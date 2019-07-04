Here is a look at the latest softball leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities area. Statistics are what has been reported to QuikStats as of 8 a.m. July 4.
OFFENSE
Average (min. 50 at-bats) -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .607; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .517; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) .514; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .511; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) .510; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) .487; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) .487; Anna Forari (Bettendorf) .481; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) .475; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) .474; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) .474; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .473; Audrey Morris (Northeast) .472; Madi Parson (Camanche) .471; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) .466
Runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 56; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 45; Addy Widel (Calamus-Wheatland) 43; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 43; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 43; Abby Stock (Camanche) 42; Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 39; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 39; Madi Parson (Camanche) 38; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 38; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 38; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 38; Kaylie Wilhelm (Calamus-Wheatland) 37; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 36; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 36
Doubles -- Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 16; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 15; Dana Carlson (Easton Valley) 14; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 13; Megan Fellner (Davenport Central) 13; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 13; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 13; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) 12; Alexis Mulvehill (Bettendorf) 12; Alison Boeckmann (Calamus-Wheatland) 12; Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 12; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 12; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 12
Triples -- Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 7; Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 6; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 5; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 4; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) 3; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 3; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 3; Austyn Crees (West Liberty) 3
Home runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 18; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 12; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 11; Madi Parson (Camanche) 11; Abby Stock (Camanche) 10; Mackenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 10; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 9; Abby Beal (Camanche) 8; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 8; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 8; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 8; Talbot Kinney (Central DeWitt) 7; Allie Poston (Durant) 7; Holly Kremer (Bellevue Marquette) 7
Runs batted in -- Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 42; Mackenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 41; Talbot Kinney (Central DeWitt) 41; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 41; Alison Boeckmann (Calamus-Wheatland) 40; Madi Parson (Camanche) 39; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 37; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 37; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 36; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 35; Abby Stock (Camanche) 35; Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 34
Stolen bases -- Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 35; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 32; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 28; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 26; Taylor Bahnsen (Midland) 26; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 25; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 22; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 21; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 21; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 21; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 20
PITCHING
Record (min. 10 decisions) -- Allie Timmons (Assumption) 21-0; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 15-0; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 13-1; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 11-2; Abby Stock (Camanche) 16-3; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 10-2; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 14-3; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 8-2; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 15-4; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 12-4
Earned-run average (min. 45 IP) -- Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.44; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.60; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 1.11; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 1.14; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 1.30; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 1.31; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 1.38; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 1.42; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 1.68; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.79; Abby Stock (Camanche) 1.87
Strikeouts -- Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 197; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 173; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 157; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 138; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 118; Abby Stock (Camanche) 114; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 113; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 106; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 96; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 88; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 86