Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

Player of the year

Charlotte Brown, Wilton: After pitching sparingly as a sophomore, Brown was a workhorse in the circle for the Class 2A state runner-up Beavers. The junior right-hander compiled a 27-7 record with a 2.49 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 202.1 innings. She pitched all but 12 innings for Wilton on the season. At the plate, Brown batted .459 with 50 hits (eight doubles, three triples, four home runs) and was second on the team with 34 RBIs. She was named first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in 2A, first team all-district, all-River Valley Conference Elite team and selected to the all-tournament team at state.