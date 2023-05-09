Kaylie Pena is the undisputed leader of the United Township High School softball team, and her skills were on full display in UT’s 10-0 Tuesday afternoon home victory over Western Big 6 rival Quincy.

Pena had three hits that featured a long double to left field, scored two runs, added two RBIs and played gold glove defense at second base with two, inning-ending defensive gems.

“We are a close team, and we support each other on and off the field,” Pena said. “On defense my job is to make plays that back up our pitcher, and as the leadoff batter, I’m always hunting for a first pitch strike to hit in my zone.”

Coach John Alonzo’s Panthers turned in a near perfect effort in the victory.

“We had a couple of tough games last week, and our goal was to get back to where we want to be at this point in the season, every win in our conference is a good win," he said.

With the victory, UTHS improved to 15-9 for the year and 9-4 in the WB6. Quincy fell to 9-17 overall and 1-11 in the conference.

“Our team is young, with no seniors and only a couple of juniors, and with a young team the season is a process of continuously working on the fundamentals of the game, defense, eliminating mistakes, baserunning, quality at-bats,” Alonzo said. “Defensively, we’ve been fairly strong this season, but tonight’s game was very solid defensively, a good sign as we finish the regular season and get ready for the regional, which we host this year.”

United Township jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning when Pena executed a bunt single down the third base line, stole second base, and scored the first run on third baseman Miah Berhenke’s single to right field. After one out, Berhenke scored on a wild pitch with pitcher Samantha Verstraete at the plate.

In the bottom of the second, UT scored two additional runs on RBIs from Berhenke and Marilyn Boyer. Then in the fifth, it exploded for five runs fueled by three straight doubles off the bats of Addieson Griffith, Kloey Miner and Emily Stevens.

Pena capped the frame with a two-run single. Stevens reached base four times, but in the circle, the freshman worked out of a fifth-inning jam that was Quincy's best shot at avoiding the shutout.

The Blue Devils had two-on and zero outs. Stevens recorded two strikeouts and a flyout to end the threat.

“It is a little scary entering a game and trying to preserve a shutout, so I had to focus on throwing strikes and getting their hitters to swing at my pitches," Stevens said. “This was a big game for me at the plate, I’ve been struggling offensively, and I was approaching each at-bat, telling myself to be confident and swing aggressively.”

Mea Johnson tallied the last run of the game for UT on an RBI single in the sixth. Berhenke chipped in three hits.