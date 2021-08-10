Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

Player of the year

Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine: The University of Northern Iowa softball recruit finished her career as a four-time, first team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Sanders was second in the state regardless of classification this summer in batting average (.630). She also led the Falcons in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI and walks.

Named all-district and Southeast Iowa Conference player of the year for the second time in three seasons, Sanders was 8-5 in the circle with a 0.94 ERA. She had 112 strikeouts in 74-plus innings of work. For her career, the team's leadoff hitter and shortstop recorded more than 275 career hits and was part of three state tournament teams.