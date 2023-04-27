Hitting its stride at the right time, the United Township softball team knows it still has an opportunity to figure in the Western Big 6 Conference race.

But if the Panthers are going to make a conference title push, a win over Big 6 leader Geneseo on Thursday would be a big step in the right direction.

With a two-run, first-inning home run by Miah Berhenke setting the tone, UT opened up an eight-run lead and rode it to a 9-4 victory over the Leafs at the UTHS diamond in East Moline.

Now 7-3 in the Western Big 6, the Panthers (12-7) have won nine of their last 11 games and move within two of Geneseo (18-5, 9-1) after handing the Leafs their first conference setback of the season.

"I think we're building a lot of good culture and friendships," said UT junior second baseman Kaylie Pena. "This team has come a long way and has had a lot of growth."

Meantime, Geneseo maintains its conference lead, but just barely as second-place Sterling (14-4, 8-1) blanked Rock Island 1-0 to move to within a half-game of first place.

"We found out today that we've got to be ready to play from the beginning of the game," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "UT came ready to play from the start, like you're supposed to. They were very fired up, and it took us awhile to get going.

"This could be an eye-opener, or an opportunity to throw in the towel, but my feeling is we're going to battle and keep coming back. We're not going to retire just yet."

Pena (3-for-4) led off the bottom of the first with the first of her three singles, setting the stage for Berhenke. The freshman third baseman took a Tara Bomleny pitch over the left-center field fence to give the hosts a quick 2-0 lead.

"I think that start let Geneseo know we didn't come here to play around," said Pena. "We came to win."

An inning later, Berhenke picked up her third RBI on a groundout that scored Mea Johnson to put UT up 3-0.

"My job is usually to move the runners and get the ball in play," said Berhenke. "When I hit (the home run), I could feel it right off the bat."

After a Tiana Casas RBI double put the Panthers up 4-0 through three innings, UT broke loose for four runs in the fourth to open up its eight-run advantage.

The key blow in that inning was a three-run home run by sophomore first baseman Addie Griffith (3-for-4, three RBIs) off Geneseo reliever Talisa Thomas. UT scored all four of its runs with two outs.

"Our team was really set on winning this game," Griffith said. "We came in very determined. We knew we had to get up early, and I knew I had to do what I could to help my team."

Featuring a youth-laden roster with no seniors and just four juniors, Thursday's win is a huge step for the Panthers.

"I'm proud of how far we've come," Griffith stated.

However, Geneseo was not about to go away quietly. Having come back from sizable deficits before, the Leafs attempted a similar rally on Thursday.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Annabelle Veloz walked to put runners on first and second and keep the inning alive. Avery Kennedy (2-for-3) then tripled in Lauryn Wildermuth and Veloz, then scored on a double by Bomleny (3-for-4) to make it an 8-3 game.

An inning later, the Leafs closed the gap to four when Drayana DeBoef doubled and scored on a one-out single by Sienna Frank (2-for-3).

Ultimately, Verstraete was able to weather the storm and finish the job with a complete-game victory. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

"Our energy was better than the first time we played them (an 11-6 loss at Geneseo on Apr. 5)," Verstraete said. "We got our bats going, and it was like a domino effect. I just pitched to contact, knowing my defense would have my back and make plays."