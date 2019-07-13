MUSCATINE, Iowa – Regardless of the opponent, the Muscatine softball team is confident its bats will show up every single night.
After battling through some early nerves, the Muskies proved to be correct once again Saturday night.
Kaylie Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs — including a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning — to lead Muscatine to an 8-0 win in the Class 5A Region 7 semifinals in Muscatine.
“We know if we keep doing what we’re doing, eventually we’re going to break through,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “That’s what we did and I’m proud of them.”
Muscatine will play host to Class 5A ninth-ranked Ottumwa on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional finals. The Class 5A No. 7 Muskies have won 15 games in a row.
However, Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-22) threatened to jump out on Muscatine in the first. The J-Hawks put two base runners on with one out. Muscatine senior pitcher Carrie Nelson escaped the jam unscathed and stranded seven Jefferson baserunners in the game, including two in the seventh inning.
“She was just grinding,” Reynolds said of Nelson. “When we got in those tough situations, she worked us out of it. She’s always been there for us and we can rely on her in those big moments.”
After two scoreless innings, senior Nikole Molina sparked Muscatine with a leadoff double in the third. Olivia Harmon slapped a single up the middle, and Rylie Moss did the same with runners on second and third to give the Muskies a 2-0 lead.
Moss eventually scored off a single by Reynolds.
Reynolds came through again in the following inning. With bases loaded and two outs, she hit a bases-clearing triple down the right-field line to give the Muskies a 7-0 lead. They never looked back after that.
“She’s a competitor and very confident,” Hopkins said of Reynolds. “For her to step up and get that triple was big for us. It doesn’t surprise me.”
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Iowa City High 5, Davenport West 4: Davenport West overcame a deficit on two different occasions Saturday night, but it wasn't quite good enough to upset sixth-ranked Iowa City High in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
The Falcons trailed 3-0 after four innings, but tied the game with three runs in the fifth. City High regained the lead in the bottom half before West knotted the game again to force extra innings.
The Little Hawks pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the eighth to advance to Tuesday night's regional final against Dubuque Hempstead.
West, with three seniors on its roster, bows out at 18-21.
Ottumwa 6, Davenport North 1: North made the long trek to Ottumwa and hung tough with the ninth-ranked team in Class 5A for three innings before the Bulldogs broke the game open in the fourth.
Ottumwa had the first six batters reach and all score in the frame to advance to Tuesday night's regional final against seventh-ranked Muscatine.
Maya Beasley had two of North's four hits. Yanna Roberts drove in the Wildcats' lone run.
North saw its season end at 12-20.