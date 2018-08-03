Try 1 month for 99¢

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Kamryn Meyer (captain)

School: Durant

Year: Junior

Stats: 22-2, 0.82 ERA, 144 2/3 IP, 235 Ks; .504 avg., 12 2B, 44 RBI

Quick hit: RVC Elite team choice and Class 2A first team all-stater by IGCA was among top five in 2A in ERA and strikeouts. She threw seven inning no-hitters against Keokuk and Iowa City Regina.

Isabelle True

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Junior

Stats: 18-3, 1.50 ERA, 130 1/3 IP, 191 Ks; .339 avg., 7 HR, 32 RBI, 26 walks

Quick hit: Set Class 2A state tournament single-game, seven-inning record with 16 strikeouts against Wilton. Named first team all-state, she blasted two homers in Fort Dodge for state champion Falcons.

CATCHER

Madi Parson

School: Camanche

Year: Junior

Stats: .492 avg., 37 runs, 64 hits, 23 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI

Quick hit: All-RVC Elite and second team all-state by IGCA, Parson led 3A in doubles and was among top 15 in average. She had 20 multi-hit games for Indians, who finished with 27 victories. 

FIRST BASE

Abby Stock

School: Camanche

Year: Junior

Stats: .471 avg., 31 runs, 13 2B, 5 HR, 32 RBI; 15-4, 1.87 ERA, 107 Ks

Quick hit: Team's clean-up hitter was all-RVC Elite and third team all-state in 3A. Just one error in 104 fielding chances, she was team leader in on-base percentage and struck out only five times in 119 at-bats.

INFIELDERS

Haylee Lehman

School: West Liberty

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .510 avg., 53 runs, 51 hits, 27 walks, 39 SB, .623 on base

Quick hit: Drake recruit was all-RVC Elite and second team all-state in 3A. The shortstop was fourth in her class in stolen bases and 11th in average. Lehman had eight games with at least three hits. 

Kylee Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Freshman

Stats: .490 avg., 52 runs, 71 hits, 8 2B, 22 RBI, 16 SB, .546 on base

Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter and shortstop delivered game-tying hit in seventh inning of state title game. The all-SEISC and first team 2A all-stater struck out only twice in 163 plate appearances.

Chloe Wells

School: Wilton

Year: Freshman

Stats: .504 avg., 33 runs, 65 hits, 22 2B, 9 HR, 61 RBI, .899 slugging

Quick hit: First team all-stater and all-RVC was the 2A leader in doubles and RBI and among top five in home runs. Hitting third in Wilton's lineup, she propelled team to state for first time since 2009.

OUTFIELD

Macy Akers

School: West Liberty

Year: Junior

Stats: .449 avg., 35 runs, 35 hits, 9 2B, 28 RBI, 23 SB, .527 on-base

Quick hit: Northern Iowa recruit was RVC Elite and third team all-state in 3A despite missing last couple of weeks season with thumb injury. A three-time all-stater, Akers primarily was team's center fielder.

Mady Reid

School: Wapello

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .436 avg., 46 runs, 48 hits, 10 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 14 SB

Quick hit: She was voted the SEISC North Division player of year and first team all-state in 2A by IGCA. Reid, who raised her average 66 points from 2017, led 23-win Arrows in nine offensive categories.

Rebecca Schroeder

School: Bellevue

Year: Senior

Stats: .463 avg., 26 runs, 44 hits, 6 2B, 19 RBI, 16 SB

Quick hit: The team's leading hitter by 130 percentage points fueled Comets to 2A regional final. Named to RVC's elite team and second team all-state by IGCA, she committed just one error in center field.

UTILITY

Hannah Happ

School: Durant

Year: Junior

Stats: .424 avg., 37 runs, 50 hits, 25 RBI, 18 SB

Quick hit: RVC Elite and a first team all-state choice in 2A by IGCA, shortstop committed only six errors. The team's leadoff hitter and a four-year starter paced top-ranked Durant in runs, walks and stolen bases.

Mackenzie Rosenboom

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Junior

Stats: .491 avg., 28 runs, 52 hits, 14 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI

Quick hit: Third baseman was an all-Wamac selection and third team all-state in 4A. Besides only six errors in 114 chances, she ranked among top five in Wamac East in average, doubles and RBI. 

Tarah Wehde

School: Camanche

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .376 avg., 42 runs, 17 HR, 37 RBI; 12-5, 2.18 ERA, 112 IP, 126 Ks

Quick hit: All-RVC Elite and first team all-state in 3A, Wehde tied for state lead in home runs regardless of classification. Team's leadoff hitter had four multi-home run games. She also pitched three shutouts.

SECOND TEAM

Jenna Lawson

Pitcher, jr., Durant

Stats: 10-1, 0.73 ERA, 86 1/3 IP, 86 Ks

Eliza Noa

Pitcher, sr., Wapello

Stats: 17-5, 2.06 ERA, 143 IP, 140 Ks

Austyn Crees

Catcher, so., West Liberty

Stats: .431 avg., 44 hits, 11 2B, 2 HR, 37 RBI

Kaylie Wilhelm

First base, so., Calamus-Wheatland

Stats: .454 avg., 36 runs, 44 hits, 11 2B, 5 HR, 36 RBI, 15 SB

Casidy Dondiego

Infielder, sr., Northeast

Stats: .394 avg., 27 runs, 39 hits, 7 2B, 5 HR, 25 RBI

Kortney Drake

Infielder, jr., Wilton

Stats: .459 avg., 46 runs, 68 hits, 17 2B, 27 RBI, 16 SB

Katie Koppe

Infielder, jr., Louisa-Muscatine

Stats: .412 avg., 42 runs, 54 hits, 12 2B, HR, 36 RBI, 7 SB

Marly Bussa

Outfield, sr., Camanche

Stats: .333 avg., 31 runs, 30 hits, 9 HR, 27 RBI

Neveah Hildebrandt

Outfield, fr., Northeast

Stats: .404 avg., 41 runs, 46 hits, 9 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 16 SB

Ruby Kappeler

Outfield, jr., Durant

Stats: .305 avg., 29 runs, 10 2B, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 10 SB

Talbot Kinney

Utility, fr., Central DeWitt

Stats: .408 avg., 49 hits, 11 2B, 3 HR, 24 RBI

Samantha Pewe

Utility, sr., Calamus-Wheatland

Stats: .390 avg., 38 runs, 11 2B, 4 HR, 22 RBI 

Hailey Sanders

Utility, so., Louisa-Muscatine

Stats: 10-2, 0.90 ERA, 69 IP, 103 Ks; .340 avg., 8 2B, 2 HR, 33 RBI

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellevue: Grace Tath, fr.; Eliza Scheckel, sr.; Lindsey Banowetz, so. Bellevue Marquette: McKenna Michels, sr.; Ashley Koos, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Janna Diercks, sr.; Jenna Diercks, sr.; Grace Elvert, jr. Camanche: Lauren Snyder, 8th. Central DeWitt: Mya Cavanagh, jr.; Katie Fox, jr. Durant: Kira Schult, so.; Mallory Warner, jr. Easton Valley: Calli Beck, so. Louisa-Muscatine: Katie Hearn, jr.; McKenna Hohenadel, 8th; Maddie Mashek, jr. Maquoketa: Carlene Paul, jr.; Sydney Taylor, jr. North Cedar: Alyssa Barnhart, jr. Northeast: Claire Abbott, so.; Bree Mangelsen, so.; Alexis Ehlers, fr. Tipton: Laken Hermiston, jr. Wapello: Emma Reid, jr.; Abby Kerr, sr. West Liberty: Emma Martin, sr.; Breana Thurness, sr. Wilton: Kali Milder, sr.; Karlie Schult, so.; Mila Johnson, fr.; Taylor Garvin, so.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.