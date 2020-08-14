Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team

First team
Pitchers
Leah Maro
School: Assumption
Year: Freshman
Stats: 9-2, 1.66 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 13 walks, 38 strikeouts
Quick hit: Maro cemented her spot as the team's No. 1 pitcher in the second half of the season. She earned four wins in the postseason and limited MAC champion Muscatine to one run in a complete-game victory.
Bree Seaman
School: Muscatine
Year: Sophomore
Stats: 11-2, 2.33 ERA, 69 IP, 22 walks, 30 strikeouts; .357 avg., 4 2B, 13 RBIs
Quick hit: First team all-MAC selection served as team's top pitcher for most of the summer as she threw shutouts against four different conference foes, including state qualifiers Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
Catcher
Anna Wohlers
School: Assumption
Year: Junior
Stats: .468 avg., 7 2B, 12 HR, 36 RBIs, .544 OBP
Quick hit: The DePaul recruit and Class 3A first team all-stater tied for the state lead in long balls regardless of classification and ranked second in MAC in RBIs. She was selected to the all-tournament team in 3A.
First base
Emily Rigdon
School: Bettendorf
Year: Freshman
Stats: .392 avg., 7 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 10 walks, .467 OBP; 7-2 pitching
Quick hit: Named third team all-state by IGCA, Rigdon was one of the Bulldogs' top run producers and No. 2 pitcher. Her 29 RBIs and seven home runs ranked first and second, respectively, among freshmen in Class 5A.
Second base
Olivia Wardlow
School: Assumption
Year: Junior
Stats: .427 avg., 29 runs, 8 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, 21 SB
Quick hit: Iowa State recruit missed the final five games of the season after sustaining a broken jaw in practice. The second team all-state choice was Knights' leader in runs, stolen bases and struck out just once in 75 at-bats.
Shortstop
Kaylynn Salyars
School: Muscatine
Year: Junior
Stats: .455 avg., 20 runs, 9 2B, 3 3B, 32 RBIs, 10 SB, .523 OBP
Quick hit: Team leader in extra-base hits and RBIs, Salyars powered Muskies to conference title and fourth-place finish at state. The second team all-stater doubled and drove in two runs in state quarterfinal win over WDM Valley.
Third base
Carly Lundry
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .462 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, .488 OBP
Quick hit: Chosen to MAC's first team and third team all-state, Lundry paced Spartans in RBIs and hit safely in nine of the team's final 10 games. She raised her batting average by nearly 100 points from her junior season.
Outfield
Rylie Moss (captain)
School: Muscatine
Year: Junior
Stats: .624 avg., 38 runs, 53 hits, 5 2B, 6 3B, 12 RBIs, 19 SB, .652 OBP
Quick hit: MAC player of the year led Class 5A in average and tied for first in triples. The first team all-stater sparked Muskies to 19-4 record and first state trip in seven years. She struck out just twice in 93 plate appearances.
Yanna Roberts
School: Davenport North
Year: Junior
Stats: .514 avg., 36 hits, 6 2B, 3 3B, 12 RBIs, 10 SB, .547 OBP
Quick hit: Roberts, a first team all-conference pick and second team all-state, led North in average, runs, hits, doubles, triples, stolen bases and on-base percentage. She was third in the MAC in batting average.
Emily Wood
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: .482 avg., 34 runs, 40 hits, 3 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 18 RBIs, 21 SB, .533 OBP
Quick hit: A four-year starter in center field, the first team all-MAC choice ranked among league's top five in average, runs, hits, triples and stolen bases. The southpaw has accumulated more than 210 career hits.
Utility
Sophia DelVecchio
School: Bettendorf
Year: Junior
Stats: .452 avg., 22 runs, 12 2B, 9 HR, 37 RBIs, 10 SB; 8-3, 3.06 ERA, 71 IP, 43 strikeouts
Quick hit: Conference leader in doubles and RBIs, DelVecchio powered Bulldogs to their first state tournament berth in five years. The first team all-state selection has smacked 24 homers in the past two seasons.
Brooke Kilburg
School: North Scott
Year: Senior
Stats: .437 avg., 34 runs, 6 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 27 RBIs, 12 SB, .516 OBP
Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter and center fielder was first team all-MAC and all-state in 4A. Kirkwood recruit helped the Lancers reach the state semifinals for second straight year as she led team in multiple offensive categories.
Peggy Klingler
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .528 avg., 11 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBIs, 10 walks, .580 OBP
Quick hit: Catcher led Spartans in average, doubles and home runs. Named first team all-state, Klingler homered twice in regional final win over Davenport West. She raised her average nearly 150 points since junior season.
Second team
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Maura Chalupa;Muscatine;Fr.;8-2, 3.48 ERA, 72 1/3 IP, 32 walks, 69 Ks
P;Sophia Lindquist;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;10-2, 2.01 ERA, 73 IP, 16 walks, 20 Ks
C;Sam Lee;North Scott;Sr.;.414 avg., 24 runs, 14 2B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs
1B;Molly Freeman;Davenport North;Sr.;.410 avg., 25 hits, 2 2B, HR, 15 RBIs
2B;Breanna Newton;Bettendorf;Sr.;.344 avg., 23 runs, 10 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBIs
SS;Maddie Loken;Assumption;So.;.441 avg., 25 runs, 8 2B, 5 HR, 27 RBIs, 10 SB
3B;Alexis Mulvehill;Bettendorf;Sr.;.449 avg., 23 runs, 35 hits, 6 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBIs
OF;Maggie Erpelding;Bettendorf;Sr.;.415 avg., 31 runs, 5 2B, 23 RBIs, 24 SB
OF;Olivia Harmon;Muscatine;Jr.;.432 avg., 29 runs, 3 3B, 21 RBIs, 10 SB
OF;Lauren Loken;Assumption;Jr.;.411 avg., 30 hits, 10 2B, 3B, 20 RBIs, 4 SB
UT;Ryann Cheek;North Scott;Jr.;.422 avg., 2 2B, 13 RBIs; 6-4, 2.72 ERA, 54 IP, 58 Ks
UT;Maddy McDermott;North Scott;Fr.;.427 avg., 34 hits, 8 HR, 25 RBIs, .500 OBP
UT;Kaitlyn Powell;Davenport West;So.;.414 avg., 29 hits, 3 2B, 11 RBIs, 6 SB
Honorable mention
Assumption: Katie Andersen, jr.; Carlie Sammon, sr.; Helen Sons, fr.
Bettendorf: Emma Dennison, sr.; Madison Temple, sr.
Clinton: Lauren Brennan, jr.; Casy Mandrell, sr.
Davenport Central: Merin Crowder, fr.
Davenport North: Lexie Carstens, jr.; Layla Muhammad, so.; Morgan Newmyer, jr.
Davenport West: Ashley Smith, so.; Abbey Smith, so.; Kaylynn Sparks, sr.
Muscatine: Rylee Blake, sr.; Becca Haag, fr.; Aricka Ramser, jr.
North Scott: Rachel Anderson, sr.; Drew Lewis, sr.; Taylor Robertson, jr.; Paige Westlin, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Jessi Clemons, 8th; Kaitlyn Drish, jr.; Christin Hartman, sr.; Addie Menke, jr.
