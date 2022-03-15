 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Putting perfect season in the past, Rockets get back to work

  • Updated
061621-qc-spt-2A-state-title-softball-007

Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Payton Brown (22) hug as they celebrate beating Joliet Catholic for the 2021 IHSA Class 2A state championship. Lewis will lead a Rockets team coming off a perfect season.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

EDGINGTON — In winning its third IHSA state championship, the Rockridge softball squad also achieved a program first in the spring of 2021.

The Rockets' 4-0 shutout of Joliet Catholic in last June's Class 2A title game at Peoria put the wraps on a 29-0 season, the first perfect campaign in the 30-plus year history of Rockridge softball.

It was the Rockets' second state-championship team since John Nelson took over as head coach in 2014, and the third in program history.

But with a new season set to begin on Monday, last year's perfection is very much in the past as Rockridge looks to write another chapter in its impressive softball legacy.

"Without a doubt," said Nelson, who also guided the Rockets to the 2A state title in 2018. "We have a saying, 'Focus on the windshield, not the rear-view mirror.' Last year was awesome, but we wanted more to focus on winning our last seven games more than going undefeated.

"Last year's run, it gets us nothing now. Just more attention."

As in the past, this year's Rockridge squad is not shying away from that attention, which includes being ranked No. 1 in the Illinois Coaches Association's preseason state poll.

"Our kids designed their practice jerseys this past week, and they put a target on the backs of them again," Nelson said. "They embrace it, which is cool to see. They know everybody's coming after us, and they embrace that."

The Rockets do have to replace two key seniors in All-State outfielder Lea Kendall (.592, five doubles, six triples, 56 runs, 30 stolen bases, 22 RBIs) and first baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish, who batted .376 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in addition to going 5-0.

Otherwise, the majority of the Rockridge starting lineup from 2021 returns intact this spring, a group led by sophomore pitcher/infielder and reigning Dispatch-Argus All-Western Illinois Area Player of the Year Kendra Lewis.

In her prep debut. Lewis hit .612 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 50 RBIs as well as going 17-0 in the circle with an 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Other key returners include seniors and four-year varsity starters Bailah Bognar (.390, eight doubles, 22 RBIs) behind the plate and infielder/pitcher Lexi Hines (.458, 13 doubles, seven homers and 40 RBIs along with a 4-0 pitching mark).

"Bailah and Lexi are four-year starters for us, and (fellow seniors) Taylor (Sedam) and Keaton (Frere) have started three years now," said Nelson. "But, even with six seniors  — four of them being starters in 2021 — we still feel we're a young team.

"We've got a talented freshman class coming in along with a strong group of sophomores."

Among the newcomers Nelson is looking at to be key contributors in ’22 are the junior duo of catcher/first baseman Madi Hetzler and infielder Cierra Bush along with freshman pitcher/shortstop Taylor Dieterich.

"Taylor is one we're pretty excited about having," he said. "She's really going to help us."

As a new season draws near, the Rockets are already working at a pace that exceeds last year's preparations.

"We've had a few open gyms that have went really well, and all of our practices have been extremely energetic," Nelson said. "Even more than last year."

Another returning feature is a nonconference schedule that will have Rockridge playing nearly every member of the Western Big 6, including next Tuesday's trip to face 2018 Class 4A state champion Rock Island.

As always, such games will be vital for the Rockets as they look for their sixth straight title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, which will include perennial power Erie-Prophetstown and 2021 Elite Eight qualifier Riverdale, among others.

"We've got a ton of respect for the coaching staff and every at Rock Island," said Nelson, whose club opens at Mercer County the day before facing the Lady Rocks. "Right out of the gate, it'll be a good test for us."

ILLINOIS AREA SOFTBALL 2022 OUTLOOK

TEAMS TO WATCH:

Rockridge: The Rockets ran the table in 2021, going 29-0 to win the IHSA Class 2A state championship and becoming the first Illinois Quad Cities' area team to do so since Moline in 2006. State winners in 2005 and ’18 as well, Rockridge has won 30 in a row going back to its victory in the 2019 Class 2A third-place state game.

Riverdale: The Rams (18-6) finished second in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division last spring with an 8-2 record, their only losses coming to Rockridge by a combined five runs. They do have to replace ICA first-team All-State pitching ace Ashlyn Hemm and her 14 wins, but the cupboard is still well-stocked.

Erie-Prophetstown: Making the move over to the TRAC West after becoming a dominant power in the East Division, the Panthers (17-6) hope this is the year to finally make a postseason breakthrough after falling in the regional-championship round the last six years in a row.

Annawan-Wethersfield: The Titans (18-5) celebrated the 10th anniversary of the co-op's first regional-title team by winning their second regional plaque after going 11-2 to win their first outright Lincoln Trail Conference title, having shared the crown with Mercer County in 2018. The return of nearly all of last year's key performers has hopes high for a deeper run this spring.

Kewanee: Last spring saw a return to prominence for the Boilermakers (17-9) as they won their first regional title since a run of three straight crowns from 2001-03. Having finished at .500 (13-13) in 2019 to stop a run of 13 straight losing seasons, the Boilers look to make further progress in ’22.

Ridgewood: Finishing 10-9 in their COVID-abbreviated season, the Spartans took fourth in the Lincoln Trail with a 7-4 mark and have the potential to keep trending in a positive direction after falling just one run short of a regional championship in 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Alivia Bark, Jr. SS, Riverdale: Batted .725 with 10 doubles, five home runs, 31 RBIs and 23 runs to earn third-team ICA Class 2A All-State and unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors and help the Rams to their first sectional championship.

Kendal Bennison, Sr. P/IF, Kewanee: Named third-team ICA 2A All-State and first-team All-Three Rivers East with a .429 batting average, five doubles, 14 RBIs, 39 runs and 10 stolen bases as well as a 6-3 pitching mark, a 3.42 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

McKenna Blackwell, Jr. OF, Sherrard: Earned unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors by batting .523 with 17 doubles, five home runs, 44 RBIs and 28 runs.

Mya Brown, So. OF, Ridgewood: Earned second-team ICA 1A All-State and second-team All-Lincoln Trail to cap a rookie year in which she batted .525 with five doubles, 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Payton Brown, Jr. 2B, Rockridge: A second-team ICA 2A All-State pick as well as unanimous first-team All-TRAC West, batted .424 with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Daci Hier, Sr. P, Annawan-Wethersfield: Earned second-team ICA Class 1A All-State honors as well as first-team All-Lincoln Trail honors with a 16-2 record, 1.41 ERA and 148 strikeouts to go with a .365 batting average, 15 RBIs and 25 runs.

Lexi Hines, Sr. SS/P, Rockridge: The first-team ICA 2A All-State and unanimous first-team All-TRAC West honoree recorded a .458 average with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 40 RBIs and 26 runs and also chipped in with a 4-0 pitching mark and a 1.84 ERA.

Paige Huffman, So. IF, Annawan-Wethersfield: The first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick split time between second base, shortstop and third base as well as batting .468 with 13 doubles, 20 RBIs and 27 runs.

Jaden Johnson, Sr. OF, Erie-Prophetstown: A veteran leader and first-team All-Three Rivers East honoree for the Panthers, she batted .406 with five doubles, four triples, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs last spring.

Aylah Jones, Jr. P/OF, Erie-Prophetstown: A third-team ICA 2A All-State and first-team All-Three Rivers East honoree who batted .462 with nine doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs and 32 runs in addition to going 9-2 and recording 143 strikeouts.

Lainey Kelly, Sr. IF/C, Kewanee: The third-team ICA 2A All-State and first-team All-TRAC East standout turned in a .440 average with eight doubles, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 26 runs for the regional-champion Boilermakers.

Kendra Lewis, So. P/IF, Rockridge: Earned first-team ICA 2A All-State and unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors to cap a rookie season in which she went 17-0 with a 0.50 earned-run average and 153 strikeouts as well as batting .612 with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 50 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

