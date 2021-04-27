Prep softball: Rockridge remains unbeaten with victory over UTHS

Rockridge followed with crooked numbers on the board in the third and fifth innings, scoring 4 runs in the third on run-producing hits by first baseman Payton Brown, catcher Bogner and right-fielder Delaney Holbert.

The Rockets put away the game away with five runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by leftfielder Kenton Frere and two-run hits by third baseman Sedam and second baseman Kendra Lewis.

Coach John Alonzo’s Panthers scored their lone run in the third inning on an RBI single off the bat of leadoff hitter Kyra Schumaker.

The Rockridge pitching combo of Olivia Drish and Brown held the Panthers to four hits — singles by Autumn Lage and losing pitcher Rachel Winkle and a double by Kirsten Webber to go with Schumaker's RBI single.

Drish struck out six UT batters while walking just two to pick up the win for the Rockets. Brown pitched the final three innings, striking out four Panthers.

“Olivia and Payton did an outstanding job for us against a very good UT team,” said Nelson. “They both exhibited excellent control and were able to get ahead in the count consistently.”

Alonzo was far from discouraged by his team’s performance on the afternoon, or their 0-6 record in the early stages of the season.