PREP SOFTBALL: Rockridge now looking at a way to improve upon perfection

PEORIA — It is said that it is impossible to improve upon perfection.
But, the Rockridge High School softball program is going to try to find a way to do so.
Granted, on the surface it would seem impossible to surpass a season in which the Rockets became just the 10th team in the history of the IHSA state tournament — which dates back to the 1975-76 school year — to run the table. Wednesday's 4-0 win over Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A championship game put the wraps on a 29-0 campaign.
The Rockets became the first team to achieve that feat since 2013 Class 2A state champion Kankakee Bishop McNamara went 37-0, and only the second school from the Illinois Quad-Cities area to go undefeated, joining ’06 Class AA state champ Moline's 40-0 finish.
"We're going to definitely enjoy this moment," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, "enjoy the success of this season for the rest of the summer and into the fall."
But in keeping with his philosophy that has been in place since he took the Rockets' helm in 2014, Nelson will have his club's sights fixed firmly ahead once the 2022 prep season draws closer.
"Once it's time to start up, we're going to go right back to our philosophy, which is looking through the windshield — looking forward — and not looking in the rear-view mirror.
"Even with no losses to teach us what we need to do better, we've still got a ton of notes on things we need to improve on. We're still not satisfied, and nothing is guaranteed going into next year."
Part of that means beefing up an already-formidable nonconference schedule.
"We'll adjust our schedule and add even tougher teams to be more prepared for the postseason," said Nelson, whose squad will take several lengthy streaks into next spring, having won six straight regional titles, five consecutive Three Rivers West Division championships and five straight sectional crowns in addition to three straight state trophies and four in the last five seasons.
"In our program, winning conference is nice, but it's all about preparing for the postseason."
In terms of player turnover, Rockridge does lose two top-quality seniors and four-year varsity standouts in center fielder Lea Kendall and first baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish. Both played key roles for the Rockets' 2018 and ’21 championship teams as well as their third-place state squad in ’19.
However, the return of seven starters and several reserves, plus another solid incoming freshman class, means the Rockets' tank will remain full for their title defense.
"Lea and Olivia both did a wonderful job for us," Nelson said. "We've been very fortunate that the kids coming in have bought into our philosophy right away, and I knew we've got some good players coming in with the freshman class; about six or seven that'll come in and help the program quite a bit.