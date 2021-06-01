PREP SOFTBALL: Power surge carries Muscatine past PV

Eagle added, like her teammates, she was not necessarily trying to hit home runs. It just turned out that way after solid contact.

“I don’t think anybody is trying to hit home runs, but when I made contact, I was pretty sure (the hits) were gone,” she said. “We are just focusing on hitting the ball hard and stringing hits together. I think everyone did a great job with that tonight.”

Eagle helped get Muscatine on the board in the first inning of Game 1 with a sacrifice fly that drove in Rylie Moss. Moss added her own RBI single in the second inning to push the lead to 2-0. Salyars and Bree Seaman hit their solo home runs in the fourth to up the lead to 4-0 and chase PV starting pitcher Kaitlyn Drish.

Eagle finished off Muscatine’s offense in the first game win with her solo shot to deep centerfield in the fifth and she added an RBI single in the sixth. This all helped support Bree Seaman, Muscatine's starting pitcher who threw a complete game. She allowed seven hits and one unearned run.

Pleasant Valley got its one run when Emily Wood scored on a throwing error in the fifth inning.