Pleasant Valley sophomore catcher Kasey Kane had to help save the Spartans in two ways on Saturday night.

First, she had to keep her pitching staff calm as Dubuque Senior had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the host Spartans during the Class 5A regional semifinal clash in the sixth inning.

After she helped accomplish that, Kane then went out and smacked the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh to help PV prevail, 4-3.

The Spartans (29-9) host Linn-Mar (24-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

For a time, it looked like Pleasant Valley would not need a lot of drama to get past the Rams (25-15). Kaitlyn Merkel had limited Senior to just two hits through five innings and got the leadoff hitter to groundout to start the top of the sixth as PV led 3-0.

But a PV error started the rally for the visitors, who eventually loaded the bases against Merkel. Spartans coach Jose Lara then turned to freshman Grace George to put out the fire.

But the Rams were able to coax a pair of RBI walks from George. Senior then picked up an RBI single from Brenna George to tie the score, 3-3. Lara then went to pitcher Katelyn Kiefer with the bases loaded and two outs.

Kiefer got Stella Weber to ground back her for the final out and leave the game tied. In the middle of the pitching changes and high tension was Kane, who was trying to keep her pitchers calm and call defensive strategies, during the high-stakes rally.

Kane was out in front of her defense, showing leadership and a steady voice between every batter, and sometimes even between pitches.

“I was just as stressed as everybody else was in those moments. But I can’t let my pitcher or my team see that,” Kane said. “I just tried to bring my pitchers up and I wanted them to know I believed in them and they should believe in themselves.”

Kiefer, who entered the game with the season likely on the line in a tie game, said she and Kane just talked about executing what they need to.

“(Kasey) just told me to relax and find my spots,” Kiefer said. “We both talked about taking deep breaths and finishing the job.”

Kiefer did just that, getting three groundball outs in the top of the seventh to set up PV for the bottom of the seventh inning. Reagan Hassel reached on an error to start the seventh for the winners.

However, Senior pitcher Meredith Gatto got the next two outs leaving Hassel at first base. But the second pitch to Kane sailed over the catcher’s head, allowing Hassel to reach second base and set up the final drama.

Kane said that, in her previous at-bat, she had driven the ball deep into right centerfield before an OF caught the ball for an out. Her drive also scored PV’s third run of the game as Hassel had scored as well on the sacrifice fly.

Because of those circumstances, Rams right-fielder Addy Saffran was playing very deep in Kane’s final at-bat.

“I knew that if I just made contact and put the ball in play somewhere, Reagan would have a chance to score. I trusted Reagan would absolutely make the right choice,” Kane said.

On a 2-2 outside pitch, Kane blooped a hit right in front of Saffran, who ended up just two or three steps from the ball. Hassel scored from second and set off wild celebrations near first base where Kane was standing.

“I was standing on first base, looking at my first-base coach and I said ‘Oh my gosh, that just happened!’. It was a great feeling,” Kane said.

Lara said his team has shown the ability to come through in big moments this season, and being the top seed in the regional also helps.

“Home-field advantage definitely gives you that edge for situations like that,” Lara said of the win. “Kasey has been huge for us this season but she is still is growing and getting better.”

The first three innings flew by as both Gatto and Merkel mowed down batters as only one infield hit happened in the first three frames.

Pleasant Valley finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth as Addison Ohda drove home two runs with a single up the middle. Kane’s sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 3-0 before the late-game drama from both teams.

Kane added even if she did not come through in the bottom of the seventh, she had faith her team would eventually prevail.

“I believe in everyone on our team and everyone can come through in big moments,” she said. “Even if I had made the final out, I knew that someone else would come up with a big play for us when we needed it.”