Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa softball team

Haylee Lehman

School: West Liberty

Year: Senior

Stats: .511 avg., 25 runs, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, 21 SB, 16 walks, .635 OBP

Quick hit: Drake recruit and first team all-stater was sixth in 3A in on-base percentage. RVC Elite team choice had only three errors at shortstop.

Kylee Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Junior

Stats: .553 avg., 42 runs, 13 2B, 2 3B, 16 RBIs, 14 walks, .631 OBP

Quick hit: Class 2A first team all-state selection and Northern Iowa recruit was table setter at top of lineup for Falcons, who placed third at state tourney.

Outfield

McKenna Hohenadel

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .534 avg., 36 runs, 9 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBIs, 11 SB, .573 OBP