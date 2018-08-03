FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Kamryn Meyer (captain)
School: Durant
Year: Junior
Stats: 22-2, 0.82 ERA, 144 2/3 IP, 235 Ks; .504 avg., 12 2B, 44 RBI
Quick hit: RVC Elite team choice and Class 2A first team all-stater by IGCA was among top five in 2A in ERA and strikeouts. She threw seven inning no-hitters against Keokuk and Iowa City Regina.
Isabelle True
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Junior
Stats: 18-3, 1.50 ERA, 130 1/3 IP, 191 Ks; .339 avg., 7 HR, 32 RBI, 26 walks
Quick hit: Set Class 2A state tournament single-game, seven-inning record with 16 strikeouts against Wilton. Named first team all-state, she blasted two homers in Fort Dodge for state champion Falcons.
CATCHER
Madi Parson
School: Camanche
Year: Junior
Stats: .492 avg., 37 runs, 64 hits, 23 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI
Quick hit: All-RVC Elite and second team all-state by IGCA, Parson led 3A in doubles and was among top 15 in average. She had 20 multi-hit games for Indians, who finished with 27 victories.
FIRST BASE
Abby Stock
School: Camanche
Year: Junior
Stats: .471 avg., 31 runs, 13 2B, 5 HR, 32 RBI; 15-4, 1.87 ERA, 107 Ks
Quick hit: Team's clean-up hitter was all-RVC Elite and third team all-state in 3A. Just one error in 104 fielding chances, she was team leader in on-base percentage and struck out only five times in 119 at-bats.
INFIELDERS
Haylee Lehman
School: West Liberty
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .510 avg., 53 runs, 51 hits, 27 walks, 39 SB, .623 on base
Quick hit: Drake recruit was all-RVC Elite and second team all-state in 3A. The shortstop was fourth in her class in stolen bases and 11th in average. Lehman had eight games with at least three hits.
Kylee Sanders
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Year: Freshman
Stats: .490 avg., 52 runs, 71 hits, 8 2B, 22 RBI, 16 SB, .546 on base
Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter and shortstop delivered game-tying hit in seventh inning of state title game. The all-SEISC and first team 2A all-stater struck out only twice in 163 plate appearances.
Chloe Wells
School: Wilton
Year: Freshman
Stats: .504 avg., 33 runs, 65 hits, 22 2B, 9 HR, 61 RBI, .899 slugging
Quick hit: First team all-stater and all-RVC was the 2A leader in doubles and RBI and among top five in home runs. Hitting third in Wilton's lineup, she propelled team to state for first time since 2009.
OUTFIELD
Macy Akers
School: West Liberty
Year: Junior
Stats: .449 avg., 35 runs, 35 hits, 9 2B, 28 RBI, 23 SB, .527 on-base
Quick hit: Northern Iowa recruit was RVC Elite and third team all-state in 3A despite missing last couple of weeks season with thumb injury. A three-time all-stater, Akers primarily was team's center fielder.
Mady Reid
School: Wapello
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .436 avg., 46 runs, 48 hits, 10 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 14 SB
Quick hit: She was voted the SEISC North Division player of year and first team all-state in 2A by IGCA. Reid, who raised her average 66 points from 2017, led 23-win Arrows in nine offensive categories.
Rebecca Schroeder
School: Bellevue
Year: Senior
Stats: .463 avg., 26 runs, 44 hits, 6 2B, 19 RBI, 16 SB
Quick hit: The team's leading hitter by 130 percentage points fueled Comets to 2A regional final. Named to RVC's elite team and second team all-state by IGCA, she committed just one error in center field.
UTILITY
Hannah Happ
School: Durant
Year: Junior
Stats: .424 avg., 37 runs, 50 hits, 25 RBI, 18 SB
Quick hit: RVC Elite and a first team all-state choice in 2A by IGCA, shortstop committed only six errors. The team's leadoff hitter and a four-year starter paced top-ranked Durant in runs, walks and stolen bases.
Mackenzie Rosenboom
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Junior
Stats: .491 avg., 28 runs, 52 hits, 14 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI
Quick hit: Third baseman was an all-Wamac selection and third team all-state in 4A. Besides only six errors in 114 chances, she ranked among top five in Wamac East in average, doubles and RBI.
Tarah Wehde
School: Camanche
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .376 avg., 42 runs, 17 HR, 37 RBI; 12-5, 2.18 ERA, 112 IP, 126 Ks
Quick hit: All-RVC Elite and first team all-state in 3A, Wehde tied for state lead in home runs regardless of classification. Team's leadoff hitter had four multi-home run games. She also pitched three shutouts.
SECOND TEAM
Jenna Lawson
Pitcher, jr., Durant
Stats: 10-1, 0.73 ERA, 86 1/3 IP, 86 Ks
Eliza Noa
Pitcher, sr., Wapello
Stats: 17-5, 2.06 ERA, 143 IP, 140 Ks
Austyn Crees
Catcher, so., West Liberty
Stats: .431 avg., 44 hits, 11 2B, 2 HR, 37 RBI
Kaylie Wilhelm
First base, so., Calamus-Wheatland
Stats: .454 avg., 36 runs, 44 hits, 11 2B, 5 HR, 36 RBI, 15 SB
Casidy Dondiego
Infielder, sr., Northeast
Stats: .394 avg., 27 runs, 39 hits, 7 2B, 5 HR, 25 RBI
Kortney Drake
Infielder, jr., Wilton
Stats: .459 avg., 46 runs, 68 hits, 17 2B, 27 RBI, 16 SB
Katie Koppe
Infielder, jr., Louisa-Muscatine
Stats: .412 avg., 42 runs, 54 hits, 12 2B, HR, 36 RBI, 7 SB
Marly Bussa
Outfield, sr., Camanche
Stats: .333 avg., 31 runs, 30 hits, 9 HR, 27 RBI
Neveah Hildebrandt
Outfield, fr., Northeast
Stats: .404 avg., 41 runs, 46 hits, 9 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 16 SB
Ruby Kappeler
Outfield, jr., Durant
Stats: .305 avg., 29 runs, 10 2B, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 10 SB
Talbot Kinney
Utility, fr., Central DeWitt
Stats: .408 avg., 49 hits, 11 2B, 3 HR, 24 RBI
Samantha Pewe
Utility, sr., Calamus-Wheatland
Stats: .390 avg., 38 runs, 11 2B, 4 HR, 22 RBI
Hailey Sanders
Utility, so., Louisa-Muscatine
Stats: 10-2, 0.90 ERA, 69 IP, 103 Ks; .340 avg., 8 2B, 2 HR, 33 RBI
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue: Grace Tath, fr.; Eliza Scheckel, sr.; Lindsey Banowetz, so. Bellevue Marquette: McKenna Michels, sr.; Ashley Koos, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Janna Diercks, sr.; Jenna Diercks, sr.; Grace Elvert, jr. Camanche: Lauren Snyder, 8th. Central DeWitt: Mya Cavanagh, jr.; Katie Fox, jr. Durant: Kira Schult, so.; Mallory Warner, jr. Easton Valley: Calli Beck, so. Louisa-Muscatine: Katie Hearn, jr.; McKenna Hohenadel, 8th; Maddie Mashek, jr. Maquoketa: Carlene Paul, jr.; Sydney Taylor, jr. North Cedar: Alyssa Barnhart, jr. Northeast: Claire Abbott, so.; Bree Mangelsen, so.; Alexis Ehlers, fr. Tipton: Laken Hermiston, jr. Wapello: Emma Reid, jr.; Abby Kerr, sr. West Liberty: Emma Martin, sr.; Breana Thurness, sr. Wilton: Kali Milder, sr.; Karlie Schult, so.; Mila Johnson, fr.; Taylor Garvin, so.