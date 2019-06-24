061219-qct-spt-camanche-sb-006

Here is a look at the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and area softball leaders. This is what has been posted to QuikStats Iowa as of 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon:

Offense

Average (min. 40 at-bats) – Tarah Wehde (Camanche) .569; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .557; Lea Nelson (Assumption) .535; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .535; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) .533; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .520; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .500; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) .490; Anna Forari (Bettendorf) .488; Audrey Morris (Northeast) .485; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) .481; Madi Parson (Camanche) .481; Mallory Lange (Wilton) .478; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) .476; Abby Stock (Camanche) .467

Runs – Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 39; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 38; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 36; Abby Stock (Camanche) 33; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 33; Addy Widel (Calamus-Wheatland) 32; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 32; Kaylie Wilhelm (Calamus-Wheatland) 30; Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 30; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 29; Isabel Shockey (Calamus-Wheatland) 28; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 28; Madi Parson (Camanche) 27; Morgan Machovec (Central DeWitt) 27; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 27; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 27

Doubles – Alexis Mulvehill (Bettendorf) 12; Dana Carlson (Easton Valley) 12; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) 10; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 10; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 10; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 10; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 10; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 10; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 9; Calli Beck (Easton Valley) 9; Haley Jarrett (Muscatine) 9

Triples – Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 4; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 4; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 4; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) 3; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 3; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 3

Home runs – Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 13; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 9; Madi Parson (Camanche) 8; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 8; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 8; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 7; Abby Stock (Camanche) 7; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 7; Abby Beal (Camanche) 6; Talbot Kinney (Central DeWitt) 6; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 6; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) 5; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 5; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 5; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 5

Runs batted in – Talbot Kinney (Central DeWitt) 34; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 32; Alison Boeckmann (Calamus-Wheatland) 31; Madi Parson (Camanche) 30; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 29; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 29; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 28; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 28; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 27; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 27; Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland) 26

Stolen bases – Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 25; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 23; Lea Nelson (Assumption) 22; Taylor Bahnsen (Midland) 21; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 21; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 20; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 17; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 15; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 15; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 14; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 14

Pitching

Record (min. 8 decisions) – Allie Timmons (Assumption) 15-0; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 13-0; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 11-0; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 9-0; Abby Stock (Camanche) 11-1; Sophia DelVecchio (Bettendorf) 11-2; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 8-2; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 9-3; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 6-2; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 10-4; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 11-5

ERA (min. 36 IP) – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.26; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.69; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 1.01; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.06; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 1.09; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 1.12; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 1.40; Abby Stock (Camanche) 1.41; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 1.51; Anesa Noa (Wapello) 2.06; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 2.14; Kaylie Caldwell (Davenport West) 2.53

Strikeouts – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 168; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 126; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 111; Isabelle True (West Liberty) 95; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 91; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 87; Abby Stock (Camanche) 86; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 86; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 76; Calli Beck (Easton Valley) 61

