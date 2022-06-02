Preseason MAC softball favorites split pitching-filled doubleheader

Izzy Krogman was a serviceable role player for Assumption High School’s softball program last season. Coach Ron Ferrill believes his junior is on the verge of becoming extraordinary.

“Izzy is becoming a star,” Ferrill said.

In a twinbill filled with quality pitching, Krogman delivered two doubles in the opening game to fuel Class 3A top-ranked Assumption past 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine 4-1 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.

Junior Maura Chalupa handcuffed Assumption’s bats in the nightcap 2-1 to help the Muskies salvage a Mississippi Athletic Conference split between the two preseason favorites by the coaches.

“We felt if we came up here and got a split, we walk out of here in a good place,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “It is fun to play against them because it is a measuring stick for where we’re at and what we need to do. That competition is only going to make us better.”

Pitching was the theme.

Assumption’s Bella Nigey wiggled out of a couple situations early and settled in to throw a complete game. Muscatine’s Bree Seaman matched her until Krogman stroked a one-out RBI double in the fourth to score courtesy runner Allie Casel. Abby Odean followed with a run-scoring single.

Then in the sixth, Krogman led off with another double and later scored on a sacrifice bunt. After having just two doubles all of last season, the second baseman already has doubled that total in six games.

“My teammates have really helped me a lot,” Krogman said. “They really encourage me all the time, and I couldn’t do it without them.

“(Coach) Ferrill has really worked with me a lot on driving the ball. The speed is an added bonus.”

Krogman’s vast improvement is the type of thing Assumption needs after losing key seniors Anna Wohlers, Olivia Wardlow and Lauren Loken from last year’s state championship team.

“Izzy is driving the ball to the fence, and her elevating her game has helped us elevate ourselves to the point where we are right now,” Ferrill said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Muscatine (5-1, 3-1 MAC) pushed across all the offense it needed in Game 2 in the second inning.

Lucy Hoag and Karly Ricketts had two-out singles. Kyleia Salyars laced a ball into right field, and it skipped past Sydney Roe to allow Hoag and Ricketts to score.

Chalupa made it hold up.

Other than allowing a sixth-inning home run to Maddie Loken, the right-hander was stingy. She struck out seven and yielded only two hits.

“In warmups, I was really pinning what pitches I knew I needed to throw to this competitive team,” Chalupa said. “They were going to make contact, so spinning it up and out, changing planes and changing speeds is what needed to happen.”

Assumption never could make the necessary adjustments.

“She has a killer riseball,” Krogman said of Chalupa. “She spins it tight and messes with the batters a lot. She’s got a really good variety of pitches.”

Assumption’s Leah Maro was very solid as well. She didn’t allow a hit in the middle three innings to keep the Knights in the game.

“That’s about as good of pitching as you’re going to see for 14 innings out of both teams,” Ferrill said. “They were just fantastic.”

Hopkins said Muscatine came into the season building its team around Chalupa and Seaman, who have been the program’s top two pitchers each of the past two years.

“We feel our pitchers can keep us in games and we’ve got athletes that can play defense,” Hopkins noted. “The biggest question mark is hitting, and that’s one thing we’re going to continue to work on. I’m confident our hitting will get better.”

Chalupa said the Muskies were ecstatic to get out of the opening week of conference play 3-1 against Pleasant Valley and Assumption.

Ferrill, meanwhile, was a bit perplexed afterward.

“After the first game, I would have said this game puts us in a place we can strongly consider ourselves a top three team in the state,” he said. “After the second game, it leaves questions about our maturity and our depth in hitting when we face good pitching.

“So I don’t know what tonight told me for sure yet.”

