Putting perfect season in the past, Rockets get back to work

EDGINGTON — In winning its third IHSA state championship, the Rockridge softball squad also achieved a program first in the spring of 2021.

The Rockets' 4-0 shutout of Joliet Catholic in last June's Class 2A title game at Peoria put the wraps on a 29-0 season, the first perfect campaign in the 30-plus year history of Rockridge softball.

It was the Rockets' second state-championship team since John Nelson took over as head coach in 2014, and the third in program history.

But with a new season set to begin on Monday, last year's perfection is very much in the past as Rockridge looks to write another chapter in its impressive softball legacy.

"Without a doubt," said Nelson, who also guided the Rockets to the 2A state title in 2018. "We have a saying, 'Focus on the windshield, not the rear-view mirror.' Last year was awesome, but we wanted more to focus on winning our last seven games more than going undefeated.

"Last year's run, it gets us nothing now. Just more attention."

As in the past, this year's Rockridge squad is not shying away from that attention, which includes being ranked No. 1 in the Illinois Coaches Association's preseason state poll.

"Our kids designed their practice jerseys this past week, and they put a target on the backs of them again," Nelson said. "They embrace it, which is cool to see. They know everybody's coming after us, and they embrace that."

The Rockets do have to replace two key seniors in All-State outfielder Lea Kendall (.592, five doubles, six triples, 56 runs, 30 stolen bases, 22 RBIs) and first baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish, who batted .376 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in addition to going 5-0.

Otherwise, the majority of the Rockridge starting lineup from 2021 returns intact this spring, a group led by sophomore pitcher/infielder and reigning Dispatch-Argus All-Western Illinois Area Player of the Year Kendra Lewis.

In her prep debut. Lewis hit .612 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 50 RBIs as well as going 17-0 in the circle with an 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Other key returners include seniors and four-year varsity starters Bailah Bognar (.390, eight doubles, 22 RBIs) behind the plate and infielder/pitcher Lexi Hines (.458, 13 doubles, seven homers and 40 RBIs along with a 4-0 pitching mark).

"Bailah and Lexi are four-year starters for us, and (fellow seniors) Taylor (Sedam) and Keaton (Frere) have started three years now," said Nelson. "But, even with six seniors — four of them being starters in 2021 — we still feel we're a young team.

"We've got a talented freshman class coming in along with a strong group of sophomores."

Among the newcomers Nelson is looking at to be key contributors in ’22 are the junior duo of catcher/first baseman Madi Hetzler and infielder Cierra Bush along with freshman pitcher/shortstop Taylor Dieterich.

"Taylor is one we're pretty excited about having," he said. "She's really going to help us."

As a new season draws near, the Rockets are already working at a pace that exceeds last year's preparations.

"We've had a few open gyms that have went really well, and all of our practices have been extremely energetic," Nelson said. "Even more than last year."

Another returning feature is a nonconference schedule that will have Rockridge playing nearly every member of the Western Big 6, including next Tuesday's trip to face 2018 Class 4A state champion Rock Island.

As always, such games will be vital for the Rockets as they look for their sixth straight title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, which will include perennial power Erie-Prophetstown and 2021 Elite Eight qualifier Riverdale, among others.

"We've got a ton of respect for the coaching staff and every at Rock Island," said Nelson, whose club opens at Mercer County the day before facing the Lady Rocks. "Right out of the gate, it'll be a good test for us."

