EDGINGTON — The last two days have seen the Rockridge High School softball team continuing to edit both the program and the state record books.

One day after senior Payton Brown belted her 30th and 31st career home runs to become the Rockets' all-time leader in that category, Rockridge rolled to a 15-0, four-inning win over Princeton Tuesday to achieve an IHSA milestone.

The victory was the 69th in a row for the 4-0 Rockets, a streak going back to their win in the 2019 Class 2A state third-place game. It matches the state record set by Casey-Westfield in the 1997 and '98 seasons.

Set to host Galesburg Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Rockridge can break the record and become the first team in Illinois prep softball history to reel off 70 consecutive wins.

"That's the goal," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "Get past (Wednesday), and then get back to focusing on what really matters."

For Nelson, it is all about getting better each day and gradually building toward the postseason in May.

"That's been our philosophy since Day 1," he said. "To get 100 percent better every day. You win or you learn, and sometimes you're fortunate to both win and learn. I like where we are, but we're just taking it day by day."

In Tuesday's win, Brown had a home run and double and drove in three runs. The home run was the 32nd of her high school career, enabling the Illinois State University-bound standout to add to her school record.

In Monday's 17-2 win over Orion in the Rockets' Three Rivers West opener, Brown's homers broke the previous career standard of 29 set by 2019 graduate and current Loyola of Chicago star Amelia Thomas.

"`Yaya' is one of Rockridge's heroes and legends," said Brown. "To accomplish a feat like this is amazing on one hand. On the other hand, I couldn't have done it without her push when I was younger, or without my coaches and teammates.

"I've had so much support, I truly would not be the person and player I am without all of the people around me. I can't thank them enough."

In addition to Brown, Taylor Dieterich had two hits and three RBIs against Princeton, with winning pitcher Kendra Lewis and Estellah Bognar (two RBIs) also going deep.

In the circle, Lewis tossed a two-hitter and recorded six strikeouts.

"We're growing and getting better in all facets of the game," Nelson said. "We understand the season's a process, and we want to take a bit from each game to help us get better."

The winning streak aside, the ultimate goal for Rockridge is to win its final seven games once the IHSA playoffs get underway.

"Our goal was never to beat that record; that was something we never strove to do," Brown said. "It'd be an amazing feat for us and it'd be awesome to look back on, but the purpose that drives us is to win those last seven games."