Leadoff hitter Jessie Wardlow sets the table for the Assumption High School softball team.

The speedy senior reached base six of the seven times she stepped to the plate during Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against Davenport North. Wardlow scored each time she got on base, accounting for six of the Knights’ 19 runs in the twin bill.

Class 3A second-ranked Assumption swept the Wildcats by scores of 14-2 and 5-1 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.

“My main job as leadoff hitter is to get on so my teammates can hit me around,” Wardlow said. “We have power hitters who will hit them deep, so it’s easy to get around the bases.”

Wardlow had three hits in the doubleheader, drove in a run, and stole three bases.

“She sets the tone for our team. She puts the energy out there,” Assumption head coach Tyler Edwards said of his leadoff hitter. “When she gets on, everybody gets hyped up. That’s momentum. We ride her momentum very often. I think she’s batting over .500 right now. She gets on often, finds a way to move over, and then we drive her in.”

That’s just what happened in the first inning of the opening game.

After North’s Maddy Cavins came up with a two-out hit to drive in Liliana Alverado to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Wardlow singled up the middle, stole second, and scored on Izzy Krogman’s double to tie the game. Helen Sons followed with an RBI double to give the Knights (16-3, 8-2 MAC) the lead.

Assumption added three runs in the second inning when Wardlow drove in a run with a bunt and Abby Odean hit a two-RBI single.

North (12-7, 5-5 MAC) scored in the top of the third when Cavins came up with another two-out RBI single. But the Knights, aided by three Wildcat errors, answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame. Odean also had a two-RBI double in the inning.

“It’s tough to win when you’re giving them six outs an inning,” North head coach Doug Beasley said. “I think that in that six-run inning in the first game, we gave them six outs. Assumption does that. They speed you up. They force you to make plays. They put pressure on you. We always talk about being quick, but not being in a hurry, and we got into a hurry a few times in that inning. We didn’t make some throws we normally make.”

Krogman drove in a pair of runs with her single in the fourth, and Sons followed with an RBI single that brought the game to an early conclusion.

Leah Maro was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits in four innings. She struck out seven batters and did not issue a walk.

The Knights tallied 11 hits in the opening game, and it was the eighth time this season that they have scored 10 or more runs.

“We’re very confident right now,” Wardlow said. “We’re definitely hitting the ball hard.”

Assumption jumped out to a quick lead in the second game, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings. Wardlow reached base on an error and scored on Sons’ sacrifice fly, and Krogman scored on a double steal to make it 2-0 after one inning of play. Courtesy runner Madison Edwards scored when a Wildcat outfielder bobbled the ball in the second inning, and Kathryn Snyder came home on a double steal to put the Knights ahead 4-0.

Odean started the second game in the pitcher’s circle for Assumption, and got into a bit of trouble early. North’s Adeline Bloomer-Gomez singled and stole second base with one out in the first, but Odean struck out the next batter before coaxing a ground ball out to end the frame.

Odean struck out three in a row after two North runners reached base in the second.

Cavins, who drove in all three North runs in the doubleheader, brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the third. But Odean retired the final 14 Wildcats she faced in the contest.

“As long as we’re up by more than one, I’m comfortable,” said Odean, who struck out seven without walking a batter. “I know my team always has my back.”

With Wardlow getting things started, the Knights give their pitchers plenty of run support. Assumption averages over eight runs per game.

“We’re definitely putting up a lot of runs, which is great because we have great pitching,” Edwards said. “It’s a great compliment to get that cushion and make our pitchers comfortable to attack batters. That’s really what we’re trying to do.”