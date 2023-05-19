PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — Riverdale’s senior leader, Alivia Bark, led off the Class 2A softball regional championship game on Friday night in Prophetstown with a towering home run over the centerfield fence.

The Rams scored two runs in the first inning, followed with three more in the second inning, and cruised 5-1 over the Sherrard Tigers, their rivals from the Three Rivers Conference.

Bark, the Riverdale shortstop and leadoff hitter, also smacked a double into the gap in left center, added an infield single, scored two runs plus played well on defense.

The Division I recruit will be performing next season in the Big Ten for the University of Wisconsin.

“My strategy in leading off the game is to take a couple of pitches to give my teammates a good look at the opposing pitcher, and then attack,” said Bark after the game. “We jumped out to a solid lead, and our pitching and defense were unstoppable. It feels great to be the regional champs.”

Riverdale’s battery, pitcher Kayleigh Hartson and catcher Breckin DeLaRosa, were huge factors in the win. Hartson allowed just one run in seven innings, with six strikeouts and just two walks.

“We talked before the game about the need to be aggressive and tough, we know that Sherrard is an excellent team, I focused on getting ahead in the count and making good pitches down in the strike zone, and I was very confident that our defense would be great, and it was,” said Hartson.

DeLaRosa’s home run over the left field fence in the first inning gave Riverdale a 2-0 lead, she added a run-scoring double to right field in the second inning, and engineered an exceptional double play at the plate to stymie what could have been a big inning for Sherrard.

In the fifth, the Tigers had scored their first run of the game when centerfielder Ava Hartman walked, advanced to second base on catcher Ashley Russell’s infield hit, and scored when designated player Tatum Randolph doubled to center.

With runners on second and third for Sherrard and no outs, DeLaRosa fired a pickoff attempt to third baseman Lexi Duke, tagged the sliding Ashley Russell at the plate as she attempted to score, and fired the ball back to Duke for the putout of the sliding Tiger at third, Tatum Randolph.

“I had all the confidence in Lexi that she would be there to make the play at third, our defense has been strong all season, and our team chemistry is definitely what has gotten us this far,” said DeLaRosa after the game. “At the plate, I was just trying to hit the ball hard and do my job on the bases, knowing that my teammates would drive me in.

Riverdale’s season record improved to 22-7 with the regional championship victory. The Tigers season ended with an overall record of 19-10.

“We are playing great softball right now, and the key has been that every one of our players are supporting each other, and doing all they can for the team,” said Riverdale coach Randy Creen while watching his team celebrate.

In addition to the two homers that put Riverdale up 2-0 in the first inning, the Rams scored three runs in the top of the second with two outs.

Bark hit a sharp single on the infield, Lexi Duke followed with a line drive single to right field that scored the speedy Bark. DeLaRosa doubled to right field to score Duke, and first baseman Katie Cox smoked a double to score pinch-runner Alexa Hugart.

“We have a team spirit that is fun to be around, led by Alivia and the way she does so many things to instill confidence in her teammates, both offensively and on defense,” said Coach Creen.