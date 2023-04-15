SHERRARD — During her softball career at Sherrard High School, Teagan Nees has always been a tenacious competitor between the lines.

But nearly two years ago, she found herself entangled in the biggest battle of her life.

Having felt ill for, in her own words, "about a year," Nees found herself diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020, which in turn had followed a bout of mononucleosis.

That led to a series of hospital visits and tests. After an accumulation of fluid was detected around her heart, Nees went to the St. Jude Clinic at OSF in Peoria, where a tumor was found in her chest.

The resulting diagnosis was Hodgkin's lymphoma, one that took a little time before coming home to Nees.

"Actually, I wasn't as worried about the tumor at the time it was discovered, because I was having a pericardial effusion (buildup of fluid around the heart)," she said. "After that was done, that's when I started to worry.

"But I knew I couldn't think of it as something bad. I had to keep a positive mindset, to get me through the bad days. I knew it would get better."

Diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March 2021, Nees endured three months of treatments in Peoria before finishing in late June. At that point, her cancer was found to be in remission.

"When I found out I was in remission, that was a huge relief," she said. "That's when the stress left me."

Nearly two years later, Nees remains cancer-free, and has resumed her softball career with a vengeance.

In 2022, the Tigers' second baseman made an awesome comeback by hitting .402 with six doubles, nine RBI, 39 runs and 14 stolen bases. She earned first team All-Three Rivers West and an Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A third team all-state pick.

"I actually hit the field pretty early by going back to all my hitting lessons and working with my trainer, Nile Pena," she said. "He helped me get my strength back, working at it each and every day.

"I didn't play in the summer of '21, because I was still so weak. It took time to get back into things. My doctors told me I couldn't play, because my bones were fragile and my blood counts needed to come up."

Last summer, Nees was able to return to travel ball with the Heartland Havoc '05 squad as her comeback continued. By the time the current prep softball season rolled around, she was back on top form.

In the first month of the '23 campaign, Nees is batting .410 with three triples, 21 runs, 13 RBI and 10 steals to help Sherrard to a 7-4 start that includes a 4-2 Three Rivers West mark.

"I think I took my junior year personal," she stated. "I wanted to prove to myself that I still had it, that I was still the player I was before. I was a little surprised by the way I started, but I knew I had it in me.

"This season, I'm trying to be the best leader I can be, to help bring up the underclassmen."

Sherrard head coach Mike Barnett feels that the life experiences Nees has endured has strengthened her character and forged her leadership skills.

"You go through something like that, it causes you to grow up faster and to see things a lot differently," Barnett said. "Like last year, she's one of the leaders on the team, one of our captains, and it's like she's taking on a mother role and helping mold and teach the younger players.

"Teagan's play speaks for itself, and she's become mature beyond her years."

In terms of Nees' softball career, that will be coming to end once the current high school season is complete.

However, that is because she has a greater mission in mind, one influenced by her ordeal nearly two years ago.

Nees is headed to the University of Mississippi to major in Health and Public Sciences. She plans on getting her undergraduate degree at Ole Miss and going on from there as she plans to pursue a career in pediatric oncology.

That is the research and treatment of cancers in children and young adults — a subject she knows all too well.

"Since I was 10 years old, I wanted to be an occupational therapist," Nees said. "After my diagnosis and going through that time, I decided I needed to do something to give back. I had a doctor who had gone through (cancer) when he was young, so I could relate to him.

"Going through that, I had to learn a lesson from it, and I feel like I've definitely carried it onto the softball field. There are going to be good days, and there will be bad days."

For now, Nees is making every day of her last few months between the lines a good one.

"It'd be hard to get my doctorate and play softball," she said. "I decided last fall to just focus on having a fun senior year. Just leave everything out on the field."