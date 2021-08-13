Quad Cities All-Metro softball team

Iowa player of the year

Anna Wohlers, sr., Assumption: Off to play softball at DePaul University in Chicago, Wohlers leaves as arguably the most accomplished player in school history. She was part of four state championship teams and 186 wins in five seasons at Assumption.

Named Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, captain of the all-tournament team at the Class 3A state tournament and first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, the catcher and third baseman batted .521 and led the state in home runs (21) and RBIs (70). She also ripped 13 doubles and had three triples as her slugging percentage was over 1.200. Wohlers closed her career with a school-record 47 home runs and 240 RBIs.

Illinois player of the year

Taylor Pannell, jr., Rock Island: The University of Tennessee recruit propelled the Rocks to a fourth consecutive Big 6 championship. The Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A first team all-stater batted .574 with 11 doubles, five triples, a school-record 17 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 61 runs and swiping 39 bases. The shortstop led the Rocks in nearly a dozen offensive categories and never struck out in 116 plate appearances.