohey drove in a run with a single as North Scott (12-1, 6-0 MAC) scored two runs in the first inning of the second game.

Assumption (9-3, 1-3 MAC) answered with a run in the bottom of the frame when Jessie Wardlow beat out an infield single, stole two bases, and scored on a North Scott error. Izzy Krogman doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the second, and pinch-runner Allie Casel scored on a wild pitch as the Knights grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second. That brought McDermott back into the game to pitch six more innings.

North Scott scored six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. The Lancers scored two runs on back-to-back wild pitches, and another run scored on a bases-loaded walk.

And McDermott was throwing too well for the Lancers to give up the lead.

“She threw curveball and rise ball on the outside corner to righties and screwball and rise ball on the outside corner to lefties. She very rarely missed her spots,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said of McDermott. “We watched the fat ones go by. We did not try to drive the ball to the opposite field. We kept trying to pull her even though we knew where she was going to throw the ball. Hats off to her for not missing her spots. She missed her spots late in the second game, but, jeez, she’d thrown 11 or 12 innings by that point. I thought she was very impressive today.”

The Knights, the reigning MAC champions, are now 1-3 in league play.

“We’ll just see if our girls got their egos put in check and if they care or not,” Ferrill said. “(Winning) the conference championship’s probably out the window. The first-place ranking we’ve owned for five-straight years is out the window. Now it’s how do you respond to that? Do you bounce back and work harder than we have been working? Do you learn to execute the game plans that your coaches put in? Or do we continue doing that. If we continue doing what we’re doing, we’re still going to beat all the teams we’re supposed to beat, but we’re not going to win what we came here to win.”

North Scott snapped a 17-game losing streak to Assumption and swept the Knights for the first time since 2012.

“This was a very big win for us as a team,” Rouse said. “We’ve been working hard at practice. It’s been going well.”

The Lancers have won 11 straight since a 4-2 loss to Northeast (ranked fifth in Class 3A) at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic on May 28. North Scott hosts the Denny Johnson Classic in Eldridge Friday and Saturday.

“I think that the team chemistry is just really clicking,” McDermott said. “Our defense has been super on point. That’s been really helping us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0