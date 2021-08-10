Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

Player of the year
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine: The University of Northern Iowa softball recruit finished her career as a four-time, first team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Sanders was second in the state regardless of classification this summer in batting average (.630). She also led the Falcons in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI and walks.
Named all-district and Southeast Iowa Conference player of the year for the second time in three seasons, Sanders was 8-5 in the circle with a 0.94 ERA. She had 112 strikeouts in 74-plus innings of work. For her career, the team's leadoff hitter and shortstop recorded more than 275 career hits and was part of three state tournament teams.
First team
Pitcher;Sailor Hall;West Liberty;Jr.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, 13-6, 2.07 ERA, 104 Ks, 104 2/3 IP, .392 avg., 12 doubles, 37 RBI
Pitcher;Mila Johnson;Wilton;Sr.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, 15-2, 3.00 ERA, 2 saves, 112 Ks, 95 2/3 IP
Catcher;Finley Hall;West Liberty;So.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, .379 avg., 12 doubles, 5 HR, 35 RBI, .684 slugging, 8 SB
First base;Alison Boeckmann;Calamus-Wheatland;Sr.;IGCA 1A second team all-state, all-district, Tri-Rivers East first team, .442 avg., 33 runs, 25 doubles, 2 HR, 33 RBI, 0 errors in 208 chances
Infield;Alexis Ehlers;Northeast;Sr.;IGCA 2A second team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, .469 avg., 53 runs, 15 doubles, 6 HR, 41 RBI, 22 SB, .531 OBP
Infield;McKenna Hohenadel;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 2A second team all-state, all-district, SEISC North first team, .465 avg., 7 doubles, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 12 SB, .512 OBP
Infield;Serah Shafer;Wapello;Jr.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, all-district, SEISC North first team, .434 avg., 35 runs, 12 doubles, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 17 SB, .552 OBP
Outfield;Payton Ganzer;Wilton;Jr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, .545 avg., 12 doubles, 6 HR, 24 RBI, .604 OBP, .886 slugging
Outfield;Neveah Hildebrandt;Northeast;Sr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, .483 avg., 53 runs, 7 doubles, 6 triples, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 22 SB
Outfield;Peyton Souhrada;Wilton;Jr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, all-district, River Valley Conference Elite, .500 avg., 39 runs, 12 doubles, 6 HR, 39 RBI, .530 OBP, 12 SB
Utility;Kylee Sanders;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, all-district, SEISC player of year, .630 avg., 48 runs, 9 doubles, 5 triples, 8-5 pitching, 0.94 ERA
Utility;Chloe Wells;Wilton;Sr.;IGCA 2A first team all-state, all-district, 2A all-tournament at state, .505 avg., 44 runs, 11 doubles, 8 HR, 40 RBI, .540 OBP, .838 slugging, 15 SB
Second team
Pitcher;Janey Gingerich;West Liberty;Sr.;First team all-RVC South Division, 10-2, 2.07 ERA, 74 Ks, 74 1/3 IP, .370 avg., 21 RBI
Pitcher;Grace Madlock;Wilton;So.;First team all-RVC South Division, 13-3, 2.37 ERA, 4 saves, 86 Ks, 94 IP, .233 opponents average
Catcher;Brynnlin Kroymann;Northeast;Jr.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, all-district, RVC Elite team, .489 avg., 9 doubles, 3 triples, 39 RBI, .528 OBP, 6 SB
First base;Leah Mangelsen;Northeast;8th;All-RVC North Division, .288 avg., 7 doubles, 6 HR, team-high 47 RBI, .977 fielding percentage
Infield;Tenley Cavanagh;Maquoketa;Jr.;Second team Wamac East Division, team-best .444 avg., 23 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 22 RBI
Infield;Taylor Drayfahl;Wilton;So.;River Valley Conference Elite team, .394 avg., 37 runs, 11 doubles, 14 RBI, 18 SB, shortstop had team's top fielding percentage
Infield;Pearson Hall;West Liberty;8th;River Valley Conference Elite team, .430 avg., 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 41 runs, 23 SB, .523 OBP
Outfield;Emma Kjergaard;Northeast;8th;River Valley Conference Elite team, .454 avg., 33 runs, 9 doubles, 36 RBI, .515 OBP, 7 SB
Outfield;Abbey Rhoades;Durant;Sr;River Valley Conference South first team, .431 avg., 7 doubles, 13 RBI, .492 OBP, 8 SB
Outfield;Jamie Robertson;Camanche;Jr.;River Valley Conference North first team, .403 avg., 21 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, 5 SB, .425 OBP
Utility;Jenna Wiebenga;Maquoketa;Jr.;First team Wamac East Division, .442 avg., team-high 33 runs, 11 doubles, 6 HR, 22 RBI, 8-8 pitching, 41 Ks, 103 IP
Utility;Aliyah Lolling;Wapello;Sr.;IGCA 2A third team all-state, all-district, 12-4, 2.49 ERA, 79 Ks, 104 IP, .434 avg., 6 triples, 23 RBI, 6 SB
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland -- Emily Boeckmann, fr.; Delaney Engler, 8th; Alyssa McElmeel, sr., Addy Widel, jr.
Camanche -- Abby Beal, jr.
Durant -- Halle Collier, sr.; Ally Happ, jr.; Shannon Head, jr.
Easton Valley -- Zoe Espiridon, sr.; Kylee Ready, jr.
Louisa-Muscatine -- Piper Brant, jr.; McKenzie Kissel, so.; Brynn Jeamby, jr.; Jersey Lessenger, so.; Mallory Mashek, sr.
Maquoketa -- Addie Bowman, sr.; Clare Hackman, so.
North Cedar -- Alyssa Hefflefinger, so.; Kendall Smith, jr.
Northeast -- Danica Eberhart, jr.; Jeorgia Neumann, 8th; Val Spooner, sr.
Wapello -- Toni Bohlen, sr.; Sammy Ewart, sr.
West Liberty -- Brooklyn Buysse, so.; Isabel Morrison, sr.
Wilton -- Emily Coss, sr.; Hayley Madlock, so.; Madelyn Wade, jr.; Alexis Walker, sr.