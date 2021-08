Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball team

Player of the year

Kendra Lewis, Rockridge: The freshman pitcher and infielder led the Rockets to a perfect 29-0 mark and the third IHSA state championship in program history, also becoming the first Illinois Quad-Cities club to finish as undefeated state champions since 2006 Class AA winner Moline.

She was a first-team Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A all-state pick and a unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers West Division honoree, leading her team with a 17-0 record, a 0.50 earned-run average and 153 strikeouts and was the leader in batting average (.612) and RBI (50) to go with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 24 runs scored.

First team

Pitcher;Ashlyn Hemm;Riverdale;Sr.;First team ICA 2A all-state and unanimous first team all-TRAC West, 14-3 record, 0.64 ERA, 255 Ks in 110 IP, .290 avg., 11 RBI

Pitcher;Kendra Lewis;Rockridge;Fr.;First team ICA 2A all-state and unanimous first team all-TRAC West, 17-0 record, 0.50 ERA, 153 Ks, .612 avg., 11 doubles, 7 HR, 50 RBI

Catcher;Bailah Bognar;Rockridge;Jr.;First team all-TRAC West, .390 avg., 8 doubles, one triple, 22 RBI