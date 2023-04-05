Rock Island senior pitcher Alexis Carroll spun a three-hit shutout on Wednesday afternoon, racking up nine strikeouts and allowing just five base runners in its 3-0 triumph over Alleman.

The Western Big 6 victory under cold and windy conditions at Rocky’s softball complex moved the Rocks to .500 on the season at 3-3 under first year coach Julie Hudnall, and they improved to 2-1 in the conference.

“It was a good game for us, strong pitching from Alexis, flawless defense and we were able to move baserunners around and score when we had opportunities,” said Hudnall. “In the early stages of the season, we’ve had trouble stringing hits and runs together, and we are still in the learning process, but today we were able to strike early, and it proved to be enough to get the win.”

The Rocks did just that, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff batter and centerfielder A’rion Lonergan singled to left to open the inning, stole second, and scored on second baseman Mallory Hudnall’s run-scoring single to left. Carroll helped her cause with a solid double to left field, scoring Hudnall.

Alleman’s senior pitcher, Sarah Pickett-Miller, got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts and a lineout to avoid a crooked number.

Rock Island put runners on the bags in every inning of the game, but scored just one additional run.

In the fourth inning, the Rocks opened with back-to-back doubles from Maddie Carroll and Amalia Serrano. The latter's extra base hit to right field scored the former to give them a three-run cushion.

Pickett-Miller again pitched out of the jam, inducing two infield ground outs.

In the fifth inning, Alleman centerfielder Mary Reagan ended Rocky's threat with a diving catch in center field then fired the ball to second base for the inning-ending double play.

Pioneers' first-year coach, Mike Ackerman, was encouraged by his team’s effort, regardless of the their 0-5 season record (0-3 in the WB6).

“Mary made two excellent plays in centerfield, and I was confident she could do so because she makes great plays in practice," Ackerman said. "It is a good sign to see the defensive excellence in a game situation, and our pitchers battled throughout the game and kept the score close, so we take several positives from the game.”

Shortstop Jozie Kerr had two hits in the game for Rock Island, and Lonergan was on base in three of her four at-bats. Offensively for Alleman, Pickett-Miller led off the top of the seventh inning with a deep double to centerfield, and catcher Kendall Possin contributed two hits.

“We are starting to develop more confidence, especially offensively, which we will need as the weather warms this spring, and I can promise one thing, this team will fight hard and give maximum effort every single night,” said Coach Hudnall after the game.