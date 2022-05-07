PREP SOFTBALL: Rocks sweep Minooka

Rock Island senior shortstop Taylor Pannell, hit two home runs, had six hits, knocked in five baserunners and scored four runs in Rocky’s doubleheader nonconference sweep of the Minooka Indians on Saturday’s perfect day for softball at Eugene Field Elementary, Rock Island’s softball complex.

The Rocks won the day’s first game (7-0) behind the stellar pitching of senior Campbell Kelley. Kelley shut out the visitors from Minooka with a complete game performance that included six strikeouts and just two walks.

In the twin-bill’s second game, Rock Island scored in five of their six innings at the plate, including a homer to lead off the game by Pannell and a third-inning bomb over the center-field fence off the bat of Kelley, who switched to first base for the Rocks.

Rock Island scored 12 runs in the game, and continuously held off surges by Minooka at key points in the contest. Minooka (12-8-1 from the Suburban Prairie South Conference) tied the game in the third inning and then fourth to again even the score and showed they had some offense left with three runs in the top of the seventh on a 3-run home run by right-fielder Riley Hickey.

Senior Delia Schwartz went the distance on the mound for Rocky in the 12-7 win with four strikeouts and zero walks. With the sweep, Rock Island’s season record stands at 16-4, and they lead Western Big Six Conference with a record of 9-1.

“We have eight seniors in our lineup, and their leadership and experience truly pays off for us in games where we need to continuously put runs on the board,” Rock Island Coach Chris Allison said. “Our players are also adept at doing the little things that help us to win, advancing runners into scoring position, putting the ball in play at the plate, and instinctively knowing what to do defensively.”

Rock Island scored the first run of the day’s opener in the second inning, when right-fielder Alexis Carroll drove in Schwartz with a clutch, two-out line drive single to left field. The Rocks scored twice more in the fourth inning when Carroll singled in freshman pinch-runner A’rion Lonergan, and senior second baseman Bailey Proffitt singled in Carroll.

Two more runs were scored by Rock Island in the fifth inning with RBIs by senior center fielder Bella Allison and senior left fielder Gabriella Tabor. And University of Tennessee recruit Pannell’s two-run bomb over the center field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning capped the scoring for the Rocks.

“The first game was excellent for us in all facets, Campbell pitched very well and stayed ahead of the Minooka batters, our defense was solid, and our run production and ability to move runners provided all the offense we needed,” Allison said.

In the afternoon’s second game, Pannell’s homer, Kelley’s double to left that scored Schwartz, and senior third baseman Sydney Quinones’ RBI single to left accounted for three runs for Rocky in the first inning. Minooka tied the game in the top of the third inning with RBIs from Reagan Szambelan, Megan Medlin and Anna McClimon. Kelley’s solo home run in the bottom of the inning put the Rocks ahead again, only to be tied in the top of the fourth inning by Minooka with a solo home run to center off the bat of Kenzie Huey.

After scoring an additional run in the fourth, Rock Island blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning with a 5-run outburst, featuring a three run double by Tabor, and run-scoring singles from Carroll and Pannell. The Rocks scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when pinch-hitter Lonergan smacked a two-run double to center field; more than enough offense to hold off Minooka in the top of the seventh and secure the 12-7 victory.

“Minooka is a very good softball program, and we’ve been trying to schedule games with them for a couple of years, we knew they had solid pitching, and in both games, our coaching staff encouraged the girls to lay off the first pitch changeups, work the count and make each at-bat matter. I was happy with our run production and smart offensive play in both games,” said Coach Allison. “Our basic philosophy involves playing the game the right way, and when we do that, our pitching, hitting and fielding can work together to create results.”

