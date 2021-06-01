PREP SOFTBALL: Power surge carries Muscatine past PV

Just call it a power surge.
After hitting only 10 home runs total all of last season, the Muscatine High School softball team ripped seven home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night by the scores of 6-1 and 10-4.
It was a strong start for the Class 5A second-ranked Muskies who moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
And the home runs did not come from just one or two players. Six Muskies went deep in the victories.
Senior first baseman Avarie Eagle had a solo home run in Game 1 and blasted a three-run homer in the second game. Freshman Brylee Seaman also had a three-run homer in the second game and added a two-run double for the visitors. Kaylynn Salyars, Bree Seaman, Becca Haag and Olivia Harmon all added solo shots for Muscatine.
Muskies coach Steve Hopkins had a theory as to why suddenly his team brought down the thunder on the Spartans (1-2, 0-2).
“Some of it with the school year being shut down by the pandemic, the kids did not have the weightlifting through the school year,” Hopkins said. “So a lot of it was done on their own and it’s not the same when you have a strength and conditioning coach. This year, the kids have worked really hard in the weight room and I think it definitely showed.”
Eagle added, like her teammates, she was not necessarily trying to hit home runs. It just turned out that way after solid contact.
“I don’t think anybody is trying to hit home runs, but when I made contact, I was pretty sure (the hits) were gone,” she said. “We are just focusing on hitting the ball hard and stringing hits together. I think everyone did a great job with that tonight.”
Eagle helped get Muscatine on the board in the first inning of Game 1 with a sacrifice fly that drove in Rylie Moss. Moss added her own RBI single in the second inning to push the lead to 2-0. Salyars and Bree Seaman hit their solo home runs in the fourth to up the lead to 4-0 and chase PV starting pitcher Kaitlyn Drish.
Eagle finished off Muscatine’s offense in the first game win with her solo shot to deep centerfield in the fifth and she added an RBI single in the sixth. This all helped support Bree Seaman, Muscatine's starting pitcher who threw a complete game. She allowed seven hits and one unearned run.
Pleasant Valley got its one run when Emily Wood scored on a throwing error in the fifth inning.
Muscatine wasted little time getting going in the second game as Eagle jacked a three-run homer to left centerfield to stake the visitors to a 3-0 lead. Haag added her home run two batters later to make it 4-0 right off the bat.
In the third inning, after Eagle and Haag had reached on base hits, Brylee Seaman stepped to the plate and drove a line drive shot over the fence for a three-run homer to up the lead to 7-0.
Pleasant Valley did get back in the game in its half of the third inning. Wood had a sacrifice fly and Drish hammered her own three-run homer to cut the lead to 7-4.
But Muscatine second-game starter Maura Chalupa settled down from there not allowing any more runs. Harmon added her solo shot in the fourth and Brylee Seaman racked up her fourth and fifth RBIs in the second game with a two-run double in the seventh.
Despite the impressive wins over the ninth-ranked Spartans, it does not get any easier for Muscatine as powerhouse Davenport Assumption comes to town on Thursday for a conference doubleheader.
“Any time you can come to PV and get two wins, it is a great thing,” Hopkins said. “We are happy to get the wins but we have to get back to work and focus on Thursday.”