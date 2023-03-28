The scoreboard at United Township High School's softball field was not working on Tuesday afternoon. It caused the public address announcer to relay the score after each inning.

John Alonzo lost track.

"I really didn't know what the score was, to be honest," the Panthers' coach said. "We just kept playing."

If UT's bats continue to rake, he may have to keep tabs on the score when it is at home.

Sixteen hits and 14 runs over the final two innings ignited the Panthers to a 17-0, four-inning run-rule triumph over Alleman in the Western Big 6 Conference opener for both.

"We just started getting aggressive and started seeing progress, throughout the whole lineup," junior Kaylie Pena said.

After compiling just nine wins all of last spring, UT (2-2, 1-0 WB6) is nearly one-third of the way to that total. And much like 2022, the 2023 version is young.

Six freshmen were in the starting lineup. The Panthers' battery, left side of the infield and two outfield spots were occupied by ninth graders. They do not have a senior on the roster.

They might be new to the high school scene, but not softball.

"I anticipate quite a few freshmen in the lineup," Alonzo said. "They've all got plenty of experience with the travel ball situation. We're going to go as far as our freshmen kids take us.

"That puts a little weight on their shoulders, but we've been talking (about this) to them since seventh grade."

A handful of them had non-freshman-like moments.

Emily Stevens tossed a complete game shutout in the circle, allowing just four hits. The right-hander pitched to contact and gave way to her defense to make plays behind her.

Stevens went 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs.

"I thought Emily did a great job," Alonzo said. "She's kind of exceeded our expectations a little bit."

No. 9 hitter Chloe Ledford kick-started an eight-run third with a three-run double and advanced to third on an error. Six of the eight runs in the inning came with two outs and forced an Alleman (0-3, 0-1 Big 6) pitching change.

Ledford had two hits and three runs batted in. Outfielder Lauren Starkweather scored twice. Third baseman Miah Berhenke went 2-for-3 and crossed home three times.

"It was amazing," Pena said. "We have hitters one through nine. We'll be in scoring opportunities a lot. This team has a lot of talent and I expect so much out of this team."

A returning first-team all-conference member, Pena roped a two-run triple in a six-run fourth inning. The Panthers batted around in the third and fourth frames against an Alleman program just getting going again after being on hiatus last season because of a lack of players.

The top-four hitters in UT's lineup — Pena, Berhenke, Stevens and Samantha Verstraete — combined for nine hits and nine RBIs.

UT has scored 33 runs in two early-season victories, but just two in the two setbacks. It scored the opening three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning.

"Our energy started from the first pitch and stayed throughout the whole game," Pena said.

Lilly Mitchell had two hits for the Pioneers (0-3, 0-1), who were competitive in two losses to Riverdale and Ridgewood.

Not the case on Tuesday.

Alleman had two errors each in the third and fourth innings. Coach Mike Ackerman referred to his team's output as littered with "mental mistakes."

"We did not have the best warmup in the world (and) we didn't come in ready to play," Ackerman said. "We talked about renewing our focus. It is hard learning how to win."

United Township 17, Alleman 0 (4 inn.)

Alleman;000;0;--;0;4;4

United Township;308;6;--;17;16;0

Sarah Pickett-Miller, Sydnee Ganahl (3) and Kendall Possin; Emily Stevens and Mea Johnson. WP — Stevens (2-0). LP — Pickett-Miller (0-1). Two or more hits — Alleman, Lilly Mitchell; UT, Samantha Verstraete 3, Stevens, Kaylie Pena, Miah Berhenke, Addieson Griffith, Chloe Ledford. 2B — Alleman, Mitchell; UT, Verstraete, Griffith, Ledford. 3B — UT, Pena. RBIs — UT, Pena 3, Stevens 3, Ledford 3, Verstraete 2, Berhenke, Kloey Miner, Tiana Casas.