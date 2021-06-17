PREP SOFTBALL: Rockridge now looking at a way to improve upon perfection

"Even with no losses to teach us what we need to do better, we've still got a ton of notes on things we need to improve on. We're still not satisfied, and nothing is guaranteed going into next year."

Part of that means beefing up an already-formidable nonconference schedule.

"We'll adjust our schedule and add even tougher teams to be more prepared for the postseason," said Nelson, whose squad will take several lengthy streaks into next spring, having won six straight regional titles, five consecutive Three Rivers West Division championships and five straight sectional crowns in addition to three straight state trophies and four in the last five seasons.

"In our program, winning conference is nice, but it's all about preparing for the postseason."

In terms of player turnover, Rockridge does lose two top-quality seniors and four-year varsity standouts in center fielder Lea Kendall and first baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish. Both played key roles for the Rockets' 2018 and ’21 championship teams as well as their third-place state squad in ’19.

However, the return of seven starters and several reserves, plus another solid incoming freshman class, means the Rockets' tank will remain full for their title defense.