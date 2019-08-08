FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Hailey Sanders (captain)

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Junior

Stats: 21-1, 0.83 ERA, 143 IP, 283 Ks; .437 avg., 14 doubles, 28 RBIs

Quick hit: Northern Iowa recruit and Class 3A first team all-stater pitched Falcons to a state runner-up finish. Her 283 strikeouts ranked fourth in 3A.

Isabelle True

School: West Liberty

Year: Senior

Stats: 19-4, 1.38 ERA, 151 2/3 IP, 192 Ks

Quick hit: Kirkwood commit had a no-hitter in state quarterfinals and led Comets to third place at 3A state tournament. She had eight shutouts.

CATCHER

Madi Parson

School: Camanche

Year: Senior

Stats: .467 avg., 41 runs, 11 doubles, 11 HR, 43 RBIs

Quick hit: Headed to play softball and volleyball at Coe College, the Class 3A second team all-stater struck out only four times in 149 plate appearances.

FIRST BASE

Abby Stock

School: Camanche

Year: Senior

Stats: .414 avg., 44 runs, 7 doubles, 10 HR, 38 RBIs; 17-4, 1.83 ERA

Quick hit: One of four girls on Camanche's roster to hit double-digit homers, Stock was all-RVC Elite team and 3A second team all-state. She drew 20 walks.

INFIELDERS

Kortney Drake

School: Wilton

Year: Senior

Stats: .457 avg., 38 runs, 13 doubles, 15 RBIs, 20 SB

Quick hit: Team leader in runs, doubles and stolen bases, Drake had just three errors at second base. She was third team all-state in 2A and RVC Elite.

Haylee Lehman

School: West Liberty

Year: Junior

Stats: .602 avg., 49 runs, 74 hits, 11 RBIs, 30 SB, .645 OBP

Quick hit: Shortstop and Drake commit had third highest average in state regardless of class. All-stater was all-tournament at state for 30-win Comets.

Kylee Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .496 avg., 42 runs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 18 RBIs, 10 SB

Quick hit: The SEISC North Division player of the year was 3A first team all-state and all-tournament at state. Leadoff hitter also was team's No. 2 pitcher.

OUTFIELDERS

Neveah Hildebrandt

School: Northeast

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .533 avg., 52 runs, 10 doubles, 7 triples, 7 HR, 36 RBIs, 22 SB

Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter and 2A third team all-stater led Rebels in six offensive categories. She didn't commit an error all season in center field.

Ruby Kappeler

School: Durant

Year: Senior

Stats: .487 avg., 43 runs, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 6 HR, 32 RBIs, 38 SB

Quick hit: The 2A first team all-stater and RVC Elite team choice paced Durant in seven offensive categories. She was among state's leaders with 28 extra-base hits.

Maddie Mashek

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Senior

Stats: .416 avg., 32 runs, 9 doubles, HR, 33 RBIs

Quick hit: First team all-SEISC North and all-district, the left fielder manned the No. 3 spot in L-M's order late in the year. She was second on team in RBIs.

UTILITY

Austyn Crees

School: West Liberty

Year: Junior

Stats: .462 avg., 35 runs, 10 doubles, 4 HR, 34 RBIs, 14 SB, 22 walks

Quick hit: Class 3A second team all-state and all-RVC, the catcher paced the Comets in doubles, triples, homers and RBIs. She was all-tournament at state.

Kamryn Meyer

School: Durant

Year: Senior

Stats: 19-4, 0.64 ERA, 142 IP, 215 Ks; .299 avg., 5 doubles, 3 HR, 21 RBIs

Quick hit: Nebraska-Omaha recruit was RVC Elite and 2A second team all-state. Meyer posted three straight seasons of 200 strikeouts or more.

Tarah Wehde

School: Camanche

Year: Junior

Stats: .457 avg., 59 runs, 12 doubles, 18 HR, 36 RBIs; 14-6, 1.54 ERA, 136 2/3 IP, 136 Ks

Quick hit: Class 3A first team all-stater was second in state in all classes in home runs. Her .984 slugging percentage was second in 3A for 31-win Indians.

SECOND TEAM

Pos;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Mya Cavanagh;Central DeWitt;Sr.;13-4, 1.08 ERA, 117 IP, 117 Ks

P;Jenna Lawson;Durant;Sr.;10-2, 1.28 ERA, 82 IP, 106 Ks

C;Bree Mangelsen;Northeast;Jr.;.449 avg., 18 doubles, 8 HR, 46 RBIs

1B;Alison Boeckman;Cal-Wheat;So.;.412 avg., 30 runs 12 doubles, 41 RBIs

IF;Hannah Happ;Durant;Sr.;.410 avg., 6 doubles, 18 RBIs, 11 SB

IF;McKenzie Rosenboom;Central DeWitt;Sr.;.350 avg., 10 doubles, 11 HR, 48 RBIs

IF;Serah Shafer;Wapello;Fr.;.347 avg., 26 runs, 10 doubles, 3 HR, 25 RBIs

OF;Macy Akers;West Liberty;Sr.;.396 avg., 35 runs, 30 RBIs, 15 SB

OF;Grace Elvert;Cal-Wheat;Sr.;.455 avg., 40 runs, 15 doubles, 6 triples, 39 RBIs, 17 SB

OF;Mallory Lange;Wilton;Fr.;.467 avg., 34 runs, 11 doubles, 20 RBIs, 17 SB

UT;McKenna Hohenadel;Louisa-Muscatine;Fr.;.322 avg., 37 runs, 12 doubles, 3 HR, 36 RBIs

UT;Talbot Kinney;Central DeWitt;So.;.403 avg., 12 doubles, 7 HR, 43 RBIs

UT;Allie Poston;Durant;Jr.;.467 avg., 10 doubles, 8 HR, 28 RBIs, 13 SB

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellevue Marquette: Grace Tath, so. Camanche: Hanna Nissen, sr.; Lauren Snyder, fr. Central DeWitt: Keeley Jansen, fr.; Morgan Machovec, so.; Hannah Palzkill, fr.; Emily Swanson, sr. Durant: Kira Schult, jr.; Kylie Schult, fr. Louisa-Muscatine: Katie Hearn, sr.; Mallory Hohenadel, sr.; Brynn Jeambey, fr.; Katie Koppe, sr. Maquoketa: Tenley Cavanagh, fr. North Cedar: Alyssa Barnhart, sr. Northeast: Claire Abbott, jr.; Alexis Ehlers, so.; Makenna McDonald, jr. Tipton: Laken Hermiston, sr. Wapello: Sammy Ewart, so.; Aliyah Loling, so.; Emma Reid, sr.; Samantha Smith, sr. West Liberty: Janey Gingerich, so.; Finley Hall, 8th Wilton: Emily Coss, so.; Payton Ganzer, fr.; Chloe Wells, so. 

