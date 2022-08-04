 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

Player of the year

Charlotte Brown, Wilton: After pitching sparingly as a sophomore, Brown was a workhorse in the circle for the Class 2A state runner-up Beavers. The junior right-hander compiled a 27-7 record with a 2.49 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 202.1 innings. She pitched all but 12 innings for Wilton on the season. At the plate, Brown batted .459 with 50 hits (eight doubles, three triples, four home runs) and was second on the team with 34 RBIs. She was named first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in 2A, first team all-district, all-River Valley Conference Elite team and selected to the all-tournament team at state.

First team

Pitcher;Piper Brant;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;IGCA Class 2A second team all-state, SEISC North first team, 2A all-tournament team at state, 21-4 record, 1.87 ERA, 153.1 IP, 196 Ks, 34 walks, .432 avg., 6 doubles, 3 HR, 28 RBIs

Pitcher;Sailor Hall;West Liberty;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, Southeast All-District, River Valley Conference Elite team, 20-4 record, 1.57 ERA, 161 IP, 112 Ks, 32 walks, .374 avg., 9 doubles, 6 HR, 30 RBIs

Pitcher;Madison Kluever;Northeast;So.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, RVC Elite team, all-district, 15-7 record, 1.22 ERA, 126.2 IP, 145 Ks, 34 walks, .348 avg., 11 doubles, 3 HR, 31 RBIs

Catcher;Finley Hall;West Liberty;Jr.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, Southeast All-District, RVC Elite team, .484 avg., 22 runs, 15 doubles, 2 HR, 32 RBIs, 6 SB, .515 OBP, threw out 10 runners stealing

First base;Kiley Collins;West Liberty;8th;IGCA 3A third team all-state, RVC Elite team, .505 avg., 36 runs, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 29 RBIs, 26 SB, .535 OBP, .974 fielding

Infield;Taylor Drayfahl;Wilton;Jr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, Southeast All-District, RVC South first team, captain of 2A all-tournament team at state, .435 avg., 42 runs, 11 doubles, HR, 28 RBIs, 23 SB

Infield;Pearson Hall;West Liberty;Fr;IGCA 3A first team all-state, Southeast All-District, RVC Elite team, team-best .546 avg., 39 runs, 9 doubles, 6 triples, 4 HR, 22 RBIs, 22 SB, .581 OBP

Infield;Serah Shafer;Wapello;Sr.;Class 1A Southeast All-District, SEISC North player of year, IGCA honorable mention all-state, .523 avg., 48 runs, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 23 RBIs, 47 SB, .590 OBP

Outfield;McKenzie Kissell;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 2A second team all-state, Southeast All-District, SEISC North first team, .465 avg., 40 runs, 15 doubles, 2 triples, HR, 26 RBIs, 13 SB, .560 OBP

Outfield;Emma Kjergaard;Northeast;Fr.;IGCA 3A third team all-state, RVC Elite team, .440 avg., 29 runs, 4 doubles, 13 RBIs, 15 walks, .517 OBP, no errors in outfield, helped Northeast win RVC North

Outfield;Peyton Souhrada;Wilton;Sr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, Southeast All-District, RVC Elite team, 2A all-tournament at state, .467 avg., 9 doubles, 9 HR, 44 RBIs, 6 SB, no errors in right field

Utility;Emily Boeckmann;Calamus-Wheatland;So.;Tri-Rivers East Division first team, .432 avg., 36 runs, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 5 HR, 29 RBIs, 12 SB, 0 errors in 58 chances

Utility;Charlotte Brown;Wilton;Jr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, Southeast All-District, RVC Elite team, 2A all-tournament at state, 27-7, 2.49 ERA, 202.1 IP, 249 Ks, .459 avg., 15 extra-base hits, 34 RBIs

Utility;Brynnlin Kroymann;Northeast;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, RVC Elite team, Southeast All-District, team-best .475 avg., team-high 18 doubles, 2 HR, 22 RBIs, .496 OBP, threw out four runners stealing

Second team

Pitcher;Carley Cavanagh;Maquoketa;So.;12-8, 3.23 ERA, 136.1 IP, 141 Ks, .326 avg., 13 RBIs

Pitcher;Hannah Pena;Calamus-Wheatland;So.;Second team Tri-Rivers, 12-8, 2.54 ERA, 113 IP, 72 Ks, .319 avg., 5 doubles, 19 RBIs

Pitcher;Kylie Schult;Durant;Sr.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, first team all-RVC South Division, 12-14, 2.51 ERA, 147.2 IP, 140 Ks, .312 avg., 4 doubles, 6 RBIs

Catcher;Clare Hackman;Maquoketa;Jr.;Second team all-Wamac East, .344 avg., 9 doubles, 4 HR, 27 RBIs, .424 OBP, threw out 12 stealing

First base;Leah Mangelsen;Northeast;Fr.;IGCA 3A third team all-state, all-RVC Elite team, .363 avg., 29 runs, 9 doubles, 5 HR, 35 RBIs

Infield;Kalyn Hackman;Maquoketa;Fr.;IGCA 4A third team all-state, second team all-Wamac East, .406 avg., 26 runs, 12 doubles, 2 HR, 30 RBIs, 5 SB

Infield;Ally Happ;Durant;Sr.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, all-RVC South Division, all-district, .424 avg., 28 runs, 11 doubles, 10 RBIs, 20 SB

Infield;Addy Widel;Calamus-Wheatland;Sr.;First team Tri-Rivers, .435 avg., 26 runs, 20 doubles, 2 HR, 32 RBIs, 14 SB, .520 OBP

Outfield;Kinsey Drake;Wilton;Fr.;.All-RVC South Division first team, .431 avg., 35 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 27 RBIs, 14 SB, .456 OBP

Outfield;Shannon Head;Durant;Sr.;All-RVC Elite team, .372 avg., 19 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 14 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, .927 fielding

Outfield;McKenna Hohenadel;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;All-SEISC North first team, .386 avg., 34 runs, 10 doubles, 11 RBIs, .485 OBP, 25 SB

Utility;Ada Boysen;Wapello;So.;All-SEISC North, .443 avg., 34 runs, 9 doubles, 6 triples, 3 HR, 28 RBIs, 16 SB, 9-7, 3.01 ERA, 93 IP, 152 Ks

Utility;Morgan Stecher;Louisa-Muscatine;So.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, all-district, all-SEISC North, .429 avg., 7 doubles, 3 HR, 24 RBIs, 10 SB, .452 OBP

Utility;Jenna Wiebenga;Maquoketa;Sr.;.377 avg., 11 doubles, 3 HR, 41 RBIs, 9-6, 3.10 ERA, 104 IP, 73 Ks

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Katie Hein, 8th; Isabel Shockey, jr.

Camanche: Aubrey Carstensen, sr.; Jamie Robertson, sr.

Columbus: Lily Coil, fr.; Jocelyn Fulton, jr.

Durant: Kennedy Jehle, so.; Bailey Kraklio, 8th

Louisa-Muscatine: Jersey Lessenger, jr.; Madilyn Eichelberger, fr.

Maquoketa: Tenley Cavanagh, sr.; Kasedi Frazier, jr.; Malisha Robert, sr.

Northeast: Danica Eberhart, sr.; Paige Holst, jr.; Jeorgia Neumann, fr.;

Wapello: Morgan Richenberger, sr.; Emily Hemphill, so.

West Liberty: Sophie Buysse, fr.; Kylie Struck, jr.

Wilton: Payton Ganzer, sr.; Catie Hook, so.; Hayley Madlock, jr.

