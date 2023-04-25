If at first you don't succeed, try and try again.

Or in the case of Rock Island High School's softball team, try four times. That's the number of chances it had with the bases loaded in the first five innings Tuesday night.

Eventually, the Rocks broke through.

Leadoff hitter A'rion Lonergan ripped a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth to cap a four-run frame and push Rock Island to an 8-4 triumph over Moline in a Western Big 6 Conference contest at Frances Willard Elementary School.

"I just have to go up and do it for my team," Lonergan said. "It is not about me in that moment. It is very important to do it for everybody. It felt so good."

The sophomore paces the Rocks in batting average, hits, runs scored and slugging percentage plus is second on the roster in on-base percentage.

Even though coach Julie Hudnall told Lonergan to stay relaxed in the at-bat, there was still the possibility Lonergan was going to be aggressive.

One pitch later, Rock Island (8-7, 4-4 WB6) was on top for good.

"Just hit a ball, don't try to do too much," Hudnall said. "We connected hits and put runs on the board."

The only time the Rocks didn't have the bases juiced was the second when they went down in order. They worked three-ball counts several times to draw nine walks against Moline's pitching tandem of Kayley Reynolds and Taelyr Molina.

Still, they stranded eight runners in the opening four innings and only had one run to show for it.

"We've worked a lot on hitting recently because that's what we've been struggling with," starting pitcher Alexis Carroll said. "We were on top of the hill where you're like, 'Am I going to go forward? Am I going to go back?'

"We finally went forward."

Carroll kick-started the fifth with a double in the gap, then was driven home on a double down the left field line by Grace Vidmar to make it a 3-2 deficit. Alaina Kress singled and Maddie Carroll walked to load the bases.

Molina got the first two outs for the Maroons (6-8, 4-3), then Lonergan hit it over the out-stretched hand of Sarah Spurgetis and woke up the Rock Island dugout.

"I've been thinking about going early (in at-bats)," Lonergan said. "As a hitter, you have to catch onto that."

Moline couldn't wiggle out of another jam.

"It is going to come back and bite you," Maroons coach Jordan Wages said. "With the whole group, we've talked about being consistent. It is something we've struggled with."

Rock Island added three insurance runs in the sixth. Alexis Carroll shut the door in the seventh despite Moline loading the bases with one out.

Hudnall repeated the phrase "I trust you" to her senior in the circle. She got a fielder's choice and diving catch by Daniella Leahy in right field to end it.

"I don't trust myself completely so for her to say that, it meant a lot," said Carroll, who ended the night with seven strikeouts.

It was a stark contrast from the opening game of the season series between the two rivals when the Maroons posted a 10-0, six-inning run-rule victory on March 30.

Moline struck first on a Rock Island error — one of four on the night — in the top of the third, then Vidmar squared the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Alaina Diaz took advantage of two Rocky errors in the fifth and roped a go-ahead two-run double to put the Maroons ahead 3-1.

Diaz finished with three RBI and Mya Willard had a pair of hits. The rest of Moline's lineup combined for just three hits and none of them for extra bases.

"It took our hitters one time through to get on Carroll, but we were swinging at her waste pitches," Wages said. "We're going to have to battle at the plate."

Eight of the nine hitters in the Rocks lineup registered a hit with Jozie Kerr and Mallory Hudnall registering two hits apiece. Chloe Turner recorded a two-run double.

Rock Island has won three straight and is a game above .500 with a month left in the regular season.

"It is huge for their confidence," Coach Hudnall said. "These final three weeks are going to be crucial for everybody. As their confidence grows, good things are going to happen."

Rock Island 8, Moline 4

Moline;001;020;1;--;4;6;2

Rock Island;001;043;X;--;8;10;4

Kayley Reynolds, Taelyr Molina (5) and Alaina Diaz; Alexis Carroll and Jozie Kerr. WP — Carroll (6-5). LP — Reynolds (3-4). Two or more hits — Moline, Mya Willard; Rock Island, Kerr, Mallory Hudnall. 2B — Moline, Diaz; Rock Island, Carroll, A'rion Lonergan, Grace Vidmar, Chloe Turner. RBIs — Moline, Diaz 3; Rock Island, Lonergan 3, Vidmar 2, Turner 2.

