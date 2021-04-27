Prep softball: Rockridge remains unbeaten with victory over UTHS

The Rockridge softball team rocked the hosting United Township Panthers on Tuesday afternoon on the UTHS field in East Moline, combining strong pitching, timely hitting and excellent defense to roll to a 12-1 victory.
Welcome to springtime softball in the Midwest. The game-time temperature soared into the upper 80’s, and just one week ago both teams were playing games with temperatures under 40 degrees.
Rockridge Coach John Nelson’s top-ranked Class 2A squad moved to 6-0 after getting production up and down its entire lineup.
“Our primary goal entering the game was to play efficient softball in all aspects of the game, which I’m happy to say we accomplished, and to showcase the depth of our team, and we were able to provide playing time for everyone on our very deep and talented roster,” said Nelson.
Rockridge was led offensively by Lea Kendall with three hits and three runs scored. Bailah Bogner had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Taylor Sedam added two hits and drove in two runs in addition to scoring once.
The visiting Rockets notched a mark on the scoreboard first, scoring one run in the first inning. Center fielder Kendall led off the game with a single to left field, and scored on a double to right off the bat of shortstop Lexi Hines.
Rockridge followed with crooked numbers on the board in the third and fifth innings, scoring 4 runs in the third on run-producing hits by first baseman Payton Brown, catcher Bogner and right-fielder Delaney Holbert.
The Rockets put away the game away with five runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by leftfielder Kenton Frere and two-run hits by third baseman Sedam and second baseman Kendra Lewis.
Coach John Alonzo’s Panthers scored their lone run in the third inning on an RBI single off the bat of leadoff hitter Kyra Schumaker.
The Rockridge pitching combo of Olivia Drish and Brown held the Panthers to four hits — singles by Autumn Lage and losing pitcher Rachel Winkle and a double by Kirsten Webber to go with Schumaker's RBI single.
Drish struck out six UT batters while walking just two to pick up the win for the Rockets. Brown pitched the final three innings, striking out four Panthers.
“Olivia and Payton did an outstanding job for us against a very good UT team,” said Nelson. “They both exhibited excellent control and were able to get ahead in the count consistently.”
Alonzo was far from discouraged by his team’s performance on the afternoon, or their 0-6 record in the early stages of the season.
“Rockridge is an excellent program, and they played a near flawless game against us," he said. "Once we are able to get more practice under our belts and some of our key players return from injury, we will be much more competitive."
Winkle went the distance for the Panthers, striking out three, walking three and hitting one batter.
“The score was not indicative of how well Rachel pitched for us," said Alonzo. "She battled and actually was able to pitch with more control and velocity as the game progressed.”
Coach Nelson is not putting unrealistic expectations on his team, but focusing on consistency and improvement.
“It sounds like a cliché, but we are going to take each game and concentrate on improving in one or more areas, such as base-running and working the pitch count to improve our at-bats, and by doing so, we should be ready to make a run in the post-season,” Nelson said.