Pleasant Valley head coach Jose Lara got a first-hand glimpse of how deadly his lineup can be.
From top to bottom, the Class 5A second-ranked Spartans knocked Bettendorf around Monday night.
Powered by the one-through-six hitters in their lineup, PV erupted for 13 runs in Game 2 of a Mississippi Athletic Conference softball twin bill sweep of the Bulldogs at Scott Community College, trouncing their inner-city rivals 13-3 in the nightcap after taking the opener 3-0.
Carli Spelhaug, Emily Wood, Ellie Spelhaug, Alexia Lara, Bell Luebken and Peggy Klingler combined to go 10-for-15 with seven runs batted in Game 2.
“If we get those six girls going, where it becomes a certainty,” coach Lara said. “That’s going to be scary.”
It marks the seventh time the Spartans (24-6, 14-2 MAC) have scored more than 10 runs in a conference contest.
Against the Bulldogs' Sophia DelVecchio, no time was wasted.
Six runs on five hits propelled Pleasant Valley to a 6-0 advantage. Ellie Spelhaug, Alexia Lara and Jessi Meyer each drove in runs in the frame.
The offensive explosion continued in the fourth inning. Already up 8-2, PV scored another four runs — three of them by a Klingler home run to center field — that gave them a 10-run lead.
“I think we’re really strong,” Alexia Lara said. “When our sticks are going, we’re pretty tough to beat.”
Eight of their nine hitters registered at least one hit and scored a run in a game that had seven extra base hits, four stolen bases and six batters driving in at least one run.
“We were a little more relaxed,” Luebken said. “We weren’t as off-balanced and making solid contact.”
Lubken and Alexia Lara were at the forefront of the offense in the twin bill.
The duo combined to go 8-for-11 with eight runs scored and five runs batted in. Alexia Lara hit a home run in each game and Luebken notched all of her hits on singles.
“If they’re on, they can pick up the rest of the lineup,” coach Lara said.
The nightcap ended in six innings on the 10-run mercy rule thanks to a Sophia Lindquist sacrifice fly.
Ellie Spelhaug tossed a complete game shutout, despite allowing nine hits in Game 1. Pleasant Valley pushed a pair of runs across in the first on RBI base hits by Ellie Spelhaug and Luebken.
Bettendorf (17-12, 7-8) had their chances to tie the game.
They left two runners stranded in the fifth and sixth innings with the tying run at the plate. PV’s right-hander got out of it by groundouts in both frames.
“I thought we had a good approach,” Bulldogs head coach Jay Hatch said. “We had our chances early and didn’t take advantage of them.”
Anna Forari and Kylie Wroblewski each had solo homers in Game 2 for Bettendorf.
With one conference doubleheader left, the Spartans are in the driver's seat for at least a share of the MAC title. Davenport Assumption and Burlington, PV’s opponent on Thursday, play a makeup twinbill on Wednesday. A split would put PV up a game in the standings.
It’s not, however, their goal of the year.
“It obviously would be great to win MAC,” Luebken said. “Our end goal is to get back to Fort Dodge.”