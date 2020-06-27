Q-C metro/area softball leaders

Here is a look at individual softball leaders in the Quad-City Times area. Statistics are what has been reported to Varsity Bound by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Offense
Average (min. 15 at-bats) – Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .821; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .679; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) .667; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) .667; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) .633; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) .600; Tatum Wolford (Wapello) .600; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) .594; Morgan Richenberger (Wapello) .588; Serah Shafer (Wapello) .571; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .571; Gracie Jevyak (Assumption) .562; Mallory Lange (Wilton) .550; Lauren Loken (Assumption) .536; Ella Caffery (Wilton) .526; Casey Mandrell (Clinton) .522; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) .500; Addy Widel (Cal-Wheat) .500; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .500; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) .500; Toni Bohlen (Wapello) .500; Aliyah Lolling (Wapello) .500; Finley Hall (West Liberty) .500; Payton Ganzer (Wilton) .500.
Runs – Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 21; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 18; Sam Lee (North Scott) 16; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 15; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 15; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 14; Serah Shafer (Wapello) 14; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 13; Tatum Wolford (Wapello) 13; Isabella Krogman (Assumption) 12; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 12; Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 12; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 12; Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 11; Helen Sons (Assumption) 10; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 10; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 10.
Doubles – Sam Lee (North Scott) 7; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 5; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 5; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 5; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 5; Rachel Anderson (North Scott) 5; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 5; Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 5; Adyson Nemmers (Bellevue) 4; Hannah Palzkill (Central DeWitt) 4; Casey Mandrell (Clinton) 4; Brynn Jeamey (Louisa-Muscatine) 4; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 4.
Triples – Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 3; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) 2; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 2; Addie Bowman (Maquoketa) 2; Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 2; Kamryn Chapman (Tipton) 2; Toni Bohlen (Wapello) 2; Serah Shafer (Wapello) 2.
Home runs – Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 8; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 6; Makenna McDonald (Northeast) 4; Sydney Roe (Assumption) 3; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) 3; Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley) 3; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 2; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 2; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 2; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 2; Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 2; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 2; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 2.
Runs batted in – Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 17; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 16; Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley) 16; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 14; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 13; Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 13; Sydney Roe (Assumption) 12; Brynn Jeambey (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 12; Morgan Stecher (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Rachel Anderson (North Scott) 11; Makenna McDonald (Northeast) 11; Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 11; Payton Ganzer (Wilton) 11.
Stolen bases – Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 12; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 11; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 11; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 11; Isabella Krogman (Assumption) 9; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 7; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 6; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 6; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 5; Delaney Banowetz (Bellevue Marquette) 5; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 5; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 5.
Pitching
Record (min. 3 wins) – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 6-0; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 5-0; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 5-0; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 3-0; Libby Madden (Assumption) 3-0; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 6-1; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 4-1; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 4-1; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 3-1; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 3-1; Anesa Noa (Wapello) 3-1; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 3-2.
ERA (min. 15 IP) – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.64; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 0.69; Bella Nigey (Assumption) 1.31; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 1.33; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 1.40; Grace Madlock (Wilton) 1.43; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 1.44; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 1.57; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 1.75; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 1.94; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 2.00; Anesa Noa (Wapello) 2.00; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 2.04; Libby Madden (Assumption) 2.39.
Strikeouts – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 63; Morgan Wendel (Tipton) 36; Grace Tath (Bellevue Marquette) 32; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 29; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 20; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 19; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 19; Lauren Brennan (Clinton) 17; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 17; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 16; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 15.
