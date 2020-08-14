You are the owner of this article.
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

First team

Pitchers

Janey Gingerich

School: West Liberty

Year: Junior

Stats: 8-2, 1.38 ERA, 56 IP, 34 Ks; .325 avg., 11 RBIs

Quick hit: Opponents hit less than .200 against Gingerich, who was team leader in wins for a squad ranked in top 10 all summer in Class 3A.

Hailey Sanders (captain)

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Senior

Stats: 16-3, 0.84 ERA, 116 IP, 188 Ks; .462 avg., 9 2B, 3 HR, 29 RBIs

Quick hit: SEISC North Division player of year and Class 2A first team all-stater closed career with nearly 70 wins and 800 strikeouts. Her strikeout total was second most in 2A and seventh overall in state.

Catcher

Bree Mangelsen

School: Northeast

Year: Senior

Stats: .467 avg., 35 hits, 13 2B, 2 HR, 30 RBIs, .518 OBP, 1 error in 101 chances

Quick hit: Five-year starter helped guide Rebels to state tournament for first time in program history. Second team all-stater finished career with more than 200 hits.

First base

Claire Abbott

School: Northeast

Year: Senior

Stats: .443 avg., 27 runs, 7 2B, 15 RBIs, 16 sacrifices, 5 SB

Quick hit: Her 16 sacrifices were more than double of any other player in 2A. She earned River Valley Conference Elite team honors for 20-4 squad.

Infield

Alexis Ehlers

School: Northeast

Year: Junior

Stats: .507 avg., 26 runs, 12 2B, HR, 20 RBIs, 9 SB, .535 OBP

Quick hit: Four-year starter and Class 2A first team all-stater, she was team leader in average and extra-base hits for state tournament squad.

Haylee Lehman

School: West Liberty

Year: Senior

Stats: .511 avg., 25 runs, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, 21 SB, 16 walks, .635 OBP

Quick hit: Drake recruit and first team all-stater was sixth in 3A in on-base percentage. RVC Elite team choice had only three errors at shortstop.

Kylee Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Junior

Stats: .553 avg., 42 runs, 13 2B, 2 3B, 16 RBIs, 14 walks, .631 OBP

Quick hit: Class 2A first team all-state selection and Northern Iowa recruit was table setter at top of lineup for Falcons, who placed third at state tourney.

Outfield

McKenna Hohenadel

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .534 avg., 36 runs, 9 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBIs, 11 SB, .573 OBP

Quick hit: Made the SEISC North first team and selected to all-tournament team at state in 2A. She raised her average 200-plus points from last summer.

Ava Morris

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .500 avg., 20 runs, 11 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 28 RBIs, .517 OBP

Quick hit: Second team all-state in 4A, she paced Sabers in average, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs and total bases. Homered in regional win over Maquoketa.

Chloe Wells

School: Wilton

Year: Junior

Stats: .464 avg., 17 runs, 5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 12 RBIs, 6 SB, .500 OBP

Quick hit: Back after surgery ended her sophomore season prematurely, team's leadoff hitter was first team all-state and helped Beavers to 14-4 mark.

Utility

Austyn Crees

School: West Liberty

Year: Senior

Stats: .490 avg., 15 runs, 6 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBIs, 7 SB, .567 OBP

Quick hit: Kirkwood recruit hit better than .460 the past two seasons and didn't commit an error behind the plate. She was 3A first team all-state.

Mila Johnson

School: Wilton

Year: Junior

Stats: 11-4, 1.79 ERA, 70 1/3 IP, 16 walks, 44 Ks; .394 avg., 2B, 4 RBIs

Quick hit: Lowered her ERA by more than 2 runs from a year ago and spurred Wilton to a state ranking, 14 wins and an appearance in regional final.

Tarah Wehde

School: Camanche

Year: Senior

Stats: .571 avg., 22 runs, 4 2B, 7 HR, 10 RBIs; 5-7, 2.51 ERA, 81 IP, 118 Ks

Quick hit: Wehde was all-RVC Elite, 3A all-state and homered twice in regional contest against West Liberty. She was among the top strikeout pitchers in area.

Second team

Position;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Madison Kluever;Northeast;8th;19-4, 3.07 ERA, 137 IP, 79 Ks; .355 avg., 3 HR, 18 RBIs

P;Sailor Hall;West Liberty;So.;6-0, 0.97 ERA, 36 IP, 29 Ks; .358 avg., 12 RBIs

C;Allie Poston;Durant;Sr.;.462 avg., 19 runs, 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBIs, 10 SB

1B;Talbot Kinney;Central DeWitt;Jr.;.400 avg., 30 hits, 5 2B, 6 HR, 23 RBIs

IF;Finley Hall;West Liberty;Fr.;.471 avg., 20 runs, 3 3B, 12 RBIs, 4 SB

IF;Kylie Schult;Durant;So.;.438 avg., 21 hits, 7 2B, 22 RBIs, .460 OBP, 2 SB

IF;Tatum Wolford;Wapello;8th;.519 avg., 17 runs, 6 2B, 20 RBIs, .581 OBP

OF;Payton Ganzer;Wilton;So.;.393 avg., 10 runs, 5 2B, 2 HR, 25 RBIs, 4 SB

OF;Neveah Hildebrandt;Northeast;Jr.;.377 avg., 29 runs, 3 HR, 17 RBIs, 12 SB

OF;Mady Reid;Wapello;Sr.;.420 avg., 13 runs, 4 2B, 3 3B, 7 RBIs, 5 SB, .508 OBP

UT;Alison Boeckman;Cal-Wheat;Jr.;.417 avg., 11 runs, 7 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBIs

UT;Aliyah Lolling;Wapello;Jr.;.349 avg., 3 2B, 8 RBIs; 6-2, 2.71 ERA, 51 2/3 IP

UT;Paige Owens;Central DeWitt;Fr.;.409 avg., 27 hits, 6 2B, 14 RBIs; 3-5, 3.29 ERA

Honorable mention

Bellevue Marquette: Delaney Banowetz, jr.; Grace Tath, jr.

Calamus-Wheatland: Addison Luepker, sr.; Addy Widel, so.

Camanche: Aubrey Carstensen, so.; Lauren Snyder, so.

Central DeWitt: Alyssa Eden, sr.; Keeley Jansen, so.; Morgan Machovec, jr.; Hannah Palzkill, so.

Durant: Kira Schult, sr.

Easton Valley: Jaysei Wood, so.; Kylee Ready, so.

Louisa-Muscatine: Brynn Jeambey, so.; Morgan Stecher, 8th

Maquoketa: Addie Bowman, jr.; Clare Hackman, fr.

North Cedar: Alyssa Hefflefinger, fr.; Kendall Smith, so.

Northeast: Makenna McDonald, sr.; Audrey Morris, sr.; Val Spooner, jr.

Tipton: Grace Nichols, sr.

Wapello: Toni Bohlen, jr.; Morgan Richenberger, so.; Serah Shafer, so.

West Liberty: Macy Daufeldt, so.; Isabel Morrison, jr.

Wilton: Ella Caffery, so.; Emily Coss, jr.; Mallory Lange, so.; Hayley Madlock, fr.; Peyton Souhrada, so.

