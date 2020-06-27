You are the owner of this article.
Q-C metro/area softball leaders

IMG_6602 copy.jpg

Muscatine's Rylie Moss rounds second on her way to third on a first-inning triple earlier this season. Moss, a junior outfielder, has 23 hits in 28 at-bats to start the season for the Muskies.

 Dave Chesling, Muscatine Journal

Here is a look at individual softball leaders in the Quad-City Times area. Statistics are what has been reported to Varsity Bound by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Offense

Average (min. 15 at-bats) – Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .821; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .679; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) .667; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) .667; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) .633; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) .600; Tatum Wolford (Wapello) .600; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) .594; Morgan Richenberger (Wapello) .588; Serah Shafer (Wapello) .571; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .571; Gracie Jevyak (Assumption) .562; Mallory Lange (Wilton) .550; Lauren Loken (Assumption) .536; Ella Caffery (Wilton) .526; Casey Mandrell (Clinton) .522; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) .500; Addy Widel (Cal-Wheat) .500; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .500; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) .500; Toni Bohlen (Wapello) .500; Aliyah Lolling (Wapello) .500; Finley Hall (West Liberty) .500; Payton Ganzer (Wilton) .500.

Runs – Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 21; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 18; Sam Lee (North Scott) 16; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 15; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 15; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 14; Serah Shafer (Wapello) 14; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 13; Tatum Wolford (Wapello) 13; Isabella Krogman (Assumption) 12; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 12; Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 12; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 12; Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 11; Helen Sons (Assumption) 10; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 10; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 10.

Doubles – Sam Lee (North Scott) 7; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 5; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 5; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 5; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 5; Rachel Anderson (North Scott) 5; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 5; Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 5; Adyson Nemmers (Bellevue) 4; Hannah Palzkill (Central DeWitt) 4; Casey Mandrell (Clinton) 4; Brynn Jeamey (Louisa-Muscatine) 4; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 4.

Triples – Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 3; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) 2; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 2; Addie Bowman (Maquoketa) 2; Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 2; Kamryn Chapman (Tipton) 2; Toni Bohlen (Wapello) 2; Serah Shafer (Wapello) 2.

Home runs – Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 8; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 6; Makenna McDonald (Northeast) 4; Sydney Roe (Assumption) 3; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) 3; Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley) 3; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 2; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 2; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 2; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 2; Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 2; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 2; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 2.

Runs batted in – Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 17; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 16; Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley) 16; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 14; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 13; Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 13; Sydney Roe (Assumption) 12; Brynn Jeambey (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 12; Morgan Stecher (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Rachel Anderson (North Scott) 11; Makenna McDonald (Northeast) 11; Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 11; Payton Ganzer (Wilton) 11.

Stolen bases – Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 12; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 11; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 11; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 11; Isabella Krogman (Assumption) 9; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 7; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 6; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 6; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 5; Delaney Banowetz (Bellevue Marquette) 5; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 5; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 5.

Pitching

Record (min. 3 wins) – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 6-0; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 5-0; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 5-0; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 3-0; Libby Madden (Assumption) 3-0; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 6-1; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 4-1; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 4-1; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 3-1; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 3-1; Anesa Noa (Wapello) 3-1; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 3-2.

ERA (min. 15 IP) – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.64; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 0.69; Bella Nigey (Assumption) 1.31; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 1.33; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 1.40; Grace Madlock (Wilton) 1.43; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 1.44; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 1.57; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 1.75; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 1.94; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 2.00; Anesa Noa (Wapello) 2.00; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 2.04; Libby Madden (Assumption) 2.39.

Strikeouts – Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 63; Morgan Wendel (Tipton) 36; Grace Tath (Bellevue Marquette) 32; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 29; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 20; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 19; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 19; Lauren Brennan (Clinton) 17; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 17; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 16; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 15.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

