The Pleasant Valley softball team turned the Mississippi Athletic Conference race on its head on Monday night.

The Spartans swept Muscatine by the scores of 2-1 and 8-5 to leave an open race for a piece of the conference championship with four games to play. The Muskies (24-4 overall, 11-3 MAC) are in a three-way tie with the Spartans (22-7, 11-3) and Davenport Assumption (11-3 MAC) for second place.

The biggest beneficiary of this result is Bettendorf, which now sits atop the conference at 12-2 after the Bulldogs’ sweep of Davenport Central on Monday afternoon. Bettendorf finishes up with Davenport North and Central DeWitt. Muscatine still has tough opponents in North Scot and Assumption.

None of those different scenarios matter much to Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara, who was just proud that his team recorded two victories against a quality opponent.

“Our focus is really on us and how we get better,” Lara said. “We knew we were playing a really tough, classy program in Muscatine and we had to come out with a lot of energy and we did that. We’re getting locked in at the right time of the season and if we can continue this and stay hot toward the end of the season, we should be fine.”

Lara saw his freshman pitcher Grace George turn in a gem in the opening game as George allowed Muscatine only four hits as PV edged out the visitors, 2-1.

George walked four batters and the Muskies had six baserunners in scoring position but every time, George made the right pitch and got some help from her defense. PV third baseman Ava Crowley and second baseman Reagan Hassel both made diving plays to deny Muscatine hits.

“Having that kind of defense does so much for your confidence,” George said. “It helps me relax knowing if I mistake, they are going to make the play for me.”

Muscatine opening game starter Maura Chalupa was almost as good as George as she allowed only three hits and struck out five. The hosts got their two runs in the third inning when Jessie Clemons hit a solo home run to dead centerfield and Kaitlyn Merkel drove in Ashley Hansen with an RBI double.

Muscatine cut the lead in half in the fifth inning when Becca Haag chased home Avery Schroeder with an RBI single to make it 2-1. But the Muskies could only manage one more baserunner in the last two innings.

It seemed a little more promising start as Muscatine started the nightcap with a 1-0 lead after an RBI groundout from Ysabel Lerma. But PV answered with four runs in their half of the inning, chasing Muscatine starter Elexys Allen after just five batters.

Katelyn Kiefer had an RBI walk and Sarah Rigdon smacked a two-run double to make it 3-1. Addison Ohda chased home Rigdon with her own RBI double to make it 4-1.

The winners padded their lead later in the contest with a solo home run and fielder’s choice RBI from Ohda. Kami Wood also scored on an error. Hansen had an RBI in the sixth inning with a groundout that made it 8-2.

Muscatine battled back with an RBI groundout from Mia Molina in the sixth and put up three runs in the seventh after a two-run single from Kyleia Salyars and an RBI single from Jeni Jarrett to leave it 8-5.

But Merkel, who got the complete-game win, shut things down by getting the final two outs and sending PV into the home stretch of the season with some major confidence.

“This is huge, beating a team like Muscatine,” George said. “Let’s hope we can keep it going.”

For the Muskies, coach Steve Hopkins said it might be a good reality check heading into the playoffs as his team will continue to face tough competition.

“We came out tonight and looked flat and did not play very well and I know (PV) is motivated, we beat them eight times in row and we didn’t come out and match that intensity,” Hopkins said. “We’ve been on a roll and I think we expected to walk in here and win. But that target on your back comes with a lot of work and a lot of responsibility. But give credit to Pleasant Valley, they really brought a lot of energy and played well.”