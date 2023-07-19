FORT DODGE — After a pair of regular-season softball wins over Muscatine, Pleasant Valley’s Jessie Clemons was confident her Spartans could come away with another win.

She and Mary Page Withers made sure that happened. Clemons clubbed a sixth-inning homer and Withers added a grand slam later in the frame to propel the Spartans to a 7-1 Class 5A state semifinal victory over their Mississippi Athletic Conference rival on Wednesday here at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

Wednesday's result not only gave PV a third victory over the Muskies this season, but also gained the Spartans a bit of revenge for a loss to Muscatine in last year's state tournament.

The six-run sixth-inning uprising sent the Spartans to the state championship game for the first time since winning the 2017 5A title. The sixth-seeded Spartans (32-9) will face top-seeded Ankeny Centennial (35-5) in Thursday's 5 p.m. title game at the Rogers Sports Complex.

Seventh-seeded Muscatine (33-7) will play for third place for the second year in a row. The Muskies will battle fourth-seeded Southeast Polk (31-10) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

"We have been working hard because of last year," Clemons said. "Now that we are back in (the state championship), it feels amazing."

Runs came at a premium until the sixth inning as Muscatine senior Maura Chalupa and Pleasant Valley sophomore Kaitlyn Merkel (16-4) pitched gems to keep the game close, PV nursing a 1-0 lead through 5½ innings.

But Clemons, who has faced Chalupa a lot in her career, knew what to expect and opened the fateful sixth inning with a solo homer to left field.

"I saw that (Chalupa) pitched me the same pitch, first pitch in all three of my at-bats," Clemons said. "My coach looked at me and said: ‘Don’t let that first pitch strike go by for a fourth time. Take it yard.’ And I did."

Chalupa (20-3) has been tough to crack this season, but Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara said his team did well executing at the end to break through.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the third on Kasey Kane's RBI single.

"Just getting the girls ready to swing at the pitch," said Lara after his squad out-hit the Muskies 12-9. "Give them a plan and approach. They went up there and they executed. That’s what they do. They go out there and they have an idea clear in their mind and they execute their plan."

Kane (two RBIs), Withers and Regan Hassel each had two hits for the winners.

Becca Haag and Mia Molina each had two hits for the Muskies.

Clemons, an Iowa State University commit, has been one of the best hitters in 5A this season and Wednesday was another example. She finished 3 for 4 in Pleasant Valley’s leadoff spot with one run and one RBI.

"She lives for this," Lara said. "She loves the game. Look at the way she plays. Look at the way she hits, the way she approaches her at-bats. She’s a natural out there."

The state championship game Thursday is a big challenge for Pleasant Valley as Ankeny Centennial boasts one of the state’s top offenses. That was on display in Wednesday's 11-1, five-inning victory over SE Polk when the Jaguars pounded out 13 hits.

Lara knows his defense is going to need to step up, much as it did on Wednesday.

"I know they can hit it, so we better be ready to defend it," he said. "We will be ready for tomorrow. We take a lot of pride in our defense, and we are going to keep doing that. We are going to keep leaning on them."

PLEASANT VALLEY 7, MUSCATINE 1

Muscatine;000;000;1;—;1;9;0

Pleasant Valley;001;006;x;—;7;12;0

Maura Chalupa (6 ip, 12 h, 7 r, 7 er, 5 bb, 2 so) and Kyleia Salyers; Kaitlyn Merkel (7 ip, 9 h, 1 r, 1 er, 0 bb, 1 so) and Kasey Kane. WP -- Merkel (16-4) LP -- Chalupa (20-3). Two or more hits — Muscatine, Becca Haag 2, Mia Molina 2; PV, Jessie Clemons 3, Reagan Hassel 2, Kane 2, Mary Paige Withers 2. HR — PV, Withers, Clemons. RBIs — Muscatine, Lilly Gray; PV, Withers 4, Kane 2, Clemons.