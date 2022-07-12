Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball team

Player of the year

Kendra Lewis, Rockridge: The sophomore pitcher/infielder was honored by MaxPreps as the Illinois Player of the Year and a second team All-American, was an Illinois Coaches Association first team Class 2A all-state selection and unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West Division pick after compiling a 25-0 record with a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings. She also batted .434 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 35 RBI and 30 runs scored for the Rockets, who won their second consecutive IHSA Class 2A championship.

First team

Pitcher;Mya Brown;Ridgewood;So.;Second team ICA Class 1A all-state and first team all-Lincoln Trail, posted 14-4 record with 1.67 ERA and 244 strikeouts in 123.2 innings, .366 avg., 7 doubles, 7 HRs, 30 RBI, 41 runs, 16 SB

Pitcher;Kendra Lewis;Rockridge;So.;MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year, first team ICA Class 2A all-state, first team all-Three Rivers West Division, 25-0 with 1.07 ERA and 228 strikeouts, .434 avg., 18 doubles, 4 HRs, 35 RBI, 30 runs

Catcher;Bailah Bognar;Rockridge;Sr.;Second team ICA Class 2A all-state and first team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .400 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HRs, 34 RBI and 15 runs for the state champions

First base;Payton Brown;Rockridge;Jr.;First team ICA Class 2A all-state and unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, .528 avg., 20 doubles, single-season record 17 home runs, 56 RBI, 58 runs, 12 SB

Infield;Alivia Bark;Riverdale;Jr.;First team ICA Class 2A all-state, first team all-Three Rivers West Division, Wisconsin softball recruit, .580 avg., 11 doubles, 6 triples, 6 HRs, 42 RBI and 34 runs

Infield;Bella Dean;Sherrard;Sr.;Second team ICA Class 2A all-state, second team All-Three Rivers West Division, .456 avg., 14 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HRs, 35 RBI, 39 runs, 15 SB.

Infield;Madi Frieden;Mercer County;Jr.;Second team ICA Class 2A all-state, first team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, .574 avg., 15 doubles, 6 triples, 2 HRs, 28 RBI, 51 runs, 27 SB

Outfield;Jaden Johnson;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Second team ICA Class 2A all-state, unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West Division, .500 avg., 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HRs, 23 RBI, 21 runs for 2A regional champions

Outfield;Kori Needham;Rockridge;Jr.;Second team ICA Class 2A all-state, unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West Division, .384 avg., 9 doubles, 3 triples, 9 HRs, 37 RBI, 38 runs

Outfield;McKensey Stontz;Kewanee;Jr.;Third team ICA Class 2A all-state, first team all-Three Rivers East Division, .427 avg., 7 doubles, 2 triples, 10 HRs, 36 RBI, 36 runs

Utility;Lainey Kelly;Kewanee;Sr.;Third team ICA Class 2A all-state, first team all-Three Rivers East Division, split time between catcher and third base, .389 avg., 8 doubles, 6 HRs, 38 RBI, 22 runs

Utility;Makaela Salisbury;Kewanee;Jr.;First team all-Three Rivers East Division, pitched, played second base and shortstop, 9-2 pitching, 3.35 ERA, 41 strikeouts, .371 avg., 6 doubles, 1 HR, 19 RBI, 31 runs

Second team

Pitcher;Daci Hier;Annawan-Wethersfield;Sr.;Third team ICA Class 1A all-state, first team all-Lincoln Trail, 13-5, 1.42 ERA, 171 strikeouts, .359 avg., 16 runs

Pitcher;Aylah Jones;Erie-Prophetstown;Jr.;Second team ICA Class 2A all-state, unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West Division, 14-4, 1.38 ERA, 164 strikeouts, .327 avg., 3 doubles, 5 triples, 9 RBI, 22 runs

Catcher;Breckin DeLaRosa;Riverdale;Fr.;Third team ICA Class 2A all-state, second team all-Three Rivers West Division, .419 avg., 10 doubles, 4 HRs, 28 RBI, 16 runs for 2A regional finalists

First base;Kendal Bennison;Kewanee;Sr.;Second team all-Three Rivers East Division, .388 avg., 7 doubles, HR, 9 RBI, 32 runs, 6-5 pitching, 3.10 ERA, 51 strikeouts

Infield;Libby Anderson;Galva;Jr.;Third team ICA Class 1A all-state and honorable mention all-Lincoln Trail Conference, .547 avg., 21 RBI, .613 on-base percentage, .755 slugging percentage

Infield;Lexi Hines;Rockridge;Sr.;First team all-Three Rivers West Division, .398 avg., 12 doubles, 11 HRs, 33 RBI, 31 runs, 3-0 pitching, 2.44 ERA

Infield;Teagan Nees;Sherrard;Jr.;Third team ICA Class 2A all-state, first team all-Three Rivers West Division, .402 avg., 6 doubles, HR, nine RBI, 39 runs, 14 SB

Outfield;Emma Davis;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;First team all-Three Rivers West Division, .404 avg., 6 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBI, 20 runs for 2A sectional finalists

Outfield;Lainey Kunert;Orion;Fr.;Third team ICA Class 2A all-state, honorable mention all-Three Rivers West Division, .425 avg., 6 doubles, 22 runs

Outfield;Hallica Warren-Anderson;Ridgewood;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, .307 avg., 9 doubles, 3 triples, 5 HRs, 25 RBI, 32 runs, 24 SB for 1A regional champions

Utility;Clara Franks;Ridgewood;So.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, split time between pitcher and infield, .388 avg., 8 doubles, 21 RBI, 35 runs, 16 SB, 4-0 pitching, 3.90 ERA, 44 strikeouts

Utility;Hallie Schreurs;Mercer County;So.;Second team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, split time between pitcher and infield, 7-5 record, 4.06 ERA, 66 strikeouts, .354 avg., 11 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HRs, 25 RBI, 28 runs

Honorable mention

Annawan-Wethersfield: Traidan Hier, so.; Paige Huffman, so.; Elaina Manuel, so.; Kennadi Rico, jr.; Madison Rusk, sr.; Jaydn Wise, jr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Jaylynn Hamilton, fr.; Mya Jones, sr.; Sydney Schwartz, so.

Fulton: Brenna Bell, sr.; Brooklyn Brennan, so.; Annaka Hackett, so.; Addison Hartman, fr.; Madyson Luskey, so.

Galva: Ava Anderson, so.; Ariel Martinez, fr.

Kewanee: Rachel Brown, sr.; Marissa Stevens, jr.

Mercer County: Riley King, so.; Gabriella McPeek, so.; Ava Ruggles, sr.; Ellie Smock, sr.

Morrison: Bella Duncan, fr.; Jordan Eads, so.; Marissa Folkers, jr.

Orion: Grace Passno, so.; Ella Sundberg, jr.; Hannah Swope, so.

Ridgewood: Gabby Dean, fr.; Becca Lindsey, so.; Taylor Pace, so.

Riverdale: Jordan Bull-Welch, sr.; Lexi Duke, so.; Olivia Mabeus, fr.; Addie Secker, so.

Rockridge: Cierra Bush, jr.; Keaton Frere, sr.; Taylor Sedam, sr.

Sherrard: Carly Anderson, jr.; Nadia Anderson, fr.; McKenna Blackwell, jr.; Abby Dean, so.; Ava Hartman, so.; Savanah Hauger, fr.; Danni Neppl, fr.; Ashley Russell, jr.

West Carroll: Aspen Eizenga, sr.; Tori Moshure, sr.; Emily Watkins, sr.