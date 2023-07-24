The young players at Pleasant Valley High School capped a tremendous school year of athletics success this past week.

Coach Jose Lara’s softball Spartans made a strong run to the Class 5A title game in Fort Dodge before coming up short against the top-ranked squad from Ankeny Centennial.

That runner-up finish added to incredible accomplishments by the girls teams at the school and matched a runner-up finish by the volleyball team that began the school year’s state tournament top showings.

The girls basketball team and girls golf teams both won team titles, and the track and field squad placed fourth.

“We’re proud of everybody at Pleasant Valley High School; these girls have really shown up,” Lara said. “It has a lot to do with the way they prepare. They are playing for different coaches, but they are all well-rounded and ready to compete, and that’s where you see the success come from.”

Junior Jessie Clemons, sophomore Kasey Kane and freshman Ashley Hansen were key contributors for the softball team and were also part of Coach Jen Goetz’s Class 5A state basketball title team.

Lara sees a definite connection with the success.

“Competing alone makes a difference,” he said. “Once you move onto the next sport, it transfers over. Competition is competition. Experiencing that high-level competition only helps them in the long run, especially when we make a long run like this going to state.”

The Spartans, who finished with a 32-10 record this softball season, are also in a great position to repeat this state run that netted the school’s second runner-up softball trophy.

PV played this season with only two graduated seniors — Reagan Hassel and Katelynn Kiefer.

The Spartans also proved to once again overcome a slow start as track and field athletes were transitioning from spring success into their summer sport. Four of their losses came in the first 10 days of the season.

“We always seem to have a slow start, but the kids work so hard and always seem to find the way at the right time,” Lara said.

The Spartans’ 2023 roster included just three juniors — starters Clemons, Ava Crowley and Mary Paige Withers. There were six sophomores on the team, including regular starters Kane, Addison Ohda, Sarah Rigdon and Kaitlyn Merkel. Hansen was one of five freshmen to play at least 20 games.

With all that talent expected back and with another year of experience tucked away, it makes for a bright future for the Spartans.

“It kind of sets us up for … I think we’re in a good place,” Lara said. “Yeah, we lost (in the title game), but we’re still second in the state, and with having the majority of the group coming back, I think we’re going to be even hungrier to go back. … I’m excited to see what next year is going to bring.”

He should be, especially with young starting pitchers in Merkel (17-4, 2.68 ERA) and Grace George (16-4, 3.23 ERA) back in the circle.

PV also will welcome back its top six batters who had at least 85 at-bats.

Loaded? You bet.

Lara wants to see that group compete with the best in the state, including the defending state champs who posted an 11-0 title-game victory over PV to cap a 36-5 season.

“They gained so much experience with these young kids — Grace George and Kaitlyn Merkel, our pitching staff,” Lara said. “They got there and played against the best teams in the state. We got an opportunity to face a very good Ankeny Centennial team, and I think next year they’ll be ready for teams like that.”

That is why Lara said he was going to try to schedule a regular-season rematch with the Jaguars, if possible.

“They’re going to be a powerhouse next year,” Lara said of the defending champs. “I’m going to find a way to play them; we want to see them. … It would be nice to see them in the regular season.”

Pleasant Valley Spartans host the Muscatine Muskies in the Mississippi Athletic Conference