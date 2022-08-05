 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team

  • 0

Iowa player of the year

Maura Chalupa, Muscatine: Selected as co-player of the year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Chalupa was a Class 5A all-district choice and first team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. The junior pitcher, still undecided on a college, spurred the Muskies to a share of the MAC title and a third-place finish at the state tournament. She was 22-3 with a 1.41 ERA and a MAC-best 206 strikeouts in 148.2 innings. Chalupa was the winning pitcher in four postseason victories for the Muskies, including a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in the state quarterfinal triumph over Pleasant Valley.

Illinois player of the year

Taylor Pannell, Rock Island: The University of Tennessee signee batted .444 and had a team-high 13 home runs to lead the Rocks to their fourth straight regional championship. Considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 class and a PGF All-American, Pannell hit 13 doubles, swiped 26 bases and drove in 30 runs during her senior campaign. The shortstop was named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP after hitting .550 and scoring 23 runs in league play and propelling the Rocks to a fifth straight league championship. She was an Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A first team all-state selection.

First team

Pitcher;Maura Chalupa;Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 5A first team all-state, co-MAC player of year, 5A all-tournament team at state, 22-3 record, 1.41 ERA, 148.2 IP, 206 Ks, two-hit shutout in state quarterfinals

Pitcher;Maddy McDermott;North Scott;Jr.;IGCA 4A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, 4A all-tournament team at state, 18-6 record, 1.90 ERA, 147.1 IP, 154 Ks, .404 avg., 9 doubles, 12 HRs, 55 RBIs

Pitcher;Bella Nigey;Assumption;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, 3A all-tournament team at state, DePaul signee, 24-3 record, 1.00 ERA, 147 IP, 180 Ks, .383 avg., 12 doubles, 33 RBIs

Catcher;Kasey Kane;Pleasant Valley;Fr;IGCA 5A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, all-district, team-best .403 avg., 15 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 37 RBIs, 14 walks, .471 OBP

First base;Audrey Gradin;Davenport West;So.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, all-district, team-best .487 avg., 31 runs, 7 doubles, 5 HR, 41 RBIs, 19 walks, .558 OBP, .709 slugging

Infield;Kaylie Holtam;Moline;Sr.;ICA 4A second team all-state, first team all-Big 6, .443 avg., 18 runs, 18 doubles, 31 hits, 16 RBIs, hit .591 in Big 6 games

Infield;Ysabel Lerma;Muscatine;So.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, all-district, second team all-MAC, led co-MAC champs in average (.386), runs (42), doubles (10), homers (6), RBIs (38), slugging (.638), swiped 9 bases

Infield;Taylor Pannell;Rock Island;Sr.;ICA 3A first team all-state, Big 6 MVP, Tennessee signee, .444 avg., 48 runs, 13 doubles, 13 HR, 30 RBIs, 26 SB, named PGF All-American, hit .550 in conference play

Outfield;Breanna Caffery;Bettendorf;Jr.;ICA 5A second team all-state, all-district, second team all-MAC, .407 avg., 43 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBIs, .507 OBP, team-high 36 SB, .982 fielding

Outfield;Jaelyn Lambin;Geneseo;Jr.;First team all-Big 6, hit school-record 12 homers, 4 triples, 40 RBIs, hit a conference-best .632 in league games, scored 17 runs, drove in 18 in Big 6 contests

Outfield;Macy Walston;Moline;Jr;ICA 4A second team all-state, first team all-Big 6, team-best .457 avg., 34 runs, 42 hits, 7 doubles, 2 HR, 19 RBIs, 30 SB

Utility;Campbell Kelley;Rock Island;Sr.;ICA 3A second team all-state, first team all-Big 6, .372 avg., 6 doubles, 3 HR, 26 RBIs, 11-4 record, 2.81 ERA, 97 IP, 89 Ks

Utility;Kaylie Pena;United Township;So.;ICA 4A second team all-state, first team all-Big 6, team-best .495 avg., 52 hits, 12 doubles, 3 HR, 15 RBIs, hit .537 in Big 6 play, 127.2 IP, 146 Ks

Utility;Sydney Roe;Assumption;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, 3A all-tournament team at state, .508 avg., 28 runs, 19 doubles, team leader in homers (9) and RBIs (56), .856 slugging, 6 SB

Second team

Pitcher;Navy Clark;Bettendorf;Jr.;First team all-MAC, 14-4 record, 1.78 ERA, 114 IP, 125 Ks, 1 save, .389 avg., 6 doubles, HR, 14 RBIs

Pitcher;Kayla Collins;Moline;Sr.;ICA 4A third team all-state, first team all-Big 6, 15-3 record, 2.41 ERA, 125 IP, 107 Ks, .376 avg., 16 runs, 30 RBIs

Pitcher;Bree Seaman;Muscatine;Sr.;Second team all-MAC, 14-2 record, 2.41 ERA, 104.2 IP, 89 Ks, .371 avg., 6 doubles, .500 OBP

Catcher;Ellie Erpelding;Bettendorf;Jr.;First team all-MAC, .410 avg., 41 runs, 8 doubles, 6 HR, 30 RBIs, 21 walks, .528 OBP, 12 SB, threw out 13 base stealers

First base;Helen Sons;Assumption;Jr.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, second team all-MAC, .458 avg., 43 runs, 21 doubles, HR, 36 RBIs, .523 OBP, 17 SB

Infield;Jessie Clemons;Pleasant Valley;So.;IGCA 5A second team all-state, all-district, co-MAC player of year, .344 avg., 36 runs, 8 doubles, HR, 19 RBIs, 14 SB

Infield;Sarah Rigdon;Bettendorf;Fr.;First team all-MAC, .402 avg., 27 runs, 11 doubles, 4 HR, 35 RBIs, 4 SB, 14 walks, .472 OBP, .625 slugging

Infield;Bianca Shorter;Davenport Central;So.;First team all-MAC, team-best .460 avg., 6 doubles, 2 HR, 13 RBIs, .534 OBP, 63.1 IP, 31 Ks

Outfield;Carley Bredar;North Scott;Jr.;IGCA 4A second team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, .362 avg., team-high 44 runs, 4 doubles, 23 RBIs, 26 SB

Outfield;Jessie Wardlow;Assumption;Jr.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, .486 avg., 63 runs, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 21 RBIs, .529 OBP, 40 SB

Outfield;Bella Allison;Rock Island;Sr.;ICA 3A third team all-state, second team all-Big 6, .343 avg., 33 runs, 36 hits, 21 RBIs, stole 19 bases in Big 6 action

Utility;Kyleia Salyars;Muscatine;Jr.;First team all-MAC, .382 avg., 9 doubles, 3 triples, 33 RBIs, 6 strikeouts in 136 plate appearances, threw out seven stealing

Utility;Gabriella Taber;Rock Island;Sr.;First team all-Big 6, played catcher and outfield, .433 avg., 16 doubles, team-high 32 RBIs, hit .459 in conference games

Utility;Mary Paige Withers;Pleasant Valley;So.;First team all-MAC, .379 avg., team-best 40 runs, 6 doubles, 4 HR, 29 RBIs, team-high 28 SB

Honorable mention

Assumption: Izzy Krogman, jr.; Maddie Loken, sr.; Abby Odean, jr.

Bettendorf: Brooke Magistrelli, jr.; Emily Rigdon, jr.; Kate Scholl, fr.; Brooklyn Teerlinck, fr.

Central DeWitt: Drew Anderson, sr.; Ava Morris, sr.; Paige Owens, jr.; Hannah Palzkill, sr.

Clinton: Paige Zaehringer, jr.

Davenport Central: Ceyaira Barron, so.; Merin Crowder, jr.

Davenport North: Lauren Durst, sr.; Layla Muhammad, sr.; Alya Streit, fr.

Davenport West: Abbey Smith, sr.; Ashley Smith, sr.; Reagan Ware, fr.

Geneseo: Maya Bieneman, sr.; Tara Bomleny, jr.; Katelyn Emerick, sr.; Sidney Spindel, so.

Moline: Alaina Diaz, so.; Lana Edkin, fr.; Emersyn Rasso, fr.; Kayley Reynolds, fr.; Brenna Ross, jr.; Sarah Spurgetis, jr.

Muscatine: Mia Molina, 8th; Karly Ricketts, sr.; Brylee Seaman, so.

North Scott: Adalynn Johnson, 8th; Sydney Skarich, so.; McKinley Toohey, so.

Pleasant Valley: Reagan Hassel, jr.; Kaitlyn Merkel, fr.; Miah Townsend, so.

Rock Island: Mackenzie Brokaw, sr.; Alexis Carroll, jr.; Bailey Proffitt, sr.; Sydney Quinones, sr.; Delia Schwartz, sr.

United Township: Katie Fox, so.; Addieson Griffith, fr.; Rylee Sherwood, sr.; Samantha Verstraete, fr.

