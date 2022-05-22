Quad Cities Metro Softball Regionals

CLASS 4A MOLINE REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 1 Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. No. 6 United Township, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 4 Moline vs. No. 5 Normal Community, 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Opening the postseason on their home turf at Bob Seitz Field, the Maroons (20-12) come in as one of the hottest teams around, having won 18 of their last 20 games and at one point reeling off an 11-game winning streak. That enabled Moline to finish 9-3 and in second place behind Rock Island in the Western Big 6 Conference race. ... The Maroons met Normal Community (22-9) in a doubleheader two weeks ago and swept the Lady Iron 20-3 and 8-5; they also have two wins over conference rival United Township this spring. ... The UT Panthers (9-20) look to wipe the slate clean in pursuit of their first regional crown since 2016. ... UT finished the regular season on a high note, topping Big 6 champion Rock Island 6-4 for a twinbill split.

CLASS 3A DUNLAP REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 2 Rock Island vs. No. 8 Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 LaSalle-Peru vs. No. 6 Dunlap, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: After going 10-2 to secure their fifth straight Western Big 6 Conference championship, the Lady Rocks (20-6) look to add to another streak starting this week as they take aim at their fourth consecutive regional title. That run includes 2018's run to the IHSA Class 4A state championship. ... Rocky has yet to face any of the other three clubs in this regional this season.

CLASS 3A GENESEO REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 1 Metamora vs. No. 7 Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Geneseo vs. No. 5 Streator, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Serving as regional hosts at the J.F. Edwards Complex, the Lady Leafs look to put an up-and-down 15-17 regular season behind them as they shoot for their second regional title in the last three postseasons. Last spring, Geneseo reached the regional finals but lost 1-0 to WB6 rival Rock Island, with a home run by Rocky shortstop Taylor Pannell the difference-maker. ... The Leafs have not finished a season below .500 since going 13-21 in 2013. ... The '19 season also saw Galesburg (2-21-1) win the second of its two regional softball titles.

