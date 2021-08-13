Quad Cities All-Metro softball team

Iowa player of the year
Anna Wohlers, sr., Assumption: Off to play softball at DePaul University in Chicago, Wohlers leaves as arguably the most accomplished player in school history. She was part of four state championship teams and 186 wins in five seasons at Assumption.
Named Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, captain of the all-tournament team at the Class 3A state tournament and first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, the catcher and third baseman batted .521 and led the state in home runs (21) and RBIs (70). She also ripped 13 doubles and had three triples as her slugging percentage was over 1.200. Wohlers closed her career with a school-record 47 home runs and 240 RBIs.
Illinois player of the year
Taylor Pannell, jr., Rock Island: The University of Tennessee recruit propelled the Rocks to a fourth consecutive Big 6 championship. The Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A first team all-stater batted .574 with 11 doubles, five triples, a school-record 17 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 61 runs and swiping 39 bases. The shortstop led the Rocks in nearly a dozen offensive categories and never struck out in 116 plate appearances.
Pannell participated in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American game last month, a contest featuring the top 40 sophomores and juniors in the country. The leadoff hitter finished the high school season with a slugging percentage of 1.340 and was walked intentionally 20 times.
First team
Position;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
Pitcher;Maura Chalupa;Muscatine;So.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, 16-1, 1.21 ERA, 98 1/3 IP, 125 Ks, 0.91 WHIP
Pitcher;Anna Narup;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team, 15-2, 1.32 ERA, 100 2/3 IP, 120 Ks, 1.01 WHIP, .192 opponents average, led Leafs to 20-5 record
Pitcher;Bella Nigey;Assumption;Jr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, 3A all-tournament at state, 25-2, 0.85 ERA, 140 1/3 IP, 222 Ks, 0.73 WHIP
Catcher;Anna Wohlers;Assumption;Sr.;DePaul recruit, IGCA 3A first team all-state, all-district, MAC player of year, .521 avg., 13 doubles, 21 HR, 70 RBI
First base;Avarie Eagle;Muscatine;Sr.;IGCA 5A first team all-state, all-district, .512 avg., 42 runs, 13 doubles, 10 HR, 5A-best 67 RBI, .898 slugging
Infield;Sophia Del Vecchio;Bettendorf;Sr.;IGCA 5A first team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, 5A all-tournament, .447 avg., 17 doubles, 10 HR, 51 RBI, 18 SB
Infield;Taylor Pannell;Rock Island;Jr.;Tennessee recruit, ICA 3A first team all-state, first team all-Big 6, .574 avg., 61 runs, 11 doubles, 17 HR, 53 RBI, 39 SB
Infield;Olivia Wardlow;Assumption;Sr.;Iowa State recruit, IGCA 3A first team all-state, all-district, .493 avg., 57 runs, 8 doubles, 20 RBI, .541 OBP, 38 SB
Outfield;Rylie Moss;Muscatine;Sr.;Iowa recruit, IGCA 5A first team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, .522 avg., 61 runs, 8 doubles, 25 RBI, 36 SB, no errors
Outfield;Brenna Ross;Moline;So.;ICA 4A second team all-state, .521 avg., 25 hits, .631 OBP, team's leadoff hitter struck out only three times all season
Outfield;Emily Wood;Pleasant Valley;Sr;Iowa State recruit, IGCA 5A first team all-state, all-district, all-MAC, .478 avg., 51 runs, 11 extra-base hits, .535 OBP, 43 SB
Utility;Campbell Kelley;Rock Island;Jr.;ICA 3A third team all-state, first team all-Big 6 for league champs, .411 avg., 2 HR, 28 RBI, 10-1 pitching, 3.39 ERA, 68 IP, 53 Ks
Utility;Emily Rigdon;Bettendorf;So.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, .474 avg., 10 HR, 43 RBI, 28 walks, .580 OBP, 11-6 pitching, 3.64 ERA, 105 IP, 77 Ks
Second team
Pitcher;Kaitlyn Drish;Pleasant Valley;Sr;IGCA 5A third team all-state, 13-5, 2.15 ERA, 104 1/3 IP, 57 Ks, .370 avg., 13 doubles, 4 HR, 36 RBI,
Pitcher;Leah Maro;Assumption;Jr.;IGCA 3A third team all-state, second team all-MAC, 15-1, 1.39 ERA, 95 2/3 IP, 94 Ks, 0.93 WHIP, winning pitcher in state final
Pitcher;Bree Seaman;Muscatine;Jr.;First team all-MAC, 18-3, 1.36 ERA, 113 IP, 84 Ks, 0.96 WHIP, .210 opponents avg., .364 avg., 3 HR, 19 RBI
Catcher;Maya Bieneman;Geneseo;Jr.;Second team all-Big 6, .388 avg., 7 HR, 22 RBI, 13 walks, .524 OBP, .731 slugging
First base;Delia Schwartz;Rock Island;Jr.;ICA 3A third team all-state, first team all-Big 6, .420 avg., 23 runs, 8 doubles, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 8-4 pitching, 3.93 ERA
Infield;Sophia Lindquist;Pleasant Valley;Sr;IGCA 5A third team all-state, first team all-MAC, .406 avg., 38 runs, 8 doubles, 44 RBI, 16 SB, 11-2 pitching, 3.65 ERA
Infield;Kaitlyn Powell;Davenport West;Jr.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, all-district, second team all-MAC, .500 avg., 44 runs, 7 doubles, 20 RBI, 23 SB
Infield;Sydney Quinones;Rock Island;Jr.;First team all-Big 6, .402 avg., 24 runs, 8 doubles, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 4 SB, .480 OBP, .953 fielding pct. at third base
Outfield;Natalia Rivera;Moline;Jr.;ICA 4A third team all-state, first team all-Big 6, .391 avg., 29 runs, 6 doubles, 4 HR, 20 RBI, 4 SB
Outfield;Yanna Roberts;Davenport North;Sr.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, .442 avg., 36 runs, 5 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 27 SB
Outfield;Sydney Roe;Assumption;Jr.;IGCA 3A third team all-state, first team all-MAC, 3A all-tournament, .430 avg., 8 doubles, 13 HR, 48 RBI, .496 OBP
Utility;McKenna Rebarcak;Davenport North;Sr.;Will play at Iowa State, second team all-MAC, team-best .454 avg., 14 doubles, 2 HR, 24 RBI, catcher threw out eight stealing
Utility;Rachel Worley;Moline;Sr.;Second team all-Big 6, .449 avg., 14 runs, 4 doubles, 12 RBI, .517 OBP, played catcher, third base and designated hitter
Honorable mention
Alleman -- Kiley McConville, sr.
Assumption -- Katie Anderson, sr.; Lauren Loken, sr.; Maddie Loken, jr.; Libby Madden, sr.; Helen Sons, so.
Bettendorf -- Olivia Anderson, jr.; Bre Caffery, so.; Ellie Erpelding, so.; Brooklyn Teerlinck, 8th
Central DeWitt -- Talbot Kinney, sr.; Morgan Machovec, sr.; Ava Morris, jr.
Clinton -- Lauren Brennan, sr.; Makenzie Cooley, sr.; Amber Lee, sr.; Emma Milder, jr.
Davenport Central -- Merin Crowder, so.; McKenna Osterhaus, fr.
Davenport North -- Cristal Baker, sr.; Jordan Burch, sr.; Lexie Carstens, sr.; Layla Muhammad, jr.; Morgan Newmeyer, sr.; Kenzie Tronnes, sr.; Ivy Wilmington, sr.
Davenport West -- Aubrey Gradin, fr.; Mackenzie Harland, jr.; Rylee Rommel, sr.; Abby Smith, jr.; Ashley Smith, jr.; Mya Verdon, fr.
Geneseo -- Natalie Baumgardner, sr.; Jaelyn Lambin, so.
Moline -- Kayla Collins, jr.; Suzy Farren, sr.; Lindsey Glass, sr.; Jordan Johnson, sr.; Sierra Marshall, sr.
Muscatine -- Becca Haag, so.; Olivia Harmon, sr.; Aricka Ramser, sr.; Karly Ricketts, jr.; Kaylynn Salyars, sr.
North Scott -- Carley Bredar, so.; Teagan Kelley, so.; Maddy McDermott, so.; Kylie Wainwright, so.; Sydney Skarich, fr.; Paige Westlin, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Jessie Clemons, fr.; Reagan Hassel, so.; Kasey Kane, 8th; Addie Menke, sr.; Jessi Meyer, sr.; Mara McClimon, jr.
Rock Island -- Bella Allison, jr.; Alexis Carroll, so.; Bailey Proffitt, jr.; Gabriella Taber, jr.
United Township -- Hannah Jones, sr.; Arissa Lopez, sr.; Kaylie Pefia, fr.; Kaylie Pena, fr.; Kiya Schumaker, sr.