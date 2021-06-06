PREP SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CAPSULES

CLASS 3A
Rock Island (22-5) at Maple Park Kaneland (19-5), 4:30 p.m.: Bouncing back from last year's COVID-19 interruption, the second-seeded Lady Rocks followed up winning their fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title by taking their third straight regional championship; this was the first 3A regional title for coach Chris Allison's club after winning back-to-back Class 4A championships in 2018 and '19, with the '18 club winning the 4A state championship.
Rock Island topped Dixon 8-3 in the semifinals and then edged Big 6 rival Geneseo 1-0 in last Thursday's championship game to advance. Top-seeded Kaneland extended its run of regional titles to six in a row with wins over Harvard (14-1) and Belvidere North (5-0). When Rocky won the 4A state title three years ago, the Knights were the state runners-up in 3A. Kaneland also reached state in 2000 (Class A) and in '15 (3A, placing third).
This winner will take on either No. 6 Sycamore (14-15) or No. 4 Sterling (14-7) in Thursday's 4:30 p.m. championship game hosted by the highest remaining seed.
CLASS 2A
Tremont (15-2) at Rockridge (24-0), 4:30 p.m.: Having already extended lengthy streaks by winning their fifth straight Three Rivers West Division championship and then their sixth straight regional title, the top-seeded Rockets will host their third straight postseason game Tuesday afternoon as they begin their bid for a fifth consecutive sectional crown against a second-seeded Tremont club coming off its second straight regional championship.
Rockridge outscored Mercer County and Sherrard 32-0 in its two mercy-ruled-shortened regional victories. Two years ago, the Rockets met Tremont in the sectional finals, rolling to a 13-1 win and going on to place third at state. In '18, Rockridge topped the Turks 5-2 in the regional title game en route to the program's second state championship.
In addition to its state titles in 2005 and '18, Rockridge has 10 sectional-title plaques and a total of nine state-tournament appearances. By contrast, Tremont has two sectional titles to its credit, in 1976 and 2013, and in both instances the Turks finished second in the state.
Kewanee (17-8) at Stanford Olympia (19-3), 4:30 p.m.: The winner of this matchup will take on the Tremont-Rockridge winner in Thursday's 4:30 p.m. championship game. For the second-seeded KHS Boilermakers, this is their first time in the sectional round since winning three straight Class A regional titles from 2002-04. The 2002 and '04 Kewanee teams advanced to the sectional finals, but were defeated by Sherrard and Rockridge, respectively.
To advance, Kewanee topped Alleman 4-1, then rolled to a 12-2, five-inning win over Monmouth-Roseville in the finals. During the regular season, the Boilers finished fourth in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division. However, the three teams that finished ahead of them — conference champion Erie-Prophetstown and co-runners up Peru St. Bede and Princeton — were eliminated in the regional round, with St. Bede falling 4-2 in the title round to top-seeded Olympia.
Prior to its win over St. Bede, Olympia rolled past another TRAC East club, needing just four innings to top Spring Valley Hall 15-0. The Spartans have 12 sectional championships and nine state trips to their credit, the most recent coming two years ago when they lost 2-1 to Rockridge in the Class 2A third-place game. That run includes consecutive Class A state titles in 2002-03 and a 2A crown in '09.
Johnsburg (15-7) at Riverdale (16-5), 4:30 p.m.: Regional champs for the first time in 10 years, the fourth-seeded Riverdale Rams look to take another step toward their first sectional championship against a first-time postseason opponent. In its two previous sectional trips (2006 and '11), Riverdale lost to Three Rivers West rival Morrison twice, including a 3-0 setback in the sectional title game a decade ago.
Led by senior pitching ace Ashlyn Hemm, the Rams have given up just one run in two postseason wins, following a 6-1 win over Princeton with an 8-0 title-game shutout at Stillman Valley in which Hemm tossed a no-hitter, walking one batter and striking out 19. In conference play, Riverdale took second in the Three Rivers West behind undefeated and No. 1 ranked Rockridge, losing its two meetings with the Rockets by a combined five runs.
Like the Rams, second-seeded Johnsburg is coming off just the third regional title in its history. After rolling past Elgin St. Edward 15-0 in four innings, the Kishwaukee River Conference champion Skyhawks topped Poplar Grove North Boone 4-2 for their first postseason plaque since winning back-to-back regionals in 2007-08. This winner faces either No. 2 Oregon (23-6) or No. 1 Richmond-Burton (17-3) in Thursday's 4:30 p.m. title game.
CLASS 1A
Annawan-Wethersfield (18-4) at ROWVA-Williamsfield (16-11), 4:30 p.m.: After commemorating the 10th anniversary of the co-op's first regional title by winning their second plaque, the third-seeded Titans will find themselves facing a Lincoln Trail Conference rival in the sectional semifinals for the second time. In 2011, A-W fell 10-0 to eventual 1A state champion United.
This time around, A-W gets a third shot at ROWVA-Williamsfield, a club the Titans split a conference doubleheader with on May 6. Annawan-Wethersfield took the opener 5-2, with the Cougars rallying for a 10-4 second-game victory. To set up the rematch, A-W opened regional play with a 7-2 win over Fulton, then beat LTC rival United 6-1 on the road.
Top-seeded R-W used shutout pitching from Katelyn Aldred and Ava Landon to beat Stark County and Henry-Senachwine by a combined 18-0 to win the current co-op's second straight regional title. This winner advance to Thursday's 4:30 p.m. title game against either No. 7 Princeville (7-10) or No. 4 Sterling Newman (8-12).
— By Terry Duckett