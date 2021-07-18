PV Menke sisters have strong family ties to game

Don leaned toward softball. He played years of fastpitch in Iowa and Illinois before a coaching career that included stops at Boone, Estherville, Des Moines Hoover, Linn-Mar and Dowling. He won 918 games and was named the National Softball Coach of the Year in 2012, a year after his retirement.

His love for the game filtered down to his granddaughters.

“Going back and knowing how important softball was to him and how passionate he was about it and working with him and giving us pointers along the way was big,” Addie said.

Addie and Avery are a critical part of the Spartans’ success this season.

Addie, a senior outfielder, is batting .373 with eight doubles, two home runs and 33 RBIs. Avery, a sophomore, has carved out a role late in the season as the team’s designated player. She delivered a big double in the Spartans’ comeback win over Bettendorf earlier this month.

“Those two definitely keep the mood light in the dugout,” senior third baseman Sophia Lindquist said. “Avery didn’t have a starting role at the beginning of the season, but she’s come in and been a great player. She is what we needed in the lineup, a puzzle piece we didn’t know we were missing.

“When she came in, things look a lot clearer now.”