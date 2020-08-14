Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team

Quick hit: Iowa State recruit missed the final five games of the season after sustaining a broken jaw in practice. The second team all-state choice was Knights' leader in runs, stolen bases and struck out just once in 75 at-bats.

Shortstop

Kaylynn Salyars

School: Muscatine

Year: Junior

Stats: .455 avg., 20 runs, 9 2B, 3 3B, 32 RBIs, 10 SB, .523 OBP

Quick hit: Team leader in extra-base hits and RBIs, Salyars powered Muskies to conference title and fourth-place finish at state. The second team all-stater doubled and drove in two runs in state quarterfinal win over WDM Valley.

Third base

Carly Lundry

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .462 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, .488 OBP