Here is a look at the metro and area softball leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities. Statistics are what has been reported to QuikStats as of 1 a.m. Sunday:
Offense
Batting average (min. 25 at-bats) -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) .643; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) .579; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .560; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .551; Mallory Lange (Wilton) .549; Lea Nelson (Assumption) .538; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) .520; Mallory Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) .519; Alison Boeckmann (Cal-Wheat) .500; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) .500; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) .500; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .500; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) .500; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .484; Aricka Ramser (Muscatine) .480; Madi Parson (Camanche) .478; Cam Carstensen (Camanche) .477; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) .475
Runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 31; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 25; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 24; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 22; Abby Stock (Camanche) 21; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 21; Bell Luebken (Pleasant Valley) 20; Madi Parson (Camanche) 19; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 19; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 18; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 18; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 16; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 16; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 15; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 15
Doubles -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 8; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 8; Nicole Yoder (Assumption) 7; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 6; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 6; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 6; Mallory Lange (Wilton) 6; Alexis Mulvehill (Bettendorf) 5; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 5; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 5; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 5; Mady Reid (Wapello) 5
Triples -- Cam Carstensen (Camanche) 2; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 2; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 2; Jessi Meyer (Pleasant Valley) 2; Austyn Crees (West Liberty) 2
Home runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 12; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 8; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 7; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 7; Madi Parson (Camanche) 6; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 5; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 4; Abby Stock (Camanche) 4; Abby Beal (Camanche) 4; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 4; Grace Jevyak (Assumption) 3; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 3; Allie Poston (Durant) 3; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 3; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 3; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 3; Bell Luebken (Pleasant Valley) 3; Peyton Souhrada (Wilton) 3
Runs batted in -- Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 24; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 22; Madi Parson (Camanche) 21; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 20; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 18; Nicole Yoder (Assumption) 17; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 17; Grace Jevyak (Assumption) 15; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 15; Bell Luebken (Pleasant Valley) 15; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 14; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 14; Abby Stock (Camanche) 14; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 14; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 14; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 14; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 14
Stolen bases -- Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 17; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 17; Taylor Bahnsen (Midland) 15; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 13; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 12; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 11; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 10; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 10; Alyssa Barnhart (North Cedar) 9; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 8; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 8; Mallory Lange (Wilton) 8
Pitching
Record (min. 5 decisions) -- Allie Timmons (Assumption) 11-0; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 8-0; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 7-0; Abby Stock (Camanche) 7-0; Kaitlyn Drish (Pleasant Valley) 6-0; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 7-1; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 5-1; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 4-1; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 6-2
ERA (min. 20 IP) -- Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.15; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 0.47; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 0.56; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 0.56; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 0.62; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.71; Kaitlyn Drish (Pleasant Valley) 0.86; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 1.20; Abby Stock (Camanche) 1.20; Aliyah Lolling (Wapello) 1.23; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 1.24; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 1.56
Strikeouts -- Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 95; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 81; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 65; Abby Stock (Camanche) 61; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 50; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 47; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 47; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 42; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 40; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 40