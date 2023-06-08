In a blink of an eye, eighth-ranked Pleasant Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening game of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader with visiting Bettendorf.

Three batters, three Spartan runs.

But once Bulldog starting pitcher Emily Rigdon settled in, she scattered two hits the rest of the way.

PV didn’t score again, and Class 5A 10th-ranked Bettendorf battled back to win the opener 4-3. The eighth-ranked Spartans won the second game 13-0 in three innings to earn a split of the twin bill.

“The first inning is probably the inning I struggle in the most,” Rigdon said. “I was just trying to focus on finding the strike zone. But after that, I worked on spins and trying to keep them off balance with the changeup.”

PV’s Ashley Hanson slapped a shot between Bettendorf’s diving shortstop and third baseman for a leadoff hit, and Ava Crowley reached base when a throw popped out of the first baseman’s glove.

Hansen then scored when she and Crowley executed a double steal. Jessie Clemons followed with a two-run home run, her fourth of the season, and the Spartans (8-4, 6-2 MAC) led 3-0.

Rigdon answered by retiring the next six batters she faced.

Brooklyn Teerlinck smacked solo home run to center in the second inning to trim PV's lead to 3-1. Emma Woltz’s groundout brought home a run in the third, and then Ellie Erpelding’s single tied the game. A PV error gave the Bulldogs (7-5, 6-2 MAC) the lead for good.

Rigdon hit a batter and allowed two PV hits in the bottom of the third, but was able to get out of the jam. She retired her younger sister Sarah Rigdon, who transferred from Bettendorf to PV, for the third out.

“It was a big game,” Emily Rigdon said. “I was playing my sister and I’d never done that before. I’d never pitched to her."

PV would only get one more base runner the rest of the way. Emily Rigdon struck out five batters and walked one, improving to 3-1 on the season.

“She’s a competitor. She battles,” Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said of Emily Rigdon. “She’s the epitome of a five-year senior. She’s been around the program a long time.”

While Bettendorf’s pitching kept the Spartans off balance in the opener, it was a different story in the nightcap. PV’s Kaitlyn Merkel led off the second inning with a solo home run, sparking an 11-run inning. The Spartans smacked eight hits in the frame, and were also aided by three Bulldog errors.

Sarah Rigdon pinch hit and hit a two-RBI single in the third inning that brought the contest to an early conclusion.

“They were just maybe a little bit nervous in the first game,” PV head coach Jose Lara said. “But they were locked in the second game. They were ready to go.”

Merkel started in the pitcher’s circle for the Spartans, throwing three shutout innings to earn her third win of the season. She did not allow a hit, and Erpelding reached base on balls for the only Bulldog runner.

Despite the loss in the second game, the Bulldogs were pleased to get a win at PV. Bettendorf, PV and Assumption are now all tied for second in the league standings, one game behind Muscatine.

“We came here wanting to win two, but we’ll take a split,” Matthys said. “Game 2 was like quicksand. The harder we tried, the more we sank. But Game 2 is not indicative of our team.”