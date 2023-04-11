After a fast start to its season, a youth-laden United Township softball team had to endure a trying stretch over the past week.

Dropping three straight games, including Western Big 6 decisions to Geneseo and Sterling, the Lady Panthers felt the need to reverse that trend when they welcomed Rock Island to the UTHS diamond in East Moline.

Sparked by a Kaylie Pena inside-the-park home run to open the bottom of the third inning, UT fended off a pair of bases-loaded rallies by the Lady Rocks and tacked on late to prevail 7-3 in Tuesday's conference contest.

"I had total confidence; as soon as I hit the ball I was out of the box," Pena (3-for-4) said of her go-ahead four-bagger, which took an awkward hop past Rocky left fielder Lilly McDaniel and rolled into the corner to break a 1-1 tie.

"I knew that run was important, and I wanted to do everything I could. Once I did that, everyone fell in line behind me."

Finishing a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, Pena's homer lit a fire that fueled the Panthers as they won for the first time in nearly two weeks.

"We played a tough game on Monday, and we were hoping to bounce back today and keep ourselves in the hunt," said UT coach John Alonzo, referring to Monday's 8-5 loss at East Peoria as well as last week's consecutive Big 6 setbacks.

Now 3-2 in league play, the third-place Panthers (4-5) keep themselves two games behind Geneseo. The Lady Leafs rolled 14-0 in five innings over Moline on Tuesday.

The second of last week's losses especially hurt. UT took a one-run lead into the seventh against Sterling, but surrendered two runs to fall 4-3.

"Getting those two losses last week, we know we have to come back with a lot of (conference) wins," Alonzo added. "We kind of felt like we gave (the Sterling game) away. Hopefully we learn from that."

Rock Island (4-5, 2-2) got an early lead against UT sophomore pitcher Sam Verstraete without benefit of a hit.

Lexi Carroll (2-for-4) reached on a two-base error to open the top of the second, then took third on an Alaina Kress ground out before McDaniel's slow grounder scored Carroll for a 1-0 Rocky lead.

But until scoring twice in the top of the seventh, the Rocks were unable to add onto their early lead. They loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth and again with one out in the sixth, but came up empty twice.

"We couldn't tack on runs when we had the bases loaded, and we gave them a couple of mistakes that came back to haunt us late in the game," Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall said. "We had the bases loaded in three of the last four innings. We had a chance to do more damage, but couldn't cash in.

"Hopefully we can get to the point where we're not leaving too many runners on and we can cash in on our scoring opportunities."

After Pena's go-ahead knock, UT added another run in the third when Marilyn Boyer was able to score during a pickle sequence. In the last of the fifth, Verstraete helped herself with a two-out triple and Addie Griffith singled in courtesy runner Lauren Starkweather to make it a 4-1 game.

In the home half of the sixth, a two-run Miah Berhenke double and an RBI single by Boyer (2-for-4) gave the hosts a six-run lead, more than enough cushion for Verstraete as she went the distance to improve to 3-1.

"I knew the defense had my back even if I gave them a mistake to hit," Verstraete said. "I wasn't as worried with a lead like that. I knew no matter what, we were still in good position to win this game."

