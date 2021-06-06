PREP SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CAPSULES

Prior to its win over St. Bede, Olympia rolled past another TRAC East club, needing just four innings to top Spring Valley Hall 15-0. The Spartans have 12 sectional championships and nine state trips to their credit, the most recent coming two years ago when they lost 2-1 to Rockridge in the Class 2A third-place game. That run includes consecutive Class A state titles in 2002-03 and a 2A crown in '09.

Johnsburg (15-7) at Riverdale (16-5), 4:30 p.m.: Regional champs for the first time in 10 years, the fourth-seeded Riverdale Rams look to take another step toward their first sectional championship against a first-time postseason opponent. In its two previous sectional trips (2006 and '11), Riverdale lost to Three Rivers West rival Morrison twice, including a 3-0 setback in the sectional title game a decade ago.

Led by senior pitching ace Ashlyn Hemm, the Rams have given up just one run in two postseason wins, following a 6-1 win over Princeton with an 8-0 title-game shutout at Stillman Valley in which Hemm tossed a no-hitter, walking one batter and striking out 19. In conference play, Riverdale took second in the Three Rivers West behind undefeated and No. 1 ranked Rockridge, losing its two meetings with the Rockets by a combined five runs.