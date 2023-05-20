ANNAWAN, Ill. — St. Bede Academy, the 7th ranked softball team in Illinois Class 1A, overwhelmed Annawan-Wethersfield on Saturday afternoon at Howe Park to capture the Class 1A regional championship with a five-inning, 12-0 shutout.

Reagan Stoudt not only pitched a one-hit shutout for the Bruins from the Three Rivers East Conference, but she also collected two hits in the victory and drove in two runs.

“My goal was to work the strike zone and force their hitters into weak contact at the plate, and then just let our defense go to work,” said Stoudt after the game. “We’ve been scoring a lot of runs lately, so I felt that if I did my job, our offense would come through."

You can say that again.

St. Bede, located in Peru, Illinois, scored in its first four innings. The big blow came in the third on a six-run explosion.

“Our coaching staff stresses the need to score early and put the other team in a hole,” said St. Bede coach Shawn Sons. “We had a lot of fun today, which is so important in softball."

In the top of the third inning, A-W had the bases loaded.

Sophie Nimrick ripped a single, then two subsequent walks had the Titans threatening. St. Bede's Madelyn Torrance got the lead runner out at home, then Stoudt got out of the jam with a flyout.

"Our defense and high softball IQ got us out of danger," Sons stated.

Torrance was also a powerful force on offense for the Bruins, with a two-run home run as part of a three-hit day.

"I was looking for a first pitch strike to hit hard, and when I made contact, I was pretty sure it would be out,” said Torrance. “I’m very proud of our team, we create a lot of electricity, both offensively and defensively, and our team chemistry has really come together.”

With the regional championship win, St. Bede improved to 22-7 on the season, and they will host a 1A sectional semifinal. Annawan-Wethersfield’s season ended with a 16-14 record.

“I’m more than proud of how far our team has come this season, especially in how our defense came together at the end of the year,” said A/W coach Anthony Dearing. “To reach the regional championship game is a major accomplishment, and something to build on in the future.”

The Bruins' Ella Hermes roped an RBI double and Maddy Dalton drove Hermes in with a sacrifice fly in the opening frame. They added another run in the second. Torrace, Stoudt, Bontz and Ava Balestri each had RBIs in the third.

“We hit the ball with authority today and all up and down the lineup, we were able to remain combative and aggressive at the plate,” said Coach Sons. “I don’t buy into rankings, we’ve focused on each game and each opponent, and that will remain our focus."